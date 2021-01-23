Logo
How to watch FIFA 21 TOTY 12th Man Reveal during Twitch Rivals Showdown

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:38

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports/Twitch

EA Sports will be revealing the FIFA 21 TOTY 12th Man during the Twitch Rivals “12th Man Showdown” on January 26, and we’ve got all the info on how to watch the reveal for yourself.

Traditionally, FIFA has always put out an 11-man TOTY squad, along with another player that narrowly missed the vote called the “12th Man.”

That hasn’t changed this year, and along with the reveal of the Team of the Year Attacker ratings on January 22, it was also announced that the 12th man would be revealed during a Twitch Rivals tournament on Tuesday, January 26.

How to watch the FIFA 21 12th Man Showdown tournament

Like we mentioned above the tournament kicks off at 10 AM PST/7 PM CET on January 26 with some of the top FIFA streamers battling it out for their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

You can watch the action on any of your favorite streamer’s channels if you know they’ll be participating, but if you want an overview of all the action in one convenient place, you can tune in on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which can be found below.

This will also be where FIFA is going to present the 12th Man sometime during the tournament. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact time for when the big reveal will take place during the broadcast, so to ensure you don’t miss it, at least keep the main stream on in the background.

Who will be FIFA 21’s 12th man for TOTY?

Even though we now know who’s made the cut for this year’s TOTY squad, that doesn’t really make it any easier to predict who will slide in under the cutoff to make 12th Man.

Neymar Jr. is an obvious pick, along with Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son. Sadio Mane is another contender, and our man Mohammed Salah might not have made the starting XI (like we predicted), but he could sneak in here.

Finally, Messi surprisingly did not make this year’s TOTY, and it’s not hard to see him getting a ton of votes, so don’t be surprised if he pops up as well.

How to complete Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 22/Jan/2021 20:51 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 21:37

by Bill Cooney

FIFA TOTY FUT

A brand-new Flashback SBC for French legend Franck Ribery has been released by EA Sports, and we’ve got all the stats, requirements, cost, and more you need to know before taking these challenges on.

Ribery is definitely at the top of most lists for best French players of the millennium so far, currently applying his trade at Italian club Fiorentina in 2021.

This new Flashback SBC celebrates his inclusion in FUT 14’s Team of the Year, and definitely has the stats to match. So let’s take a look at those, along with the price tag, requirements, and some of the cheapest solutions available.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Franck Ribery’s TOTY Flashback SBC.

Without a doubt, this 90 OVR is leagues ahead of Ribery’s regular Gold card in FIFA 21. To start, Pace is up 16 from 74 to 90, and Shooting is also up 10 from 74 to 84.

Passing and Dribbling also both get 6 point increases as well, so this card definitely takes Ribery back to the glory days, but it all comes at a pretty steep price.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC requirements & cost

Franck won’t be coming cheaply at all, with this SBC ringing in at around 812,000 to 975,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform of choice.

Along with the steep price, there are also five sets of challenges to knock out to unlock his card as well. The requirements for these are listed below:

Past and Present

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bayern’s Idol

  • Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number  of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Les Bleus

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mega pack

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each set of requirements, and to make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.

Past and Present

Top Form

Bayern’s Idol

Les Bleus

88-Rated Squad

If you’re still on the fence about completing this SBC, don’t worry, as you have a ton of time to get it done. Players will have six weeks from Jan 22 to get it done before it expires on Friday, March 6.

If you're still on the fence about completing this SBC, don't worry, as you have a ton of time to get it done. Players will have six weeks from Jan 22 to get it done before it expires on Friday, March 6.