EA SPORTS has officially announced the next Ultimate Team promo, and it may be a bit surprising: many FUT fans were expecting Team of the Year to drop next, but instead we’ll be getting “Headliners” as we celebrate the new year.

Events across FIFA 21 have been all jumbled and out of whack ⁠— perhaps in an effort to befuddle Ultimate Team investors ⁠— and apparently, the start of 2021 is going to be no different; “Headliners” will be the next promo.

Headliners are interesting Ultimate Team cards, first introduced last year.

The bright orange special cards work in a similar fashion to “One to Watch cards. Real-life performances affect their value. Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, Hero, and Man of the Match cards all impact a Headliner card’s overall rating.

The key difference between Headliners and OTWs, however, is the newer card always stays +1 above the player’s highest card. It basically means it’s always going to be valuable, and stay ahead of the curve to boot.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Headliners 2021 so far.

When will ‘Headliners’ begin?

Headliners has already been confirmed to be starting this week, according to leaks uncovered by popular Ultimate Team dataminer FutWatch on Dec. 29. That means the promo will start on the very first day of the new year, Friday, January 1.

The event should run for just over a fortnight, and end in mid-January.

Considering the promo has been tipped to last for two weeks, there’s every chance we’ll actually see two teams for this promo. This has not yet been confirmed, however, and we’ll update you if it is.

According to the countdown on Ultimate Team’s loading screen, we’ll get our very first look at FIFA’s new promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the breaking news.

Headliners predictions: who makes the team?

Last year, the best performers of the year were given the tip by EA SPORTS for the Headliners lineup. All-star footballers like Neymar Jr, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and plenty more huge names graced the star-studded FIFA 20 promo team.

The trend, it seems, is based on how many in-form TOTW cards those players had already raked in, and their on-the-pitch performances too.

Here’s our picks for the new Headliners team, coming this week:

Hirving Lozano

Robert Lewandowski

Heung-min Son

Marcus Rashford

Ferland Mendy

Andy Delort

Andrea Belotti

Patrick Bamford

Fernando Pacheco

Matheus Cunha

Ollie Watkins

Erling Braut Haaland

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Fernando Llorente

There’s also the chance EA SPORTS simply ignores which players have in-form cards, or have been playing well. If that’s the case, we could see more “meta” picks like Paul Pogba and Joe Gomez in the promo lineup on Friday evening.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s next Ultimate Team promo, Headliners, so far. Make sure you keep a few FUT coins in your back pocket; if the event is anything like last year, there’s some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.