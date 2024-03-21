What songs are on Beat Saber? All Default & DLC songs

If you’re looking to add a dash of rhythm to your virtual reality experience, Beat Saber has you covered but with so many songs available, you might be wondering which tracks you can groove to. Here are the songs you’ll find on Beat Saber.

In Beat Saber, music reigns supreme, dictating the pace and energy of your gameplay. With an array of tracks spanning various genres and styles, there’s something to get every player moving and grooving.

From pulsating EDM anthems to classic rock hits, the game‘s playlist offers a diverse selection that caters to all tastes.

So, if you’re eager to discover what songs are on Beat Saber, let’s dive into the list.

List of songs in Beat Saber

Beat Saber has many songs for players to choose from. It comes with list of default songs that are available from the get go and fans can purchase more songs as DLC.

Default Beat Saber songs

Here is a list of all the default songs in Beat Saber.

Album name Song Composer(s) Release Date Original Soundtrack Vol. 1 $100 Bills Jaroslav Beck May 1, 2018 Balearic Pumping Beat Saber Breezer Commercial Pumping Country Rounds (Sqeepo Remix) Jaroslav Beck, Kings & Folk, Sqeepo Escape (ft. Summer Haze) Jaroslav Beck, Summer Haze Legend (ft. Backchat) Jaroslav Beck, Crispin, Backchat Lvl Insane Jaroslav Beck Turn Me On (ft. Tiny C) Jaroslav Beck, Tiny C Original Soundtrack Vol. 2 Unlimited Power Jaroslav Beck November 21, 2018 Rum n’ Bass Boom Kitty Be There For You Sedliv Elixia Mord Fustang I Need You Megaphonix Original Soundtrack Vol. 3 Origins Jaroslav Beck August 29, 2019 Reason for Living Morgan Page Give A Little Love Pegboard Nerds Immortal Slippy Full Charge Pixl Burning Sands Boom Kitty Original Soundtrack Vol. 4 Into The Dream Jaroslav Beck March 18, 2021 Spin Eternally Camellia It Takes Me Boom Kitty, Waylon Reavis LUDICROUS+ Jaroslav Beck Original Soundtrack Vol. 5 $1.78 Schwank March 8, 2022 Curtains (All Night Long) EEWK Final-Boss-Chan Camellia Firestarter Tanger I Wanna Be A Machine The Living Tombstone Magic Jaroslav Beck, Meredith Bull Original Soundtrack Vol. 6 Heavy Weight Lindsey Stirling December 5, 2023 Lift Off Far Out Power of the Saber Blade DragonForce Tempo-Katana Camellia Cathedral Boom Kitty December 11, 2023 Extras Angel Voices Virtual Self July 19, 2018 One Hope (ft. David Binney) KNOWER, David Binney December 14, 2018 POP/STARS K/DA December 21, 2018 Crab Rave Noisestorm April 1, 2019 FitBeat Jaroslav Beck April 9, 2020 Spooky Beat October 25, 2021 $100 Bills (Camellia’s “$215-step” Remix) Jaroslav Beck, Camellia June 14, 2022 Escape Remix Jaroslav Beck, Tokyo Machine June 14, 2022 Camellia Cycle Hit KASAI HARCORES July 25, 2019 Crystallized Camellia WHAT THE CAT?! EXiT this Earth’s Atomosphere January 29, 2020 GHOST Light it up

Beat Games Beat Saber is reason enough for many to buy a VR headset

DLC Beat Saber songs

Here is the list of all the songs you can purchase as DLC in Beat Saber.