 FIFA 21 TOTW 20 LIVE: countdown, full team, leaks, predictions - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 20 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 10/Feb/2021 7:47

by Isaac McIntyre
Phil Foden appears in front of the FIFA 21 TOTW Team of the Week 20 countdown.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 20, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

This week is looking like a dream for meta FIFA 21 players ⁠— if EA SPORTS decides to be generous, we could be seeing Raphael Varane and Memphis Depay in TOTW 20.

Depay, who often finds his way into the FUT meta, will be boosted to an 88 rating for two goals, and Varane may find himself with an upgraded in-form for a similar double haul against Huesca last weekend. English stars like Jesse Lingard (who struck early West Ham on loan) and Phil Foden may also be included.

On top of that, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was key for Milan. He had a similar match-winning performance to Jonathan David (OTW), Angelino, and Pedro Gonçalves, though the last star will likely miss out due to his new Future Stars SBC.

German keeper Manuel Neuer could also be in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 20 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Varane could climb to an "88" rating after his two-goal haul last weekend.
EA SPORTS
Varane could climb to an “87” rating after his two-goal haul last weekend.

Team of the Week 20 start time

On Feb. 10, FIFA publishers EA will release the twentieth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 20 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 20 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 20 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 20 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 20 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Zlatan made sure Milan walked away with the win this round.
EA SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made sure Milan walked away with the win this round.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 20 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
  • Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar
  • Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05
  • Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
  • Joan Jordan – Sevilla
  • Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Jesse Lingard – West Ham United
  • Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
  • Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier
  • Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
  • Noa Lang – Club Brugge
  • Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • Jonathan David – Lille
  • Donyell Malen – PSV
  • Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
  • Goran Pandev – Genoa
Memphis Depay struck twice against Strasbourg to seal a 3-0 win for Lyon.
EA SPORTS
Memphis Depay struck twice against Strasbourg to seal a 3-0 win for Lyon.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 20.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA

FIFA 21 players find new goal-scoring meta after Stepover nerf

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:39

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 nutmeg skill moves meta
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 players have apparently discovered a new surefire way to score goals after the previously overpowered stepover skill move was nerfed in Update 8.

Up until February 2021, the stepover was the tried and true FIFA 21 meta that most of the top players in Weekend League and FUT Champions used a lot and relied on heavily.

That was all up until Update 8 happened in January, which nerfed stepovers, making them no longer an easy skill move in-game and thus no longer as easy to pull off or be as effective.

But, as this skill move leaves the meta, the good old Directional Nutmeg maneuver has apparently taken its place, and it seems to be unstoppable against AI defenders.

EA Sports
The Directional Nutmeg is one of the simpler Skill Moves to pull off in FIFA 21.

The Directional Nutmeg has your player skillfully pass it through the legs of the defender and can be done on just by holding R1/RB and L1/LB while pushing the direction you want to pass on the right joystick.

Reddit user mognoiswebscale apparently discovered a way to sort-of ‘break’ FIFA’s AI defenders by using the move along with some forward pressure to score incredibly easy goals.

“I put both my strikers on target man. Play a driven ground pass to them, then a first-time nutmeg directly into the CB,” the user explained. “99% of the time it just glitches the CB AI and they don’t react.”

In case that sounds too good to be true, mognoiswebscale also provided video evidence of the tactic working during games. Sure enough, the defending center-backs just seem to freeze up and don’t react as they should, making goals way easier to score.

First time nutmegs are best way to score post patch now from FIFA

Knowing FIFA, this could very well end up being the new meta going forward, especially now that the nerfs to stepovers seem here to stay and players are looking for the next best way to get a leg up.

So, why not try to make those first nutmegs count while you still can? There’s no telling if EA will nerf that skill move eventually, so you may as well give it a shot (literally) while you still can.