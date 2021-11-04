How to complete Marco Verratti Rulebreakers FIFA 22 SBC: cost & solutions

A new FIFA 22 Rulebreakers SBC has dropped for Marco Verratti, with the Italian midfielder being jacked up to 89 rating. We’ve got a guide right here to complete the SBC at the lowest possible cost, including the four squad solutions.

The FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promotion is continuing, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti the latest to join the roster of game-breaking cards.

The Italian isn’t the most commanding presence on the pitch normally, but with a huge upgrade to his Physical and Dribbling stats, he can stay on the ball with ease with his Rulebreakers card.

Here’s how you can complete the Marco Verratti Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 22, including the cheapest solutions and total cost.

FIFA 22 Verratti Rulebreakers SBC

Marco Verratti Rulebreakers in-game stats

Verratti’s Rulebreaker card is an interesting one. He’s not a pace demon, only getting a +8 update to 72; but he has made up for it with plenty of Dribbling (93) and Physical (88).

Sure, he stands at 5’5”, but if he can get the ball at his feet, he will dominate.

The Rulebreakers card does have a double-edged sword ⁠— his Passing has been culled by 6, down to 81. It’s not the end of the world, but it does limit him to being a strictly central player, floating around in CDM.

How to complete FIFA 22 Verratti Rulebreakers SBC

You will have to part with a fair bit of fodder to get the FIFA 22 Marco Verratti Rulebreakers card ⁠— the SBC will chew up four squads worth of players.

However, none of the requirements are particularly bank-breaking, so if you’ve played the market right in the first few weeks you should be able to afford the card with ease.

You can find the full list of requirements below, along with a cheap solution for each squad thanks to FUTBIN.

Rulebreakers

Halloween Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 21,000 to 23,000 coins

Tactical Emulation

# of players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 10,000 to 11,000 coins

Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 26,000 to 30,000 coins

National Duty

# of players from Italy: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 65,000 to 70,000 coins

FIFA 22 Verratti Rulebreakers SBC cost

Marco Verratti’s Rulebreakers SBC will run you into six digits ⁠— the 89-rated FIFA 22 card will cost you around 120,000 to 130,000 coins, depending on platform.

Playstation: 123,000

123,000 Xbox: 132,000

132,000 PC: 131,000

You’ll have until November 10 to complete the Marco Verratti Rulebreakers SBC. If you do end up dropping your fodder on him, let us know how he goes on Twitter @DexertoFC.