FIFA 23 LaLiga TOTS predictions: Lewandowski, Vinicius Junior, Pedri, more

FIFA 23 LaLiga TOTS is almost here, and it’s set to hand out ridiculously juiced-up cards to the Spanish league’s best performers of the season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming promo.

If you haven’t started already, It’s time to start saving up packs, coins, and FIFA points for FIFA 23 TOTS. Usually falling in either April or May, EA celebrates the season’s top performers by releasing stacked lineups for every major football league.

Based on previous years, each TOTS squad contains one goalkeeper, four defenders, five midfielders, and five attackers. Based on FC Barcelona’s dominance in 2023, fans should expect a lot of Catalan representation.

However, plenty of stars put on dazzling individual performances in Spain this season. Without further ado, let’s jump right into our predictions.

When is FIFA 23 LaLiga TOTS coming out?

Last year, in FIFA 22, EA SPORTS kicked things off on April 29 with the first squad release. Though, when it comes to FIFA 23, we don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the promo.

We expect Karim Benzema to earn a spot in the FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS.

FIFA 23 LaLiga TOTS predictions

Here is a full list of the players we expect to slot into the LaLiga TOTS.

Goalkeeper

This choice was a rather easy one. The German shot-stopper leads LaLiga with 19 clean sheets, which accounts for 73% of his appearances. He still has a chance to top Francisco Liaño’s record of 26 clean sheets in 1993/94.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Barcelona

Defenders

Choosing defenders proved much more difficult. Barcelona has only conceded nine goals in 26 matches, so it’s hard not just to include the team’s entire backline. We decided to highlight two other top performers this season to add some variety.

Andreas Christensen: Barcelona

Barcelona Ronald Araujo: Barcelona

Barcelona Jose Gaya: Valencia

Valencia Juan Foyth: Villarreal

Midfielders

Federico Valverde unsurprisingly features in our TOTS predictions

The center of the pitch was stacked to the brim with talent this season in Spain. Several stars, such as Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets, fell short of making our team. 2023 proved to be a major change of the guard as Pedri, De Jong, and Valverde blossomed.

Pedri: Barcelona

Barcelona Aleix Garcia: Girona

Girona Federico Valverde: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Frenkie De Jong: Barcelona:

Barcelona: Mikel Merino: Real Sociedad

Attackers

Karim Benzema lit the league on fire in 2021/22, scoring 27 goals in 32 matches. Injuries held the prolific goal scorer back this season, and it was a much more tame goal-scoring season league-wide. After 26 games, Lewandowski leads the league with 15 goals. The playmaking prowess of Griezmann and Vinicius Junior has been the true spectacle to behold this season.

Karim Benzema: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Antoine Griezmann: Athletico Madrid

Athletico Madrid Robert Lewandowski: Barcelona

Barcelona Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Iago Aspas: Celta Vigo

We will update this list once EA unveils the official LaLiga TOTS.