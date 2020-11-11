FIFA 21 TOTW 7 players leaked by EA in FUT Champs Red Picks - Dexerto

EA SPORTS appear to have accidentally leaked some of the next batch of Team of the Week players (TOTW 7) coming to FIFA 21 — by giving them to players in-game.

With the October release of FIFA 21, we’ve seen several iterations of Team of the Week so far, with players in football’s top leagues being graced with an upgraded card in Ultimate Team after having good games.

Last week, for example, in TOTW 6, the likes of Karim Benzema, Hakim Ziyech and Mats Hummels were rewarded for their solid performances in their respective leagues.

While FIFA players typically have to wait for packs to drop each Wednesday to find out who’s made TOTW, it seems EA have accidentally jumped the gun and started putting them in players’ FUT Champs Upgrade SBC.

Team of the Week 7

It looks like these leaks were accurate, as we got all the cards that were on the list. Messi highlights the week as a 94 overall while Bruno Fernandes, Thiago Silva, and Hirving Lozano also get nice upgrades. Here’s more on the official TOTW 7.

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 players leaked

Almost 24 hours ahead of time, players were reporting that they were actually receiving these cards already, with around seven players leaked ahead of time to players who completed their FUT Champs Upgrade SBCs for Red Picks.

FIFA trader SebFUT started sharing screenshots that others had sent him, or he had found online, early in the hours of Wednesday, November 11. These were posted in a Twitter thread, and they weren’t the only one, with other accounts tweeting out their unexpected picks as well.

Here are the players that have been leaked so far, which we’ll keep updating as more details come in:

Hirving Lozano (85)

Thiago Silva (86)

Sergi Roberto (85)

Koen Casteels (85)

Lukasz Fabianski (84)

Marcos Llorente (84)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83)

Lionel Messi (94)

Of course, we can’t fully put stock into these leaks until the TOTW is officially announced later on Wednesday, November 11, but this wouldn’t be the first time EA SPORTS have made this mistake, so it’s definitely looking like this could be legitimate.

Not only that, but FIFA’s Direct Communications page on Twitter also noted that players were getting incorrect items from the SBC — and that they will be replaced with the correct rewards.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with any more leaks, but feel free to take a look at our TOTW 7 hub to find out who’s officially made Team of the Week as soon as the news is announced.