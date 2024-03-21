What songs are on Beat Saber? All Default & DLC songs

What songs are on Beat Saber? All Default & DLC songsBeat Games
If you’re looking to add a dash of rhythm to your virtual reality experience, Beat Saber has you covered but with so many songs available, you might be wondering which tracks you can groove to. Here are the songs you’ll find on Beat Saber.
In Beat Saber, music reigns supreme, dictating the pace and energy of your gameplay. With an array of tracks spanning various genres and styles, there’s something to get every player moving and grooving.
From pulsating EDM anthems to classic rock hits, the game‘s playlist offers a diverse selection that caters to all tastes.
So, if you’re eager to discover what songs are on Beat Saber, let’s dive into the list.
List of songs in Beat Saber
Beat Saber has many songs for players to choose from. It comes with list of default songs that are available from the get go and fans can purchase more songs as DLC.
Default Beat Saber songs
Here is a list of all the default songs in Beat Saber.
|Album name
|Song
|Composer(s)
|Release Date
|Original Soundtrack Vol. 1
|$100 Bills
|Jaroslav Beck
|May 1, 2018
|Balearic Pumping
|Beat Saber
|Breezer
|Commercial Pumping
|Country Rounds (Sqeepo Remix)
|Jaroslav Beck, Kings & Folk, Sqeepo
|Escape (ft. Summer Haze)
|Jaroslav Beck, Summer Haze
|Legend (ft. Backchat)
|Jaroslav Beck, Crispin, Backchat
|Lvl Insane
|Jaroslav Beck
|Turn Me On (ft. Tiny C)
|Jaroslav Beck, Tiny C
|Original Soundtrack Vol. 2
|Unlimited Power
|Jaroslav Beck
|November 21, 2018
|Rum n’ Bass
|Boom Kitty
|Be There For You
|Sedliv
|Elixia
|Mord Fustang
|I Need You
|Megaphonix
|Original Soundtrack Vol. 3
|Origins
|Jaroslav Beck
|August 29, 2019
|Reason for Living
|Morgan Page
|Give A Little Love
|Pegboard Nerds
|Immortal
|Slippy
|Full Charge
|Pixl
|Burning Sands
|Boom Kitty
|Original Soundtrack Vol. 4
|Into The Dream
|Jaroslav Beck
|March 18, 2021
|Spin Eternally
|Camellia
|It Takes Me
|Boom Kitty, Waylon Reavis
|LUDICROUS+
|Jaroslav Beck
|Original Soundtrack Vol. 5
|$1.78
|Schwank
|March 8, 2022
|Curtains (All Night Long)
|EEWK
|Final-Boss-Chan
|Camellia
|Firestarter
|Tanger
|I Wanna Be A Machine
|The Living Tombstone
|Magic
|Jaroslav Beck, Meredith Bull
|Original Soundtrack Vol. 6
|Heavy Weight
|Lindsey Stirling
|December 5, 2023
|Lift Off
|Far Out
|Power of the Saber Blade
|DragonForce
|Tempo-Katana
|Camellia
|Cathedral
|Boom Kitty
|December 11, 2023
|Extras
|Angel Voices
|Virtual Self
|July 19, 2018
|One Hope (ft. David Binney)
|KNOWER, David Binney
|December 14, 2018
|POP/STARS
|K/DA
|December 21, 2018
|Crab Rave
|Noisestorm
|April 1, 2019
|FitBeat
|Jaroslav Beck
|April 9, 2020
|Spooky Beat
|October 25, 2021
|$100 Bills (Camellia’s “$215-step” Remix)
|Jaroslav Beck, Camellia
|June 14, 2022
|Escape Remix
|Jaroslav Beck, Tokyo Machine
|June 14, 2022
|Camellia
|Cycle Hit
|KASAI HARCORES
|July 25, 2019
|Crystallized
|Camellia
|WHAT THE CAT?!
|EXiT this Earth’s Atomosphere
|January 29, 2020
|GHOST
|Light it up
DLC Beat Saber songs
Here is the list of all the songs you can purchase as DLC in Beat Saber.
|Album name
|Song
|Composer(s)
|Release Date
|Monstercat Vol. 1
|Boundless
|Aero Chord
|March 14, 2019
|Emoji VIP
|Pegboard Nerds
|EPIC
|Tokyo Machine
|Feeling Stronger
|Muzz, Charlotte Colley
|Overkill
|RIOT
|Rattlesnake
|Rogue
|Stronger (feat. Emel)
|Stonebank, EMEL
|This Time
|Kayzo
|Till It’s Over
|Tristam
|We Won’t Be Alone (feat. Laura Brehm)
|Feint, Laura Brehm
|Imagine Dragons
|Bad Liar
|Imagine Dragons
|June 10, 2019(updated February 28, 2023)
|Believer
|Digital
|It’s Time
|Machine
|Natural
|Radioactive
|Thunder
|Warriors
|Whatever It Takes
|Bones
|February 28, 2023
|Enemy
|Imagine Dragons, JID
|Panic! at the Disco
|Emperor’s New Clothes
|Panic! at the Disco
|October 4, 2019(updated March 30, 2023)
|The Greatest Show
|High Hopes
|Victorious
|Crazy = Genius
|March 30, 2023
|Dancing’s Not A Crime
|Hey Look Ma, I Made It
|Say Amen (Saturday Night)
|Sugar Soaker
|Viva Las Vengeance
|Monstercat X Rocket League
|Glide
|Stephen Walking
|November 7, 2019
|LUV U NEED U
|Slushii
|PLAY
|Tokyo Machine
|ROCK IT
|Shiawase
|Dion Timmer
|Test Me
|Slushii, Dion Timmer
|Green Day
|American Idiot
|Green Day
|December 13, 2019
|Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Father of All…
|Holiday
|Fire, Ready, Aim
|Minority
|Timbaland
|Dumb Thingz
|Kaydence, Timbaland
|March 26, 2020
|Famous
|Bruno Martini, Timbaland, Jake Davis
|Has a Meaning
|sid tipton, Timbaland
|What I Like
|Karra, Nash Overstreet, Common Strangers
|While We’re Young
|Wavezswavesz
|Linkin Park
|Bleed It Out
|Linkin Park
|August 17, 2020(updated October 5, 2023)
|Breaking the Habit
|Faint
|Given Up
|In the End
|New Divide
|Numb
|One Step Closer
|Papercut
|Somewhere I Belong
|What I’ve Done
|BTS
|Blood Sweat & Tears
|BTS
|November 12, 2020
|Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
|Burning Up (FIRE)
|Dionysus
|DNA
|DOPE
|Dynamite
|FAKE LOVE
|IDOL
|MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
|Not Today
|UGH!
