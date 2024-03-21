Gaming

What songs are on Beat Saber? All Default & DLC songs

Ishan Vashishth
beat saber titleBeat Games

If you’re looking to add a dash of rhythm to your virtual reality experience, Beat Saber has you covered but with so many songs available, you might be wondering which tracks you can groove to. Here are the songs you’ll find on Beat Saber.

In Beat Saber, music reigns supreme, dictating the pace and energy of your gameplay. With an array of tracks spanning various genres and styles, there’s something to get every player moving and grooving.

From pulsating EDM anthems to classic rock hits, the game‘s playlist offers a diverse selection that caters to all tastes.

So, if you’re eager to discover what songs are on Beat Saber, let’s dive into the list.

Beat Saber screenshotBeat Games

List of songs in Beat Saber

Beat Saber has many songs for players to choose from. It comes with list of default songs that are available from the get go and fans can purchase more songs as DLC.

Default Beat Saber songs

Here is a list of all the default songs in Beat Saber.

Album nameSongComposer(s)Release Date
Original Soundtrack Vol. 1$100 BillsJaroslav BeckMay 1, 2018
Balearic Pumping
Beat Saber
Breezer
Commercial Pumping
Country Rounds (Sqeepo Remix)Jaroslav Beck, Kings & Folk, Sqeepo
Escape (ft. Summer Haze)Jaroslav Beck, Summer Haze
Legend (ft. Backchat)Jaroslav Beck, Crispin, Backchat
Lvl InsaneJaroslav Beck
Turn Me On (ft. Tiny C)Jaroslav Beck, Tiny C
Original Soundtrack Vol. 2Unlimited PowerJaroslav BeckNovember 21, 2018
Rum n’ BassBoom Kitty
Be There For YouSedliv
ElixiaMord Fustang
I Need YouMegaphonix
Original Soundtrack Vol. 3OriginsJaroslav BeckAugust 29, 2019
Reason for LivingMorgan Page
Give A Little LovePegboard Nerds
ImmortalSlippy
Full ChargePixl
Burning SandsBoom Kitty
Original Soundtrack Vol. 4Into The DreamJaroslav BeckMarch 18, 2021
Spin EternallyCamellia
It Takes MeBoom Kitty, Waylon Reavis
LUDICROUS+Jaroslav Beck
Original Soundtrack Vol. 5$1.78SchwankMarch 8, 2022
Curtains (All Night Long)EEWK
Final-Boss-ChanCamellia
FirestarterTanger
I Wanna Be A MachineThe Living Tombstone
MagicJaroslav Beck, Meredith Bull
Original Soundtrack Vol. 6Heavy WeightLindsey StirlingDecember 5, 2023
Lift OffFar Out
Power of the Saber BladeDragonForce
Tempo-KatanaCamellia
CathedralBoom KittyDecember 11, 2023
ExtrasAngel VoicesVirtual SelfJuly 19, 2018
One Hope (ft. David Binney)KNOWER, David BinneyDecember 14, 2018
POP/STARSK/DADecember 21, 2018
Crab RaveNoisestormApril 1, 2019
FitBeatJaroslav BeckApril 9, 2020
Spooky BeatOctober 25, 2021
$100 Bills (Camellia’s “$215-step” Remix)Jaroslav Beck, CamelliaJune 14, 2022
Escape RemixJaroslav Beck, Tokyo MachineJune 14, 2022
CamelliaCycle HitKASAI HARCORESJuly 25, 2019
CrystallizedCamellia
WHAT THE CAT?!
EXiT this Earth’s AtomosphereJanuary 29, 2020
GHOST
Light it up
Beat Saber screenshotBeat Games
Beat Saber is reason enough for many to buy a VR headset

DLC Beat Saber songs

Here is the list of all the songs you can purchase as DLC in Beat Saber.

