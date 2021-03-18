FIFA 21 RTTF Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed UCL & UEL upgrades - Dexerto

Got a FIFA 21 Road to the Final (RTTF) card for a Champions League or Europa League star? We’ve got you covered with just how big they’ll get, with a guide to all the upgrades as they happen.
Road to the Finals cards have returned in FIFA 21 to much fanfare. The UCL and UEL special cards are an investment in Ultimate Team — if you back the right player, a decent base card can turn into a meta juggernaut by the end of each league.
If you manage to get your hands on one of the dynamic cards, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got a tracker below with all the confirmed upgrades for RTTF cards in the UCL and UEL, live as they happen.
FIFA 21 UCL RTTF upgrade tracker: all players
At a glance: Green = player still in UCL / Red = player out of UCL
To keep up to date with the latest results in the UCL, check here.
|Player
|Base Rating
|Current Rating
|Max Rating
|Still in UCL?
|Jan Oblak
|92
|93
|98
|No
|Mohamed Salah
|91
|94
|97
|Yes
|Eden Hazard
|89
|92
|95
|Yes
|Antoine Griezmann
|88
|89
|93
|Yes
|Raphael Varane
|88
|90
|93
|Yes
|David Alaba
|87
|89
|92
|Yes
|Julian Brandt
|87
|89
|92
|Yes
|Mauro Icardi
|87
|89
|92
|Yes
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|87
|89
|92
|Yes
|Alex Sandro
|86
|87
|92
|No
|Isco
|86
|89
|92
|Yes
|Joao Cancelo
|86
|88
|91
|Yes
|Gabriel Jesus
|85
|88
|91
|Yes
|Denis Zakaria
|85
|86
|91
|No
|Alphonso Davies
|84
|88
|91
|Yes
|Felipe Andserson
|84
|88
|91
|Yes
|Joaquin Correa
|84
|86
|91
|No
|Hector Herrera
|84
|86
|91
|No
|Ivan Perisic
|84
|84
|91
|No
|Mason Mount
|83
|87
|90
|Yes
|Julian Draxler
|83
|87
|90
|Yes
|Lukas Klostermann
|83
|85
|90
|No
|Manuel Akanji
|82
|87
|90
|Yes
|Jules Kounde
|82
|84
|90
|No
|Luis Muriel
|82
|84
|90
|No
|Morgan Sanson
|82
|82
|90
|No
FIFA 21 UEL RTTF upgrade tracker: all players
At a glance: Green = player still in UEL / Red = player out of UEL
To keep up to date with the latest results in the UEL, check here.
|Player
|Base Rating
|Current Rating
|Max Rating
|Still in UEL?
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|88
|90
|94
|Yes
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|89
|90
|95
|No
|Lorenzo Insigne
|87
|87
|92
|No
|Paul Pogba
|87
|88
|92
|Yes
|Wilfried Ndidi
|86
|87
|92
|No
|Grimaldo
|86
|87
|92
|No
|Marcus Rashford
|86
|87
|91
|Yes
|Portu
|85
|86
|91
|No
|Moussa Diaby
|84
|86
|91
|No
|Quincy Promes
|84
|84
|91
|No
|Dusan Tadic
|85
|86
|90
|Yes
|Taison
|84
|86
|90
|Yes
|Takefusa Kubo
|84
|84
|90
|No
|Ante Rebic
|84
|86
|90
|Yes
|Yousef Atal
|82
|82
|90
|No
|Renato Sanches
|82
|84
|90
|No
|Moussa Sissoko
|82
|86
|90
|Yes
|Bruno Peres
|81
|86
|90
|Yes
|Franck Yannick Kessie
|81
|86
|90
|Yes
|Ilhas Bebou
|80
|83
|90
|Yes
How do FIFA 21’s RTTF cards work?
The FIFA 21 Road to the Final cards for both the Champions and Europa League upgrade automatically based on a team’s performance in both leagues.
Each player starts with a base card, and this gets upgraded as the event goes along — depending on how far they progress.
A card can be upgraded six times at these breakpoints:
- Qualify for Knockout stage (+1 to +3)
- Qualify for Round of 16 (+1 to +3)
- Qualify for Quarter Finals (+1 to +2)
- Qualify for Semi Finals (+1)
- Qualify for the Final (+1)
- Europa / Champions League winner (+1)
The maximum potential for a card was 98 this year with Jan Oblak. However, Atletico Madrid were knocked out by Chelsea 3-0 in the Round of 16.