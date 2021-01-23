How to watch FIFA 21 TOTY 12th Man Reveal during Twitch Rivals Showdown

EA Sports will be revealing the FIFA 21 TOTY 12th Man during the Twitch Rivals “12th Man Showdown” on January 26, and we’ve got all the info on how to watch the reveal for yourself.

Traditionally, FIFA has always put out an 11-man TOTY squad, along with another player that narrowly missed the vote called the “12th Man.”

That hasn’t changed this year, and along with the reveal of the Team of the Year Attacker ratings on January 22, it was also announced that the 12th man would be revealed during a Twitch Rivals tournament on Tuesday, January 26.

How to watch the FIFA 21 12th Man Showdown tournament

Rivalries fiercer than the biggest derbies on Earth. Fan favorite @EASPORTSFIFA streamers will settle their scores on the pitch in a $50K tourney. Earn Drops and catch the 12th Man reveal during the Twitch Rivals 12th Man Showdown – Jan. 26 at 10am PT/7pm CET on /TwitchRivals. pic.twitter.com/bEAT9rh7qe — Twitch (@Twitch) January 22, 2021

Like we mentioned above the tournament kicks off at 10 AM PST/7 PM CET on January 26 with some of the top FIFA streamers battling it out for their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

You can watch the action on any of your favorite streamer’s channels if you know they’ll be participating, but if you want an overview of all the action in one convenient place, you can tune in on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which can be found below.

This will also be where FIFA is going to present the 12th Man sometime during the tournament. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact time for when the big reveal will take place during the broadcast, so to ensure you don’t miss it, at least keep the main stream on in the background.

Who will be FIFA 21’s 12th man for TOTY?

Even though we now know who’s made the cut for this year’s TOTY squad, that doesn’t really make it any easier to predict who will slide in under the cutoff to make 12th Man.

Neymar Jr. is an obvious pick, along with Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son. Sadio Mane is another contender, and our man Mohammed Salah might not have made the starting XI (like we predicted), but he could sneak in here.

Finally, Messi surprisingly did not make this year’s TOTY, and it’s not hard to see him getting a ton of votes, so don’t be surprised if he pops up as well.