Album nameSongComposer(s)Release Date
Monstercat Vol. 1BoundlessAero ChordMarch 14, 2019
Emoji VIPPegboard Nerds
EPICTokyo Machine
Feeling StrongerMuzz, Charlotte Colley
OverkillRIOT
RattlesnakeRogue
Stronger (feat. Emel)Stonebank, EMEL
This TimeKayzo
Till It’s OverTristam
We Won’t Be Alone (feat. Laura Brehm)Feint, Laura Brehm
Imagine DragonsBad LiarImagine DragonsJune 10, 2019(updated February 28, 2023)
Believer
Digital
It’s Time
Machine
Natural
Radioactive
Thunder
Warriors
Whatever It Takes
BonesFebruary 28, 2023
EnemyImagine Dragons, JID
Panic! at the DiscoEmperor’s New ClothesPanic! at the DiscoOctober 4, 2019(updated March 30, 2023)
The Greatest Show
High Hopes
Victorious
Crazy = GeniusMarch 30, 2023
Dancing’s Not A Crime
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Say Amen (Saturday Night)
Sugar Soaker
Viva Las Vengeance
Monstercat X Rocket LeagueGlideStephen WalkingNovember 7, 2019
LUV U NEED USlushii
PLAYTokyo Machine
ROCK IT
ShiawaseDion Timmer
Test MeSlushii, Dion Timmer
Green DayAmerican IdiotGreen DayDecember 13, 2019
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Father of All…
Holiday
Fire, Ready, Aim
Minority
TimbalandDumb ThingzKaydence, TimbalandMarch 26, 2020
FamousBruno Martini, Timbaland, Jake Davis
Has a Meaningsid tipton, Timbaland
What I LikeKarra, Nash Overstreet, Common Strangers
While We’re YoungWavezswavesz
Linkin ParkBleed It OutLinkin ParkAugust 17, 2020(updated October 5, 2023)
Breaking the Habit
Faint
Given Up
In the End
New Divide
Numb
One Step Closer
Papercut
Somewhere I Belong
What I’ve Done
BTSBlood Sweat & TearsBTSNovember 12, 2020
Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
Burning Up (FIRE)
Dionysus
DNA
DOPE
Dynamite
FAKE LOVE
IDOL
MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
Not Today
UGH!
Interscope MixtapeCounting StarsOneRepublicMay 27, 2021
DNA.Kendrick Lamar
Don’t ChaThe Pussycat Dolls
Party Rock AnthemLMFAO, Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)Limp Bizkit
SugarMaroon 5
The Sweet Escape (ft. Akon)Gwen Stefani, Akon
SkrillexBangarang (feat. Sirah)Skrillex, SirahAugust 31, 2021
ButterfliesSkrillex, Starrah, Four Tet
Don’t GoSkrillex, Justin Bieber, Don Toliver
The Devil’s DenSkrillex, Wolfgang Gartner
Ragga BombSkrillex, Ragga Twins
First of the Year (Equinox)Skrillex
Rock ‘n’ Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain)
Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Billie Eilishall the good girls go to hellBillie EilishSeptember 21, 2021
bad guy
you should see me in a crown
bury a friend
bellyache
Happier Than Ever
I Didn’t Change My Number
NDA
Oxytocin
Therefore I Am
Lady GagaAlejandroLady GagaDecember 9, 2021
Bad Romance
Born This Way
Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Paparazzi
Poker Face
Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)
Stupid Love
Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)
The Edge Of Glory
Fall Out BoyCenturiesFall Out BoyMarch 31, 2022
Dance, Dance
I Don’t Care
Immortals
Irresistible
My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Electronic MixtapeWaiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre)RudimentalMay 5, 2022
WitchcraftPendulum
IcarusMadeon
AloneMarshmello
Ghosts ‘n’ stuff (feat. Rob Swire)Deadmau5
Stay the Night (feat. Hayley Wiliams)Zedd
SandstormDarude
The Rockafeller SkankFatboy Slim
FreestylerBomfunk MC
AnimalsMartin Garrix
Lizzo2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)LizzoOctober 6, 2022
About Damn Time
Cuz I Love You
Everybody’s Gay
Good as Hell
Juice
Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)
Truth Hurts
Worship
The WeekndDie for You (Remix) (feat. Ariana Grande)The WeekndJune 29, 2023
Less Than Zero
Blinding LightsNovember 8, 2022
Can’t Feel My Face
How Do I Make You Love Me?
I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
Pray For MeThe Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
SacrificeThe Weeknd
Save Your Tears
Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
Take My Breath
The Hills
Rock MixtapeBorn To Be WildSteppenwolfDecember 13, 2022
Eye of the TigerSurvivor
Free BirdLynyrd Skynyrd
I Was Made For Lovin’ YouKISS
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana
Sweet Child O’ MineGuns N’ Roses
The PretenderFoo Fighters
QueenAnother One Bites the DustQueenMay 24, 2023
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Don’t Stop Me Now
I Want It All
Killer Queen
One Vision
Somebody to Love
Stone Cold Crazy
We Are the Champions
We Will Rock You
Linkin Park x Mike ShinodaAlready OverMike ShinodaOctober 5, 2023
CrawlingLinkin Park
Fighting Myself
In My HeadMike Shinoda, Kailee Morgue
LostLinkin Park
More the Victim
Numb/EncoreJay-Z, Linkin Park
Remember the NameFort Minor, Styles of Beyond
The Rolling StonesAngryThe Rolling StonesOctober 30, 2023
Bite My Head Off (feat. Paul McCartney)
Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
Gimme Shelter
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Live By the Sword (feat. Elton John)
Mess It Up
Paint It Black
Start Me Up
Sympathy For The Devil
Whole Wide World
Daft PunkAround the WorldDaft PunkMarch 7, 2024
Around the World / Harder Better Faster Stronger (Live 2007)
Da Funk / Daftendirekt
Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
Lose Yourself to Dance (feat. Pharrell Williams)
One More Time
Technologic
The Prime Time of Your Life (Live 2007)
Veridis Quo

