The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 21, is now on its way in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

This week, the Premier League takes a front seat; headlining stars in the TOTW could include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and red-hot İlkay Gündoğan – who scooped the Player of the Month award for January.

Arsenal’s million-dollar man Aubameyang punched his TOTW 21 ticket with a hat-trick against Leeds on Sunday, while Gündoğan continued his mouth-watering form with a double versus Tottenham to extend the soon-to-be English champions’ lead to a lofty, and possibly uncatchable, seven points.

To top it off, stars like Romelu Lukaku (two goals, one assist), Ferland Mendy (clean sheet against Valencia), Isamalia Sarr (two goals, two assists), and Francisco Trincão (two goals) have all done enough to earn new in-form cards. Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez may also be in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 start time

On Feb. 17, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-first batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 21 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 21 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 21 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 21 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 21 reveal, we’ll keep you updated. Last week’s were revealed very early by some accounts, so it will be interesting to see if history repeats itself this time.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 21 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Emi Martinez – Aston Villa

Alex Meret – Napoli

Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid

Matt Lowton – Burnley

Diego Carlos – Sevilla

Shakodran Mustafi – Schalke

Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon

Marcos Llorente – Atlético Madrid

Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City

Jordan Veretout – Roma

Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

Josh Dasilva – Brentford

Kyoung Rok Choi – Karlsruher SC

Éver Banega – Al Shabab

Aiden McGeady – Sunderland

Ismaïla Sarr – Watford

Trincao – Barcelona

Davy Klaassen – Ajax

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

Odsonne Edouard – Celtic

Josh Maja – Fulham

Youssouf Niakate – Al Wehda

Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 21.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!