|Interscope Mixtape
|Counting Stars
|OneRepublic
|May 27, 2021
|DNA.
|Kendrick Lamar
|Don’t Cha
|The Pussycat Dolls
|Party Rock Anthem
|LMFAO, Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
|Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)
|Limp Bizkit
|Sugar
|Maroon 5
|The Sweet Escape (ft. Akon)
|Gwen Stefani, Akon
|Skrillex
|Bangarang (feat. Sirah)
|Skrillex, Sirah
|August 31, 2021
|Butterflies
|Skrillex, Starrah, Four Tet
|Don’t Go
|Skrillex, Justin Bieber, Don Toliver
|The Devil’s Den
|Skrillex, Wolfgang Gartner
|Ragga Bomb
|Skrillex, Ragga Twins
|First of the Year (Equinox)
|Skrillex
|Rock ‘n’ Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain)
|Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
|Billie Eilish
|all the good girls go to hell
|Billie Eilish
|September 21, 2021
|bad guy
|you should see me in a crown
|bury a friend
|bellyache
|Happier Than Ever
|I Didn’t Change My Number
|NDA
|Oxytocin
|Therefore I Am
|Lady Gaga
|Alejandro
|Lady Gaga
|December 9, 2021
|Bad Romance
|Born This Way
|Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
|Paparazzi
|Poker Face
|Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)
|Stupid Love
|Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)
|The Edge Of Glory
|Fall Out Boy
|Centuries
|Fall Out Boy
|March 31, 2022
|Dance, Dance
|I Don’t Care
|Immortals
|Irresistible
|My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
|This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
|Thnks fr th Mmrs
|Electronic Mixtape
|Waiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre)
|Rudimental
|May 5, 2022
|Witchcraft
|Pendulum
|Icarus
|Madeon
|Alone
|Marshmello
|Ghosts ‘n’ stuff (feat. Rob Swire)
|Deadmau5
|Stay the Night (feat. Hayley Wiliams)
|Zedd
|Sandstorm
|Darude
|The Rockafeller Skank
|Fatboy Slim
|Freestyler
|Bomfunk MC
|Animals
|Martin Garrix
|Lizzo
|2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
|Lizzo
|October 6, 2022
|About Damn Time
|Cuz I Love You
|Everybody’s Gay
|Good as Hell
|Juice
|Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)
|Truth Hurts
|Worship
|The Weeknd
|Die for You (Remix) (feat. Ariana Grande)
|The Weeknd
|June 29, 2023
|Less Than Zero
|Blinding Lights
|November 8, 2022
|Can’t Feel My Face
|How Do I Make You Love Me?
|I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
|Pray For Me
|The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd
|Save Your Tears
|Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
|Take My Breath
|The Hills
|Rock Mixtape
|Born To Be Wild
|Steppenwolf
|December 13, 2022
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|Free Bird
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|I Was Made For Lovin’ You
|KISS
|Seven Nation Army
|The White Stripes
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|Nirvana
|Sweet Child O’ Mine
|Guns N’ Roses
|The Pretender
|Foo Fighters
|Queen
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Queen
|May 24, 2023
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Don’t Stop Me Now
|I Want It All
|Killer Queen
|One Vision
|Somebody to Love
|Stone Cold Crazy
|We Are the Champions
|We Will Rock You
|Linkin Park x Mike Shinoda
|Already Over
|Mike Shinoda
|October 5, 2023
|Crawling
|Linkin Park
|Fighting Myself
|In My Head
|Mike Shinoda, Kailee Morgue
|Lost
|Linkin Park
|More the Victim
|Numb/Encore
|Jay-Z, Linkin Park
|Remember the Name
|Fort Minor, Styles of Beyond
|The Rolling Stones
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|October 30, 2023
|Bite My Head Off (feat. Paul McCartney)
|Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
|Gimme Shelter
|(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
|Live By the Sword (feat. Elton John)
|Mess It Up
|Paint It Black
|Start Me Up
|Sympathy For The Devil
|Whole Wide World
|Daft Punk
|Around the World
|Daft Punk
|March 7, 2024
|Around the World / Harder Better Faster Stronger (Live 2007)
|Da Funk / Daftendirekt
|Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)
|Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
|Lose Yourself to Dance (feat. Pharrell Williams)
|One More Time
|Technologic
|The Prime Time of Your Life (Live 2007)
|Veridis Quo