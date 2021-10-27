FIFA 22 Adidas 99 promo player predictions | Dont Stop Till You’re 99 upgrades

The ‘Don’t Stop Till You’re 99’ promo is a brand-new one for Ultimate Team in FIFA 22, but which players could we see getting a nice stats boost?

Over the last few years, EA SPORTS has introduced some interesting new promos into Ultimate Team. Alongside the staples of FUTMAS, Team of The Year, and Halloween cards, we’ve had the likes of Road to the Finals, Pre-Season, and Summer Heat added to the mix.

So far in FIFA 22, we haven’t had a brand-new promo added to the mix. We’ve still had the likes of Team of the Week, Ones to Watch, and Recordbreakers, but that’s set to change.

In a first for Ultimate Team, EA are linking up with Adidas players for the ‘Don’t Stop Till You’re 99’ promo, which will see cards have the chance to get one stat boosted right up to 99. Sounds fun, right?

Adidas 99 FUT 22 promo predictions

With it being an Adidas-specific promo, only Adidas-sponsored players are the ones who are going to be eligible. There is no exact number mentioned as to how many cards there will be, but we already know Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna will be the first card boosted. The American will jump up to 99 pace when it’s all said and done.

In addition to him, a handful of Adidas athletes including Paul Pogba, Diogo Jota, and Jude Bellingham have started promoting the promo across social media, and it seems likely they’ll get boosts too.

Though, we’ve got some other names who are pretty handy in FUT and could be well on their way to getting an upgrade. We’ve even picked out which stat we think will get boosted too.

GK: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – Barcelona – Speed

– Barcelona – Speed CB: Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus – Defending

– Juventus – Defending CB: Sergio Ramos – PSG – Shooting

– PSG – Shooting CM: Paul Pogba – Manchester United – Dribbling

– Manchester United – Dribbling CM: Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund – Dribbling

– Borussia Dortmund – Dribbling CM: N’Golo Kante – Chelsea – Passing

– Chelsea – Passing CAM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City – Pace

– Manchester City – Pace CAM: Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund – Pace

– Borussia Dortmund – Pace LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool – Passing

– Liverpool – Passing CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid – Dribbling

– Atletico Madrid – Dribbling ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio – Shooting

– Lazio – Shooting ST: Alex Isak – Real Sociedad – Physical

Players likely to be in Adidas 99 promo #FIFA22 🔵 Pogba

🔵 Kante

🔵 Felix

🔵 Immobile

🔵 Bellingham

🔵 Jota

🔵 Bernardo Silva

🔵 Reyna ✅ pic.twitter.com/foZQREwnld — Dexerto FC ⚽️ (@DexertoFC) October 23, 2021

When will FIFA 22 Adidas 99 cards release?

In terms of when these cards will drop, there hasn’t been any dates mentioned so far, and we may know once the Reyna card is released.

EA SPORTS has confirmed that the Borussia Dortmund youngster is set to start getting upgrades in November, so we may know more then.

Once we do know more, we’ll be sure to update our event hub with all the latest changes.