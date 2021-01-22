A brand-new Flashback SBC for French legend Franck Ribery has been released by EA Sports, and we’ve got all the stats, requirements, cost, and more you need to know before taking these challenges on.

Ribery is definitely at the top of most lists for best French players of the millennium so far, currently applying his trade at Italian club Fiorentina in 2021.

This new Flashback SBC celebrates his inclusion in FUT 14’s Team of the Year, and definitely has the stats to match. So let’s take a look at those, along with the price tag, requirements, and some of the cheapest solutions available.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC in-game stats

Without a doubt, this 90 OVR is leagues ahead of Ribery’s regular Gold card in FIFA 21. To start, Pace is up 16 from 74 to 90, and Shooting is also up 10 from 74 to 84.

Passing and Dribbling also both get 6 point increases as well, so this card definitely takes Ribery back to the glory days, but it all comes at a pretty steep price.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC requirements & cost

Franck won’t be coming cheaply at all, with this SBC ringing in at around 812,000 to 975,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform of choice.

Along with the steep price, there are also five sets of challenges to knock out to unlock his card as well. The requirements for these are listed below:

Past and Present

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bayern’s Idol

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Les Bleus

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega pack

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each set of requirements, and to make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.

Past and Present

Top Form

Bayern’s Idol

Les Bleus

88-Rated Squad

If you’re still on the fence about completing this SBC, don’t worry, as you have a ton of time to get it done. Players will have six weeks from Jan 22 to get it done before it expires on Friday, March 6.

As always be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for the latest news and updates as EA rolls out the TOTY promo, and be sure to let us know how Ribery gets on for you if you do happen to unlock him.