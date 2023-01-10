FIFA 23 TOTW 11 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 11

Team of the Week 11 will be dropping into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this Wednesday, and it could involve some pretty nice upgrades. Here are our predictions for TOTW 11.

After a brief hiatus due to the World Cup, Team of the Week is back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and is already delivering the goods as we’re on the road to Team of the Year.

The nominees for the annual January promo have already been revealed, with 100 of the world’s best players eligible to be voted into this year’s TOTY. Though, you better act fast, you’ve only got until January 17 to register your votes.

The likes of Lione Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Luka Modric are likely to star in this year’s top-rated 11. However, before we get there, we’ve got another Team of the Week or two to get through. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 11.

FIFA 23 TOTW 11 Predictions | Team of the Week 11

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 11 are Harry Kane, David De Gea, John Stones, Jules Kounde, Anderson Talisca, and Danilo. It could be a pretty nifty TOTW as we said.

Kane seems a lock for this TOTW after his brace and assist in Spurs’ 4-0 win away at Crystal Palace. Similarly, De Gea should also get his first upgrade of the season thanks to his clean sheet against AFC Bournemouth. On the other side of Manchester, John Stones should also grab an upgrade for his role in City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.

We’ve also given nods to Sandro Tonali, Marcos Acuna, Felipe Anderson, and Mauro Icardi. So, there should be plenty on offer regardless of what team you have.

GK: David De Gea – Manchester United

GK: Bernd Leno – Fulham

LWB: Marcos Acuna – Sevilla

LWB: Federico DiMarco – Inter Milan

RB: Claudio Winck – CS Marítimo

RB: Jules Kounde – Barcelona

CB: Danilo – Juventus

CB: John Stones – Manchester City

CB: Sverrir Ingi Ingason – PAOK

CB: Damien Marcq – RC Sporting Charleroi

CDM: Michal Sadilek – FC Twente

CM: Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

CM: Ruben Alcaraz Jimenez – Cadiz

CM: Valentin Eysseric – Kasımpaşa

RM: Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion

LM: Henry Onyekuru – Adana Demirspor

RW: Felipe Anderson – Lazio

CF: Anderson Talisca – Al-Nassr

ST: Harry Kane – Spurs

ST: Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

ST: Mauro Icardi – Galatasary

ST: Kevin Nisbet – Hibernian

ST: Bartholomew Ogbeche – Hyderabad

TOTW is back in its regular Wednesday release slot following a hiatus for the World Cup, meaning Team of the Week 11 releases on Wednesday, January 11 at 6 pm GMT. Lots of elevens this week.

It’s unlikely that anything will change on that front, but if it does we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter.