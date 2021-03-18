 FIFA 21 RTTF Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed UCL & UEL upgrades - Dexerto
FIFA 21 RTTF Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed UCL & UEL upgrades

Published: 18/Mar/2021 7:07

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

Got a FIFA 21 Road to the Final (RTTF) card for a Champions League or Europa League star? We’ve got you covered with just how big they’ll get, with a guide to all the upgrades as they happen.

Road to the Finals cards have returned in FIFA 21 to much fanfare. The UCL and UEL special cards are an investment in Ultimate Team ⁠— if you back the right player, a decent base card can turn into a meta juggernaut by the end of each league.

If you manage to get your hands on one of the dynamic cards, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got a tracker below with all the confirmed upgrades for RTTF cards in the UCL and UEL, live as they happen.

EA SPORTS
The RTTF cards get better as players progress through the UCL and UEL.

FIFA 21 UCL RTTF upgrade tracker: all players

At a glance: Green = player still in UCL / Red = player out of UCL

To keep up to date with the latest results in the UCL, check here.

Player Base Rating Current Rating Max Rating Still in UCL?
Jan Oblak 92 93 98 No
Mohamed Salah 91 94 97 Yes
Eden Hazard 89 92 95 Yes
Antoine Griezmann 88 89 93 Yes
Raphael Varane 88 90 93 Yes
David Alaba 87 89 92 Yes
Julian Brandt 87 89 92 Yes
Mauro Icardi 87 89 92 Yes
Georginio Wijnaldum 87 89 92 Yes
Alex Sandro 86 87 92 No
Isco 86 89 92 Yes
Joao Cancelo 86 88 91 Yes
Gabriel Jesus 85 88 91 Yes
Denis Zakaria 85 86 91 No
Alphonso Davies 84 88 91 Yes
Felipe Andserson 84 88 91 Yes
Joaquin Correa 84 86 91 No
Hector Herrera 84 86 91 No
Ivan Perisic 84 84 91 No
Mason Mount 83 87 90 Yes
Julian Draxler 83 87 90 Yes
Lukas Klostermann 83 85 90 No
Manuel Akanji 82 87 90 Yes
Jules Kounde 82 84 90 No
Luis Muriel 82 84 90 No
Morgan Sanson 82 82 90 No

FIFA 21 UEL RTTF upgrade tracker: all players

At a glance: Green = player still in UEL / Red = player out of UEL

To keep up to date with the latest results in the UEL, check here.

Player Base Rating Current Rating Max Rating Still in UEL?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88 90 94 Yes
Kalidou Koulibaly 89 90 95 No
Lorenzo Insigne 87 87 92 No
Paul Pogba 87 88 92 Yes
Wilfried Ndidi 86 87 92 No
Grimaldo 86 87 92 No
Marcus Rashford 86 87 91 Yes
Portu 85 86 91 No
Moussa Diaby 84 86 91 No
Quincy Promes 84 84 91 No
Dusan Tadic 85 86 90 Yes
Taison 84 86 90 Yes
Takefusa Kubo 84 84 90 No
Ante Rebic 84 86 90 Yes
Yousef Atal 82 82 90 No
Renato Sanches 82 84 90 No
Moussa Sissoko 82 86 90 Yes
Bruno Peres 81 86 90 Yes
Franck Yannick Kessie 81 86 90 Yes
Ilhas Bebou 80 83 90 Yes

How do FIFA 21’s RTTF cards work?

The FIFA 21 Road to the Final cards for both the Champions and Europa League upgrade automatically based on a team’s performance in both leagues.

Each player starts with a base card, and this gets upgraded as the event goes along ⁠— depending on how far they progress.

A card can be upgraded six times at these breakpoints:

  • Qualify for Knockout stage (+1 to +3)
  • Qualify for Round of 16 (+1 to +3)
  • Qualify for Quarter Finals (+1 to +2)
  • Qualify for Semi Finals (+1)
  • Qualify for the Final (+1)
  • Europa / Champions League winner (+1)

The maximum potential for a card was 98 this year with Jan Oblak. However, Atletico Madrid were knocked out by Chelsea 3-0 in the Round of 16.

