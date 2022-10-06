FIFA 23 players discover EA mistake with meta lengthy AcceleRATE trait

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23 players have discovered an EA mistake which may stop players from being able to make their players ‘lengthy’, as the meta pace trait continues to dominate Ultimate Team.

Since FIFA 23 dropped at the end of September, the entire Ultimate Team community has clamored over the lengthy pace trait, part of the new AcceleRATE gameplay mechanic.

While there are some players who have it naturally as a result of their stature and in-game stats, other players can be made ‘lengthy’ with the right chemistry style. This makes them strong, hard to dispossess and, in a number of players’ opinions, better.

This is because chemistry styles boost certain attributes but, on October 5, players noticed an issue over the specific requirements to make a player lengthy.

EA error with lengthy AcceleRATE trait

In FIFA 23’s first official patch notes, English-speaking players noticed that the official EA notes stated a 14 rating difference between Strength and Agility is needed to achieve a ‘lengthy’ rating.

However, the German version of the pitch notes displayed the values differently, stating that cards must have Strength that is 15 rating points or higher than their Agility rating.

As such, players have been left confused over the exact requirements of making their players lengthy.

It seems that the original notion of a 14 stat difference is incorrect, explaining why some players have been left unable to make their cards lengthy despite meeting the apparent requirements.

In short, it appears that players have to achieve a 15 rating difference between Strength and Agility.

It makes it slightly harder for cards to become lengthy if they are not naturally but, as was the case before, an Architect chemistry style is the most reliable way to boost the card (offering up to a +15 Strength bonus) and get you that desired meta AcceleRATE trait.