Logo
FIFA

How to complete Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 22/Jan/2021 20:51 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 21:37

by Bill Cooney

Share

FIFA TOTY FUT

A brand-new Flashback SBC for French legend Franck Ribery has been released by EA Sports, and we’ve got all the stats, requirements, cost, and more you need to know before taking these challenges on.

Ribery is definitely at the top of most lists for best French players of the millennium so far, currently applying his trade at Italian club Fiorentina in 2021.

This new Flashback SBC celebrates his inclusion in FUT 14’s Team of the Year, and definitely has the stats to match. So let’s take a look at those, along with the price tag, requirements, and some of the cheapest solutions available.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Franck Ribery’s TOTY Flashback SBC.

Without a doubt, this 90 OVR is leagues ahead of Ribery’s regular Gold card in FIFA 21. To start, Pace is up 16 from 74 to 90, and Shooting is also up 10 from 74 to 84.

Passing and Dribbling also both get 6 point increases as well, so this card definitely takes Ribery back to the glory days, but it all comes at a pretty steep price.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC requirements & cost

Franck won’t be coming cheaply at all, with this SBC ringing in at around 812,000 to 975,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform of choice.

Along with the steep price, there are also five sets of challenges to knock out to unlock his card as well. The requirements for these are listed below:

Past and Present

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bayern’s Idol

  • Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number  of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Les Bleus

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mega pack

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each set of requirements, and to make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.

Past and Present

Top Form

Bayern’s Idol

Les Bleus

88-Rated Squad

If you’re still on the fence about completing this SBC, don’t worry, as you have a ton of time to get it done. Players will have six weeks from Jan 22 to get it done before it expires on Friday, March 6.

As always be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for the latest news and updates as EA rolls out the TOTY promo, and be sure to let us know how Ribery gets on for you if you do happen to unlock him.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 TOTY Luis Suarez Player Moments Objective

Published: 22/Jan/2021 19:17 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 19:50

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

Share

FIFA TOTY FUT

EA Sports has released a new Player Moments Team of the Year card to FIFA 21 for Real Madrid’s Luis Suarez, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as quickly as possible. 

Luis El Pistolero’ Suarez is without a doubt one of Real Madrid’s biggest stars at the club stage. And on the world level, he’s the all-time leading goalscorer for Uruguay in international matches.

We could spend all day waxing poetic over the great things Suarez has done, but that’s not why you’re here. You’re here for his fantastic new Player Moments card released with the TOTY promo, and we have all the info on stats, requirements, and how to grab it as quickly and easily as possible. So let’s get right into it.

Luis Suarez Player Moments in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Luis Suarez’s new Player Moments Objectives card.

From his regular Gold card, Dribbling has gone up by 8 to 91, and his shooting is also boosted by 4 from an already impressive 90 to 94. Passing is up six points to 88, and even Pace has been given a bit of a shot in the arm with a nine-point rise to 79 from 70.

Luis Suarez Player Moments Objectives

There are five total objectives to complete if you want to unlock Suarez’s Player Moments card (and why wouldn’t you, with those stats?), with the best part about it being that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins to get them done, as long as you have the required players already.

The objectives, which expire in 10 days on February 1 are listed below, along with the reward you’ll get for completing each one:

  • Fabulous Finish — Score a Finesse goal in 2 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Silky Skill — Score and Assist in the same match using a ST with min. 4-star Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Wonderful Weak Foot — Assist using players with min. 4-star Weak Foot in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Triumphant Ten — Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Scoring Sensation — Score in 14 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
At the double: Luis Suarez struck twice against Elche on Saturday.
EA SPORTS
Suarez’s Player Moments card could be a great, cheap pickup at striker for your side.

Like we mentioned, if you do want to knock out these Objectives, you have the rest of January to do so, as they expire on February 1, 2021.

If you do get your hands on Suarez, let us know how El Pistolero shoots them for your Ultimate Team by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.