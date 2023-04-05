FIFA 23 Trophy Titans: Leaked players, start date, and more

FIFA 23 will soon have a new promo known as Trophy Titans to celebrate some of the most-decorated players in world football. Here’s what you need to know about it.

As the calendar has now turned over to April, we’re into those final few weeks of domestic leagues across Europe, and getting set for the big end-of-season promos in Ultimate Team.

There have already been a few claims that Team of the Season – yes, that final big promo of the year – will be coming in the middle of April. Though, that hasn’t been confirmed by EA just yet and remains pure speculation.

Before we get to TOTS, however, it appears EA has got an all-new promo planned for FIFA 23 known as Trophy Titans. Here’s everything we know about it.

That’s right, the promo was leaked at the end of March, with some leakers claiming it would, for some reason, be released on a Saturday. That isn’t the case at all, though.

EA has revealed the loading screen for the promo in-game. That loading screen indicates a release date of Friday, April 7 at 6 PM BST/ 1 PM ET/10 AM PT and 7 PM CEST.

FIFA 23 Trophy Titans leaked players

As the name suggests, the promo will focus on some of the most decorated players in world football, those players who have constantly managed to lift trophies at the end of the season.

However, if you’re expecting to see the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema, well, it seems you’re in for a shock. According to reliable FIFA leaker FUTSheriff, the promo looks set to just revolve around ICONs and Heroes cards instead, as there is no art for current players.

A few of the legends that are set to be involved have already been leaked, as they’re supposed to split into Team 1 and Team 2. You can check these out below:

Iker Casillas

Roy Keane

Roberto Carlos

Michael Essien

Zinedine Zidane

Lucio

Dennis Bergkamp

Philip Lahm

Yaya Toure

Patrick Vieira

FIFA 23 Trophy Titans: How will it work?

As noted, the promo is set to involve two separate teams, meaning we’re in for two releases over the next fortnight.

It hasn’t been confirmed if there will be SBCs and Objectives involved, or if it’ll just be a promo that focuses on new cards from packs.

So, that’s everything we currently know about the Trophy Titans promo that is coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Be sure to check back for more as EA confirms more details about Team 1 and Team 2 over the next fortnight.