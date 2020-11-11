 FIFA 21 TOTW 7 players leaked by EA in FUT Champs Red Picks - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTW 7 players leaked by EA in FUT Champs Red Picks

Published: 11/Nov/2020 6:00

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 totw 7 leak
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS appear to have accidentally leaked some of the next batch of Team of the Week players (TOTW 7) coming to FIFA 21 — by giving them to players in-game.

With the October release of FIFA 21, we’ve seen several iterations of Team of the Week so far, with players in football’s top leagues being graced with an upgraded card in Ultimate Team after having good games.

Last week, for example, in TOTW 6, the likes of Karim Benzema, Hakim Ziyech and Mats Hummels were rewarded for their solid performances in their respective leagues.

While FIFA players typically have to wait for packs to drop each Wednesday to find out who’s made TOTW, it seems EA have accidentally jumped the gun and started putting them in players’ FUT Champs Upgrade SBC.

Team of the Week 7

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
EA SPORTS
The official Team of the Week 7

It looks like these leaks were accurate, as we got all the cards that were on the list. Messi highlights the week as a 94 overall while Bruno Fernandes, Thiago Silva, and Hirving Lozano also get nice upgrades. Here’s more on the official TOTW 7.

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 players leaked

Almost 24 hours ahead of time, players were reporting that they were actually receiving these cards already, with around seven players leaked ahead of time to players who completed their FUT Champs Upgrade SBCs for Red Picks.

FIFA trader SebFUT started sharing screenshots that others had sent him, or he had found online, early in the hours of Wednesday, November 11. These were posted in a Twitter thread, and they weren’t the only one, with other accounts tweeting out their unexpected picks as well.

Here are the players that have been leaked so far, which we’ll keep updating as more details come in:

  • Hirving Lozano (85)
  • Thiago Silva (86)
  • Sergi Roberto (85)
  • Koen Casteels (85)
  • Lukasz Fabianski (84)
  • Marcos Llorente (84)
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83)
  • Lionel Messi (94)

Of course, we can’t fully put stock into these leaks until the TOTW is officially announced later on Wednesday, November 11, but this wouldn’t be the first time EA SPORTS have made this mistake, so it’s definitely looking like this could be legitimate.

Not only that, but FIFA’s Direct Communications page on Twitter also noted that players were getting incorrect items from the SBC — and that they will be replaced with the correct rewards.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with any more leaks, but feel free to take a look at our TOTW 7 hub to find out who’s officially made Team of the Week as soon as the news is announced.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 7 live: Messi, Silva, Fernandes

Published: 11/Nov/2020 6:00

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 7, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team.

Team of the Week 7 is a hot one, with top stars across the big European leagues. Among them are superstars like Lionel Messi, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Thiago Silva, and plenty more.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo, including the newest Team of the Week lineup in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, all the early in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 7

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
EA SPORTS
Here’s the official Team of the Week 7!

Messi highlights this Team of the week with an interesting change, he’s now a CF, which means you will be able to change his position to be a Striker or a Midfielder. Along with the change, he gets small stat boosts and an overall rating increase to 94.

Watkins, Silva, Fabianski, and Fernandes make for some solid Premier League cards for this week. Over in La Liga we have Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, and Sergi Roberto. Of course, all of these cards will fetch a nice amount of coins on the market!

Team of the Week 7 start time

On November 11, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the seventh batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 7 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 7 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 7 leaks

Another Team of the Week, another set of TOTW leaks; except this time, it was actually EA SPORTS themselves that revealed the upgraded players early, totally by accident.

Eleven players across the starting TOTW lineup, and the sub bench, were revealed early in FIFA 21 through the Ultimate Team Weekend League player pick packs. The next Team of the Week isn’t released until Nov. 11, but the players arrived early.

The standout “leak” is the suggestion Lionel Messi ⁠— who scored twice against Real Betis last Saturday ⁠— won’t actually be included. The Barcelona magician may lose his spot to the team’s right back, Sergi Roberto, according to leaks.

The headlining stars expected to be in the team are Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Bruno Fernandes (United), and Sergi Roberto (Barcelona). Here’s the 11 leaked players:

  • Thiago Silva
  • Koen Casteels
  • Sergi Roberto
  • Hirving Lovano
  • Bruno Fernandes
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan
  • Ollie Watkins
  • Max Kruse
  • Lucas Alario
  • Łukasz Fabiański

If more leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 7 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Ollie Watkins has become the leading man for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 7 predictions

Here’s our original list of predictions. Now that the official team is live, let’s see how many we got right:

  • Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg
  • Marco Silvestri – Verona
  • Ismael Traore – Angers
  • Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • Joffrey Cuffaut – VAFC
  • Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • Sergi Roberto – Barcelona
  • James Tavernier – Rangers
  • Raphael Guerreiro – BVB
  • Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma
  • Sergio Oliveira – FC Porto
  • Marcos Llorente – Atlético Madrid
  • Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • Max Kruse – Union Berlin
  • Dennis Dressel – Munich 1860’s
  • Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
  • Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern
  • Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord
  • Lucas Alario – Leverkusen

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full coverage for Team of the Week 7. Be sure to check out the cards on the market and hope for some good luck in your packs!