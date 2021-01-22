Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 TOTY Luis Suarez Player Moments Objective

Published: 22/Jan/2021 19:17 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 19:50

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

EA Sports has released a new Player Moments Team of the Year card to FIFA 21 for Real Madrid’s Luis Suarez, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as quickly as possible. 

Luis El Pistolero’ Suarez is without a doubt one of Real Madrid’s biggest stars at the club stage. And on the world level, he’s the all-time leading goalscorer for Uruguay in international matches.

We could spend all day waxing poetic over the great things Suarez has done, but that’s not why you’re here. You’re here for his fantastic new Player Moments card released with the TOTY promo, and we have all the info on stats, requirements, and how to grab it as quickly and easily as possible. So let’s get right into it.

Luis Suarez Player Moments in-game stats

In-game stats for Luis Suarez’s new Player Moments Objectives card.

From his regular Gold card, Dribbling has gone up by 8 to 91, and his shooting is also boosted by 4 from an already impressive 90 to 94. Passing is up six points to 88, and even Pace has been given a bit of a shot in the arm with a nine-point rise to 79 from 70.

Luis Suarez Player Moments Objectives

There are five total objectives to complete if you want to unlock Suarez’s Player Moments card (and why wouldn’t you, with those stats?), with the best part about it being that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins to get them done, as long as you have the required players already.

The objectives, which expire in 10 days on February 1 are listed below, along with the reward you’ll get for completing each one:

  • Fabulous Finish — Score a Finesse goal in 2 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Silky Skill — Score and Assist in the same match using a ST with min. 4-star Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Wonderful Weak Foot — Assist using players with min. 4-star Weak Foot in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Triumphant Ten — Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Scoring Sensation — Score in 14 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
    • Reward: ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
At the double: Luis Suarez struck twice against Elche on Saturday.
Suarez’s Player Moments card could be a great, cheap pickup at striker for your side.

Like we mentioned, if you do want to knock out these Objectives, you have the rest of January to do so, as they expire on February 1, 2021.

If you do get your hands on Suarez, let us know how El Pistolero shoots them for your Ultimate Team by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA 21 TOTY 21 hub: FUT cards, SBC, promo packs, lightning rounds, predictions

Published: 22/Jan/2021 17:14 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 18:03

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 toty
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS has revealed all of the FIFA 21 TOTY cards to celebrate its Team of the Year Ultimate Team promo, and here’s everything you need to know about the event. 

Contents

With 2020 long behind us, 2021 kicked off by rounding off the Headliners. Now, though, all eyes have turned to Team of the Year in the FIFA 21 community, who had been voting until January 18 when the window of opportunity slammed shut.

TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which is released later in the game’s life cycle, around Spring. This one is all about the gamers who dedicate their time to FUT, as they’re given their chance to look back on the last 12 months and decide which players have been standout performers.

The picks are stacked with talent this year, so let’s take a look at all of the key details.

When does Team of the Year come out FIFA 21?

Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees, with EA tallying the votes. 

January 18 was the date voting closed, with developers confirming this promo team will be revealed on Friday, January 22 at 6pm (UK). That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those of you around the world.

It’s since been revealed by EA.

FIFA 21 TOTY confirmed players list

The full list has been announced by EA SPORTS – and there’s no Lionel Messi this year.

  • Lewandowski (98)
  • Ronaldo (98)
  • Mbappe (97)
  • Kimmich
  • Fernandes
  • Davies
  • De Bruyne
  • Alexander-Arnold
  • Ramos
  • Van Dijk
  • Neuer

Two players were confirmed early to be part of FIFA 21’s Team of the Year already, starting with Kevin De Bruyne.

Included in our predictions and a fan favorite, the Belgian has been arguably the best player in the Premier League for some time.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Sergio Ramos included, either, as confirmed by his club Real Madrid – in a similar fashion.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

The full list of FIFA 21 TOTY nominees have been picked out. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are all included in the list.

The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

FIFA 21 TOTY predictions

As far as predictions go, we submitted ours as an official vote – seen below.

fifa 21 toty
Here’s our predictions for FIFA 21 TOTY.

The Dexerto XI includes the following players:

  • GK: Alisson Becker
  • CB: Sergio Ramos
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk
  • LB: Alphonso Davies
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • CM: Joshua Kimmich
  • CAM: Heung-Min Son
  • CM: Kevin De Bruyne (confirmed)
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski
  • RW: Mohamed Salah
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

The card design for TOTY was revealed on January 21, leaked early by FUT Watch.

There are some differences that can be seen, and its appearance has gone down very well with fans.

SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

Promo Packs and Lightning Rounds

Just finally, there is speculation that promo packs and lightning rounds will be available for the event.

For those who don’t know, promo packs offer greater amounts of rare players and cost a little more – typically – than the base FUT packs. Lightning rounds start up first of all for Black Friday, which has been and gone, which opens the door for periods of reduced prices on packs in Ultimate Team to celebrate Team of the Year.

While these are unconfirmed rumors as of January 2021, we can confirm that we’ll update this section with further information as soon as it’s made available to us.

Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK for the latest updates on Team of the Year. As soon as it’s revealed, we’ll be posting it on there and our reaction. 