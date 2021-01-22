EA Sports has released a new Player Moments Team of the Year card to FIFA 21 for Real Madrid’s Luis Suarez, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as quickly as possible.
Luis ‘El Pistolero’ Suarez is without a doubt one of Real Madrid’s biggest stars at the club stage. And on the world level, he’s the all-time leading goalscorer for Uruguay in international matches.
We could spend all day waxing poetic over the great things Suarez has done, but that’s not why you’re here. You’re here for his fantastic new Player Moments card released with the TOTY promo, and we have all the info on stats, requirements, and how to grab it as quickly and easily as possible. So let’s get right into it.
Luis Suarez Player Moments in-game stats
In-game stats for Luis Suarez’s new Player Moments Objectives card.
From his regular Gold card, Dribbling has gone up by 8 to 91, and his shooting is also boosted by 4 from an already impressive 90 to 94. Passing is up six points to 88, and even Pace has been given a bit of a shot in the arm with a nine-point rise to 79 from 70.
Luis Suarez Player Moments Objectives
There are five total objectives to complete if you want to unlock Suarez’s Player Moments card (and why wouldn’t you, with those stats?), with the best part about it being that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins to get them done, as long as you have the required players already.
With 2020 long behind us, 2021 kicked off by rounding off the Headliners. Now, though, all eyes have turned to Team of the Year in the FIFA 21 community, who had been voting until January 18 when the window of opportunity slammed shut.
TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which is released later in the game’s life cycle, around Spring. This one is all about the gamers who dedicate their time to FUT, as they’re given their chance to look back on the last 12 months and decide which players have been standout performers.
The picks are stacked with talent this year, so let’s take a look at all of the key details.
When does Team of the Year come out FIFA 21?
Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees, with EA tallying the votes.
January 18 was the date voting closed, with developers confirming this promo team will be revealed on Friday, January 22 at 6pm (UK). That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those of you around the world.
It’s since been revealed by EA.
FIFA 21 TOTY confirmed players list
The full list has been announced by EA SPORTS – and there’s no Lionel Messi this year.
Lewandowski (98)
Ronaldo (98)
Mbappe (97)
Kimmich
Fernandes
Davies
De Bruyne
Alexander-Arnold
Ramos
Van Dijk
Neuer
Two players were confirmed early to be part of FIFA 21’s Team of the Year already, starting with Kevin De Bruyne.
Included in our predictions and a fan favorite, the Belgian has been arguably the best player in the Premier League for some time.
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Sergio Ramos included, either, as confirmed by his club Real Madrid – in a similar fashion.
FIFA 21 TOTY nominees
The full list of FIFA 21 TOTY nominees have been picked out. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are all included in the list.
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).
FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers
GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders
CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
CB: Marquinhos – PSG
LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
CB:Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon
FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders
CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool
FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers
ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
ST: Joselu – Alaves
ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City
FIFA 21 TOTY predictions
As far as predictions go, we submitted ours as an official vote – seen below.
The card design for TOTY was revealed on January 21, leaked early by FUT Watch.
There are some differences that can be seen, and its appearance has gone down very well with fans.
SBCs & Objectives
Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.
That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.
Promo Packs and Lightning Rounds
Just finally, there is speculation that promo packs and lightning rounds will be available for the event.
For those who don’t know, promo packs offer greater amounts of rare players and cost a little more – typically – than the base FUT packs. Lightning rounds start up first of all for Black Friday, which has been and gone, which opens the door for periods of reduced prices on packs in Ultimate Team to celebrate Team of the Year.
While these are unconfirmed rumors as of January 2021, we can confirm that we’ll update this section with further information as soon as it’s made available to us.
Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK for the latest updates on Team of the Year. As soon as it’s revealed, we’ll be posting it on there and our reaction.