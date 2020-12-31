Logo
FIFA 21 Headliners promo countdown LIVE: start time, predictions

Published: 31/Dec/2020 6:39 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 6:52

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Headliners promo countdown.
EA SPORTS has officially announced the next Ultimate Team promo, and it may be a bit surprising: many FUT fans were expecting Team of the Year to drop next, but instead we’ll be getting “Headliners” as we celebrate the new year.

Events across FIFA 21 have been all jumbled and out of whack ⁠— perhaps in an effort to befuddle Ultimate Team investors ⁠— and apparently, the start of 2021 is going to be no different; “Headliners” will be the next promo.

Headliners are interesting Ultimate Team cards, first introduced last year.

The bright orange special cards work in a similar fashion to “One to Watch cards. Real-life performances affect their value. Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, Hero, and Man of the Match cards all impact a Headliner card’s overall rating.

The key difference between Headliners and OTWs, however, is the newer card always stays +1 above the player’s highest card. It basically means it’s always going to be valuable, and stay ahead of the curve to boot.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Headliners 2021 so far.

Last year’s Headliners team was absolutely stacked. Will we get that lucky again in FIFA 21?

When will ‘Headliners’ begin?

Headliners has already been confirmed to be starting this week, according to leaks uncovered by popular Ultimate Team dataminer FutWatch on Dec. 29. That means the promo will start on the very first day of the new year, Friday, January 1.

The event should run for just over a fortnight, and end in mid-January.

Considering the promo has been tipped to last for two weeks, there’s every chance we’ll actually see two teams for this promo. This has not yet been confirmed, however, and we’ll update you if it is.

According to the countdown on Ultimate Team's loading screen, we'll get our very first look at FIFA's new promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT).

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

Headliners predictions: who makes the team?

Last year, the best performers of the year were given the tip by EA SPORTS for the Headliners lineup. All-star footballers like Neymar Jr, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and plenty more huge names graced the star-studded FIFA 20 promo team.

The trend, it seems, is based on how many in-form TOTW cards those players had already raked in, and their on-the-pitch performances too.

Here’s our picks for the new Headliners team, coming this week:

  • Hirving Lozano
  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Heung-min Son
  • Marcus Rashford
  • Ferland Mendy
  • Andy Delort
  • Andrea Belotti
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Fernando Pacheco
  • Matheus Cunha
  • Ollie Watkins
  • Erling Braut Haaland
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • Fernando Llorente

There’s also the chance EA SPORTS simply ignores which players have in-form cards, or have been playing well. If that’s the case, we could see more “meta” picks like Paul Pogba and Joe Gomez in the promo lineup on Friday evening.

Erling Haaland would fit Headliners perfectly; he already has two TOTW cards and a TOTGS upgrade.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s next Ultimate Team promo, Headliners, so far. Make sure you keep a few FUT coins in your back pocket; if the event is anything like last year, there’s some cracking cards on the way!

We'll update this article when the promo begins.

How to complete Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, cheapest solutions, cost

Published: 30/Dec/2020 21:03

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS have unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for French forward Hatem Ben Arfa, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a while but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for French attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, who nowadays applies his trade for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The card is meant to honor his prolific 2015-2016 season in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in 31 appearances for Nice – which many call the pinnacle of his career thus far.

Everything you need to unlock this Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in-game stats

In-game stats for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 87-rated card is a massive upgrade over his base gold item, which is a 75-rated non-rare. All of the boosts except for defending are double-digits, including 16 more Pace, 10 more Shooting, 12 more Passing, 10 more Dribbling, and 15 more Physicality.

Add that to the fact that he boasts five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and you have one of the best French attacking midfield options in the game, especially if you’re trying to get some solid links to other Ligue 1 stars like Neymar and Mbappe.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC requirements & cost

We’ll be honest right from the get-go – this is not a cheap SBC to complete. According to FUTBIN, it currently costs about 200,000 to 220,000 coins to do, depending on which platform you’re on.

Surprisingly, however, all of that cost is concentrated in just a single squad building challenge. Here are the requirements:

  • Players from France: Min 1
  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Cheapest solution for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
Another cheap solution for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC expiration date

The expensiveness of the SBC might make you think twice about doing it, but the good news is that EA have given FIFA players plenty of time to decide.

The challenge was made available for seven days, which means it’ll be expiring on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more.