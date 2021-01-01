 Layvin Kurzawa’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and it's absolutely insane - Dexerto
FIFA

Layvin Kurzawa’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and it’s absolutely insane

Published: 1/Jan/2021 12:12

by Luke Edwards
Dexerto/FIFArosters

FIFA Pro Player Cards

PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa is a defensive dynamo on the pitch, and that idea is very much present in his five-at-the-back Ultimate Team XI, which is stacked with legends.

Footballers don’t get a lot of downtime at the moment, with the football calendar as stacked as it currently is. But when players get a rare chance at some downtime, it’s no surprise to see them loading up Ultimate Team.

We’ve already seen FIFA players face off against the likes of Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who both have incredibly stacked teams, but Kurzawa has one of the hardest-to-beat line-ups we’ve seen.

Featuring a five-at-the-back formation, nine legends, and his own 99-rated player card, opponents will have a tough time trying to best Kurzawa in a FIFA match.

Layvin Kurzawa’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Posting on the FIFA subreddit, M8tesacker revealed Kurzawa’s full team having played him online.

It’s clear Kurzawa goes for the tactic of putting defense first, with a 5-2-1-2 formation and a backline stacked with ICONs including Paolo Maldini and Roberto Carlos. That leaves an attacking trident featuring Brazil legends Pele and Ronaldo Nazario, plus Spaniard Emilio Butragueno, to put opponents to the sword.

Here’s Layvin Kurzawa’s full Ultimate Team lineup:

  • GK: Jan Oblak (93)
  • RWB: Gianluca Zambrotta (89)
  • CB: Paolo Maldini (92)
  • CB: Fabio Cannavaro (92)
  • CB: Layvin Kurzawa (99)
  • LWB: Roberto Carlos (88)
  • CM: Claude Makelele (90)
  • CM: Lothar Matthaus (91)
  • CAM: Emilio Butragueno (92)
  • ST: Ronaldo (94)
  • ST: Pele (95)

It must be pretty nice for Kurzawa to be able to put so many legends into his team. With such a strong defense, coupled with top-tier CDM’s Makelele and Matthaus patrolling in front, it looks pretty much impenetrable.

One change we’d make is to swap Pele and Butragueno around. With Pele’s higher passing stat, he’s much better suited to the CAM role, and would allow Butragueno to more readily use his pace to get in behind opponents.

If chemistry’s also what you’re after, switching Roberto Carlos and Kurzawa would give both Oblak and Kurzawa a boost with no real tactical sacrifice.

Either way, with a team like that, opponents will find it almost impossible both to score against and to stop the potentially lethal counterattacks.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Headliners promo countdown LIVE: start time, leaks, predictions

Published: 1/Jan/2021 5:00 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 6:04

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Headliners promo countdown.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has officially announced the next Ultimate Team promo, and it may be a bit surprising: many FUT fans were expecting Team of the Year to drop next, but instead we’ll be getting “Headliners” as we celebrate the new year.

Events across FIFA 21 have been all jumbled and out of whack ⁠— perhaps in an effort to befuddle Ultimate Team investors ⁠— and apparently, the start of 2021 is going to be no different; “Headliners” will be the next promo.

Headliners are interesting Ultimate Team cards, first introduced last year.

The bright orange special cards work in a similar fashion to “One to Watch cards. Real-life performances affect their value. Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, Hero, and Man of the Match cards all impact a Headliner card’s overall rating.

The key difference between Headliners and OTWs, however, is the newer card always stays +1 above the player’s highest card. It basically means it’s always going to be valuable, and stay ahead of the curve to boot.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Headliners 2021 so far.

Last year's Headliners team was absolutely stacked. Will we get that lucky again in FIFA 21?
EA SPORTS
When will ‘Headliners’ begin?

Headliners has already been confirmed to be starting this week, according to leaks uncovered by popular Ultimate Team dataminer FutWatch on Dec. 29. That means the promo will start on the very first day of the new year, Friday, January 1.

The event should run for just over a fortnight, and end in mid-January.

Considering the promo has been tipped to last for two weeks, there’s every chance we’ll actually see two teams for this promo. This has not yet been confirmed, however, and we’ll update you if it is.

According to the countdown on Ultimate Team’s loading screen, we’ll get our very first look at FIFA’s new promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the breaking news.

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.
EA SPORTS
Headliners leaks

As is customary with all FIFA 21 promos this year, EA SPORTS has “leaked” a number of cards early — or at least, revealed details about them.

This time around, for Headliners, we’re looking at three pretty interesting cards too. The first is a Monaco star, the second is a center forward with 88 shooting, and the third and final card teased on the Ultimate Team loading screen is a Brazilian star with 85 physical as one of their stats.

There’s plenty of football superstars these cards could be, but we’ve got an inkling EA are going to load “Headliners” up with the best-sellers. That means we could see Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), João Félix (CF), and Fabinho (Brazilian).

Headliners predictions: who makes the team?

Last year, the best performers of the year were given the tip by EA SPORTS for the Headliners lineup. All-star footballers like Neymar Jr, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and plenty more huge names graced the star-studded FIFA 20 promo team.

The trend, it seems, is based on how many in-form TOTW cards those players had already raked in, and their on-the-pitch performances too.

Here’s our picks for the new Headliners team, coming this week:

14 possible ‘Headliners’ players

  • Hirving Lozano
  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Heung-min Son
  • Marcus Rashford
  • Ferland Mendy
  • Andy Delort
  • Andrea Belotti
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Fernando Pacheco
  • Matheus Cunha
  • Ollie Watkins
  • Erling Braut Haaland
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • Fernando Llorente

There’s also the chance EA SPORTS simply ignores which players have in-form cards, or have been playing well. If that’s the case, we could see more “meta” picks like Paul Pogba and Joe Gomez in the promo lineup on Friday evening.

Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s next Ultimate Team promo, Headliners, so far. Make sure you keep a few FUT coins in your back pocket; if the event is anything like last year, there’s some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.