FIFA 21 TOTW 21 LIVE: Start time, Team of the Week leaks, predictions

Published: 17/Feb/2021 7:53 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 11:32

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 21 predictions, full team, and leaks.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 21, is now on its way in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

This week, the Premier League takes a front seat; headlining stars in the TOTW could include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and red-hot İlkay Gündoğan – who scooped the Player of the Month award for January. 

Arsenal’s million-dollar man Aubameyang punched his TOTW 21 ticket with a hat-trick against Leeds on Sunday, while Gündoğan continued his mouth-watering form with a double versus Tottenham to extend the soon-to-be English champions’ lead to a lofty, and possibly uncatchable, seven points.

To top it off, stars like Romelu Lukaku (two goals, one assist), Ferland Mendy (clean sheet against Valencia), Isamalia Sarr (two goals, two assists), and Francisco Trincão (two goals) have all done enough to earn new in-form cards. Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez may also be in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

İlkay Gündoğan has been a regular fixture in TOTW lineups recently.
EA SPORTS
İlkay Gündoğan has been a regular fixture in TOTW lineups recently.

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 start time

On Feb. 17, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-first batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 21 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 21 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 21 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 21 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 21 reveal, we’ll keep you updated. Last week’s were revealed very early by some accounts, so it will be interesting to see if history repeats itself this time. 

Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS
Lukaku had a hand in all three goals against Lazio last Saturday.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 21 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • Alex Meret – Napoli
  • Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid
  • Matt Lowton – Burnley
  • Diego Carlos – Sevilla
  • Shakodran Mustafi – Schalke 
  • Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon
  • Marcos Llorente – Atlético Madrid
  • Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City
  • Jordan Veretout – Roma
  • Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • Josh Dasilva – Brentford
  • Kyoung Rok Choi – Karlsruher SC
  • Éver Banega – Al Shabab
  • Aiden McGeady – Sunderland
  • Ismaïla Sarr – Watford
  • Trincao – Barcelona
  • Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
  • Josh Maja – Fulham 
  • Youssouf Niakate – Al Wehda
  • Charlie Wyke – Sunderland
FIFA 21's meta French leftback Ferland Mendy may get an upgrade this week.
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21’s meta French left-back Ferland Mendy may get an upgrade this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 21.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

How to complete El Shaarawy FIFA 21 Flashback SBC

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:21 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 10:22

by David Purcell
El Shaarawy FIFA 21 flashback sbc
EA SPORTS

A.S. Roma’s Stefan El Shaarawy has been given a new FIFA 21 Flashback SBC card to celebrate his prolific 2012-2013 Serie A season, and here we look at how to complete it. 

The Italian very much burst onto the scene for A.C. Milan and, for a period of time, was seen as the next top prospect for the country. In the Flashback season celebrated with this new FUT item, the winger scored 16 goals in the league, as well as two Champions League strikes.

There is no doubt that the San Siro faithful expected the flying attacker to achieve more in his career. While many fans, back then, might have been expecting him to dominate world football at this stage of his career, it hasn’t quite turned out like that for him.

Though, we can roll back time with his new Flashback SBC. Let’s run through how you can complete it.

el shaarawy fifa
EA
El Shaarawy was a fan favorite among Ultimate Team players back in the day.

FIFA 21 El Shaarawy Flashback SBC

Requirements and Expiry

The Squad Building Challenge will expire on March 2, meaning there’s plenty of time to complete it.

The full requirements can be found below, and there’s three teams to assemble as part of that:

Rising Star

  • Players from Milan: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Il Faraone

  • Players from Italy: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

  • Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This challenge is expected to cost between 290k to 300k on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. On PC, you’re looking at around 350k coins for the Italian winger – according to FUTBIN. 

Solution

Rising Star

fifa 21 el shaarawy rising star sbc
FUTBIN
Here’s the solution for the Rising Star part of this El Shaarawy FIFA 21 SBC.

Il Faraone

fifa 21 el shaarawy Il Faraone sbc
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Il Faraone SBC.

League Finesse

el shaarawy fifa 21 League Finesse sbc
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the League Finesse SBC.

So, there you have it! That’s how to complete the El Shaarawy FIFA 21 Flashback SBC.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

