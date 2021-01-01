Layvin Kurzawa’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and it's absolutely insane - Dexerto

PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa is a defensive dynamo on the pitch, and that idea is very much present in his five-at-the-back Ultimate Team XI, which is stacked with legends.

Footballers don’t get a lot of downtime at the moment, with the football calendar as stacked as it currently is. But when players get a rare chance at some downtime, it’s no surprise to see them loading up Ultimate Team.

We’ve already seen FIFA players face off against the likes of Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who both have incredibly stacked teams, but Kurzawa has one of the hardest-to-beat line-ups we’ve seen.

Featuring a five-at-the-back formation, nine legends, and his own 99-rated player card, opponents will have a tough time trying to best Kurzawa in a FIFA match.

Famille, travail et loisir voici mon quotidien 💙 Je continuerai à croire même si tout le monde perd espoir.

Je continuerai à aimer, même si les autres distillent la haine🤜🏽 Si vous vivez des moments difficile, ne blâmez pas la vie. Vous êtes juste en train de devenir plus fort pic.twitter.com/Sc1kxZRdmR — layvin kurzawa (@layvinkurzawa) November 18, 2020

Layvin Kurzawa’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Posting on the FIFA subreddit, M8tesacker revealed Kurzawa’s full team having played him online.

It’s clear Kurzawa goes for the tactic of putting defense first, with a 5-2-1-2 formation and a backline stacked with ICONs including Paolo Maldini and Roberto Carlos. That leaves an attacking trident featuring Brazil legends Pele and Ronaldo Nazario, plus Spaniard Emilio Butragueno, to put opponents to the sword.

Here’s Layvin Kurzawa’s full Ultimate Team lineup:

GK: Jan Oblak (93)

Jan Oblak (93) RWB: Gianluca Zambrotta (89)

Gianluca Zambrotta (89) CB: Paolo Maldini (92)

Paolo Maldini (92) CB: Fabio Cannavaro (92)

Fabio Cannavaro (92) CB: Layvin Kurzawa (99)

Layvin Kurzawa (99) LWB: Roberto Carlos (88)

Roberto Carlos (88) CM: Claude Makelele (90)

Claude Makelele (90) CM: Lothar Matthaus (91)

Lothar Matthaus (91) CAM: Emilio Butragueno (92)

Emilio Butragueno (92) ST: Ronaldo (94)

Ronaldo (94) ST: Pele (95)

It must be pretty nice for Kurzawa to be able to put so many legends into his team. With such a strong defense, coupled with top-tier CDM’s Makelele and Matthaus patrolling in front, it looks pretty much impenetrable.

One change we’d make is to swap Pele and Butragueno around. With Pele’s higher passing stat, he’s much better suited to the CAM role, and would allow Butragueno to more readily use his pace to get in behind opponents.

Read More: FIFA 21 Headliners promo countdown LIVE

If chemistry’s also what you’re after, switching Roberto Carlos and Kurzawa would give both Oblak and Kurzawa a boost with no real tactical sacrifice.

Either way, with a team like that, opponents will find it almost impossible both to score against and to stop the potentially lethal counterattacks.