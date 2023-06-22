Best EA SPORTS FC La Liga players: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Sometimes you just need to check your Ultmate Team on the go.

In typical Barcelona and Real Madrid fashion, both Spanish giants bolstered their lineups heading into the 2023/24 season, giving EA SPORTS FC players new options for their Ultimate Teams. Here are our predictions for the best La LIga players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

After 14 seasons and more goals and trophies than you could count, Karim Benzema departed Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia. The French phenom ended his tenure as the second-all-time leading goal scorer in Real Madrid history and is fresh of winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Benzema’s departure, coupled with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba moving on, feels like an end of an era. But in a passing of the guard, Madrid brought in the next generation of talent, signing Jude Bellingham for over $100 million.

And Barcelona brought in Ilkay Gundogan, who was instrumental in Manchester City’s treble campaign. The German creative maestro had a remarkable season and still has plenty to offer at 32 years old.

Let’s jump right into who made the cut for the best LA Liga players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

EA SPORTS FC top 10 La Liga player ratings predictions

Here are our predictions for the 10 best Bundesliga players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona ST 91 – Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 90 – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona GK 90 +2 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 89 +3 Jan Oblak Athletico Madrid GK 89 -1 Frederico Valverde Real Madrid CM 87 +4 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 87 +3 Ilkay Gundogan FC Barcelona CM 87 +2 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB 87 – Frenkie de Jong FC Barcelona CM 87 –

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen had a remarkable 84% save percentage in La Liga matches and tied Francisco Liano for the most clean sheets in a domestic season with 26. That’s why we believe he deserves to be the same rating as Courtois.

Robert Lewandowski led La Liga last season with 23 goals and added seven helpers, but we don’t believe it was enough to warrant an upgrade in rating. Especially considering EA has never treated aging players well, as the Polish goal poacher is now 34.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Ilkay Gundogan and Jude Bellingham immediately earn spots in our top 10 predictions. Both midfielders are world-class in their own respective ways and are huge additions to the league.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best La Liga players in EA Sports FC. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.