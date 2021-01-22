EA Sports has released a new Player Moments Team of the Year card to FIFA 21 for Real Madrid’s Luis Suarez, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as quickly as possible.

Luis ‘El Pistolero’ Suarez is without a doubt one of Real Madrid’s biggest stars at the club stage. And on the world level, he’s the all-time leading goalscorer for Uruguay in international matches.

We could spend all day waxing poetic over the great things Suarez has done, but that’s not why you’re here. You’re here for his fantastic new Player Moments card released with the TOTY promo, and we have all the info on stats, requirements, and how to grab it as quickly and easily as possible. So let’s get right into it.

Luis Suarez Player Moments in-game stats

From his regular Gold card, Dribbling has gone up by 8 to 91, and his shooting is also boosted by 4 from an already impressive 90 to 94. Passing is up six points to 88, and even Pace has been given a bit of a shot in the arm with a nine-point rise to 79 from 70.

Luis Suarez Player Moments Objectives

There are five total objectives to complete if you want to unlock Suarez’s Player Moments card (and why wouldn’t you, with those stats?), with the best part about it being that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins to get them done, as long as you have the required players already.

The objectives, which expire in 10 days on February 1 are listed below, along with the reward you’ll get for completing each one:

Fabulous Finish — Score a Finesse goal in 2 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters. Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Silky Skill — Score and Assist in the same match using a ST with min. 4-star Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters. Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Wonderful Weak Foot — Assist using players with min. 4-star Weak Foot in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters. Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Triumphant Ten — Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters. Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Scoring Sensation — Score in 14 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters. Reward: ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Score in 14 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.

Like we mentioned, if you do want to knock out these Objectives, you have the rest of January to do so, as they expire on February 1, 2021.

