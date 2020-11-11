 FIFA 21 Team of the Week 7 LIVE: countdown, TOTW leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 7 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 11/Nov/2020 6:52

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 7, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including new EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Team of the Week 7 is shaping up to be a cracker, with top stars across the big European leagues all vying for a spot in the final 18. Among them are superstars like Lionel Messi, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Thiago Silva, and plenty more.

Lewandowski is also in with another shout after missing out amid the “Rulebreakers” promo hype last month. He scored against Bayern’s league rivals and his old club Dortmund to send Munich two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

There’s lots of other big names shouldering in for spots too. Angel Di Maria, Steven Berghuis, and breakout Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins are all in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, all the early in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Lionel Messi in FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
Lionel Messi scored twice against Real Betis, and could be included in TOTW 7.

Team of the Week 7 start time

On November 11, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the seventh batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 7 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 7 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 7 leaks

Another Team of the Week, another set of TOTW leaks; except this time, it was actually EA SPORTS themselves that revealed the upgraded players early, totally by accident.

Eleven players across the starting TOTW lineup, and the sub bench, were revealed early in FIFA 21 through the Ultimate Team Weekend League player pick packs. The next Team of the Week isn’t released until Nov. 11, but the players arrived early.

The standout “leak” is the suggestion Lionel Messi ⁠— who scored twice against Real Betis last Saturday ⁠— won’t actually be included. The Barcelona magician may lose his spot to the team’s right back, Sergi Roberto, according to leaks.

The headlining stars expected to be in the team are Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Bruno Fernandes (United), and Sergi Roberto (Barcelona). Here’s the 11 leaked players:

  • Thiago Silva
  • Koen Casteels
  • Sergi Roberto
  • Hirving Lovano
  • Bruno Fernandes
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan
  • Ollie Watkins
  • Max Kruse
  • Lucas Alario
  • Łukasz Fabiański

If more leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 7 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Ollie Watkins has become the leading man for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season.
EA SPORTS
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 7 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 7 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg
  • Marco Silvestri – Verona
  • Ismael Traore – Angers
  • Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • Joffrey Cuffaut – VAFC
  • Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • Sergi Roberto – Barcelona
  • James Tavernier – Rangers
  • Raphael Guerreiro – BVB
  • Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma
  • Sergio Oliveira – FC Porto
  • Marcos Llorente – Atlético Madrid
  • Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • Max Kruse – Union Berlin
  • Dennis Dressel – Munich 1860’s
  • Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
  • Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern
  • Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord
  • Lucas Alario – Leverkusen

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 7. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

How to complete FIFA 21’s Youcef Atal Road to the Final SBC

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:30

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 RTTF Atal
EA SPORTS

The Europa League Road to the Final promo is live in FIFA 21, and there’s a new SBC featuring Youcef Atal from OGC Nice. Here’s how you can complete the SBC to earn the card for yourself. 

The first Squad Building Challenge for the Europa League Road to the Final promo is live featuring Yousef Atal, the Algerian RB from French club OGC Nice. As with all RTTF cards, he will receive live performance-based updates throughout the UEL.

Here’s more about his new card along with how to complete the SBC to earn it.

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final SBC
FUTWIZ
Atal gets a nice upgrade for his RTTF card

Atal has some big upgrades from his 79-overall gold card. His pace goes up from 91 to 94, which is big as an RB. His shooting, passing, physical, and dribbling stats all get noticeable increases as well. An 83 balance stat really helps him out while defending.

The biggest improvement, however, is his defense, which goes from 72 to 77. As an RB, having a good defense is mandatory. An 81 standing tackle and 80 slide tackle should help him win the ball back in key moments.

Youcef Atal SBC

You will only need to complete one challenge to unlock Atal. Here’s what it is, the solution, and how much it will cost you.

Requirements

  • Number of players from Ligue 1: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 RTTF
FUTBIN
How to complete the Atal SBC

This solution doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes and should cost you around 27,000 FUT coins.

Is the Atal SBC worth doing?

Atal’s stats make him a competitive option as an RB. Since he plays for OGC Nice, he also gets good chemistry links with other players in the French league. So, if you’re looking for a good Ligue 1 RB, this challenge is well worth completing. Since he’s from Algeria, however, he doesn’t form many good chemistry links outside of that competition.

Make your choice fast, as the SBC expires on November 17 and you won’t be able to get the card in the future!