FIFA 21 RTTF Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed UCL & UEL upgrades - Dexerto

Got a FIFA 21 Road to the Final (RTTF) card for a Champions League or Europa League star? We’ve got you covered with just how big they’ll get, with a guide to all the upgrades as they happen.

Road to the Finals cards have returned in FIFA 21 to much fanfare. The UCL and UEL special cards are an investment in Ultimate Team ⁠— if you back the right player, a decent base card can turn into a meta juggernaut by the end of each league.

If you manage to get your hands on one of the dynamic cards, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got a tracker below with all the confirmed upgrades for RTTF cards in the UCL and UEL, live as they happen.

FIFA 21 UCL RTTF upgrade tracker: all players

At a glance: Green = player still in UCL / Red = player out of UCL

To keep up to date with the latest results in the UCL, check here.

Player Base Rating Current Rating Max Rating Still in UCL? Jan Oblak 92 93 98 No Mohamed Salah 91 94 97 Yes Eden Hazard 89 92 95 Yes Antoine Griezmann 88 89 93 Yes Raphael Varane 88 90 93 Yes David Alaba 87 89 92 Yes Julian Brandt 87 89 92 Yes Mauro Icardi 87 89 92 Yes Georginio Wijnaldum 87 89 92 Yes Alex Sandro 86 87 92 No Isco 86 89 92 Yes Joao Cancelo 86 88 91 Yes Gabriel Jesus 85 88 91 Yes Denis Zakaria 85 86 91 No Alphonso Davies 84 88 91 Yes Felipe Andserson 84 88 91 Yes Joaquin Correa 84 86 91 No Hector Herrera 84 86 91 No Ivan Perisic 84 84 91 No Mason Mount 83 87 90 Yes Julian Draxler 83 87 90 Yes Lukas Klostermann 83 85 90 No Manuel Akanji 82 87 90 Yes Jules Kounde 82 84 90 No Luis Muriel 82 84 90 No Morgan Sanson 82 82 90 No

FIFA 21 UEL RTTF upgrade tracker: all players

At a glance: Green = player still in UEL / Red = player out of UEL

To keep up to date with the latest results in the UEL, check here.

Player Base Rating Current Rating Max Rating Still in UEL? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88 90 94 Yes Kalidou Koulibaly 89 90 95 No Lorenzo Insigne 87 87 92 No Paul Pogba 87 88 92 Yes Wilfried Ndidi 86 87 92 No Grimaldo 86 87 92 No Marcus Rashford 86 87 91 Yes Portu 85 86 91 No Moussa Diaby 84 86 91 No Quincy Promes 84 84 91 No Dusan Tadic 85 86 90 Yes Taison 84 86 90 Yes Takefusa Kubo 84 84 90 No Ante Rebic 84 86 90 Yes Yousef Atal 82 82 90 No Renato Sanches 82 84 90 No Moussa Sissoko 82 86 90 Yes Bruno Peres 81 86 90 Yes Franck Yannick Kessie 81 86 90 Yes Ilhas Bebou 80 83 90 Yes

How do FIFA 21’s RTTF cards work?

The FIFA 21 Road to the Final cards for both the Champions and Europa League upgrade automatically based on a team’s performance in both leagues.

Each player starts with a base card, and this gets upgraded as the event goes along ⁠— depending on how far they progress.

A card can be upgraded six times at these breakpoints:

Qualify for Knockout stage (+1 to +3)

Qualify for Round of 16 (+1 to +3)

Qualify for Quarter Finals (+1 to +2)

Qualify for Semi Finals (+1)

Qualify for the Final (+1)

Europa / Champions League winner (+1)

The maximum potential for a card was 98 this year with Jan Oblak. However, Atletico Madrid were knocked out by Chelsea 3-0 in the Round of 16.