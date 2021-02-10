The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 20, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

This week is looking like a dream for meta FIFA 21 players ⁠— if EA SPORTS decides to be generous, we could be seeing Raphael Varane and Memphis Depay in TOTW 20.

Depay, who often finds his way into the FUT meta, will be boosted to an 88 rating for two goals, and Varane may find himself with an upgraded in-form for a similar double haul against Huesca last weekend. English stars like Jesse Lingard (who struck early West Ham on loan) and Phil Foden may also be included.

On top of that, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was key for Milan. He had a similar match-winning performance to Jonathan David (OTW), Angelino, and Pedro Gonçalves, though the last star will likely miss out due to his new Future Stars SBC.

German keeper Manuel Neuer could also be in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 20 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 20 start time

On Feb. 10, FIFA publishers EA will release the twentieth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 20 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 20 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 20 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 20 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 20 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 20 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray

Angelino – RB Leipzig

Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg

Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar

Raphael Varane – Real Madrid

Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05

Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco

Joan Jordan – Sevilla

Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Jesse Lingard – West Ham United

Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen

Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier

Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad

Noa Lang – Club Brugge

Angel Di Maria – PSG

Memphis Depay – Lyon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

Jonathan David – Lille

Donyell Malen – PSV

Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys

Goran Pandev – Genoa

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 20.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!