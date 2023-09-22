EA FC 24 OTW: What happened to Ones to Watch promo?
Instead of the usual Ones To Watch promo, EA FC 24 went a different route for its pre-season campaign. Here is everything you need to know about the fate of OTW and what replaced it.
OTW features a select group of players who have moved between clubs during the summer window. Throughout the season, if that player gets a Team of the Week upgrade, their OTW card will also reflect that and receive a boost. There are plenty of prime candidates from the summer transfer window such as Jude Bellingham, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Christopher Nkunku.
And EA FC 24 sweetens the pot by improving TOTW cards. When a player gets a skill move or weak foot upgrade, it now carries over to the next TOWT card, and players may receive larger upgrades in key stats such as pace or dribbling.
It would have been a perfect year for the OTW promo to provide plenty of meta players. However, EA introduced a new pre-season event in its place, leaving the future of OTW in jeopardy.
Nike Mad Ready campaign explained
Players who pre-ordered the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition were awarded access to the Nike Mad Ready promo. Five Nike Mad Ready Players will receive cosmetically upgraded versions with the same Attributes as their base versions. Players use the promo cards to complete objectives and earn rewards.
In FIFA 23, Ultimate Edition owners received an OTW card as a pre-order bonus instead.
Will there be a OTW promo in EA FC 24?
On September 18, EA revealed the card designs for its confirmed campaigns in EA FC 24. Surprisingly, the devs made no mention of the fan-favorite OTW promo. This doesn’t completely rule out the event from eventually coming, but at the time of writing, there is no confirmation of OTW returning.
We will provide an update if EA confirms the OTW promo. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our FC 24 coverage.