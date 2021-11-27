FIFA 22 Gelson Martins Black Friday Signature Signing SBC: requirements, solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new Black Friday Signature Signings SBC for Monaco winger Gelson Martins, and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, and more right here.

FIFA 22 is awash in new SBCs and Objectives for Black Friday, and on November 27 a new Signature Signings SBC for Portuguese winger Gelson Martins came out.

This new player item bumps up his rating from 78 to 85 OVR, but the highlight here is the brand-new five star skill moves. The full stats are below, along with how to complete this SBC.

FIFA 22 Gelson Martins Signature Signings SBC stats

FIFA 22 Gelson Martins Signature Signings SBC

Rewards

Small Electrum Players Pack

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Gelson Martins Signature Signings SBC card — RM — 85 OVR

Martins Signature Signings SBC requirements

There are three different squad building challenges you’ll need to knock out to complete this set and unlock Martins new card: Portugal, Ligue 1, and Top Form.

The full set of requirements is down below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Portugal

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

SIGNATURE SIGNINGS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Martins FIFA 22 Signature Signings SBC cost

Martins’ new Signature Signings SBC in FIFA 22 will cost you roughly 167,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 171,000 on Xbox, and 170,000 on Origin PC.

If you are interested in knocking this one out, this SBC will be available in FIFA 22 until December 4.