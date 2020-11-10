Erling Haaland rage quits FIFA 21 Division Rivals and a player has proof - Dexerto

Erling Haaland might be one of the most exciting strikers in the world right now, but apparently his dominance doesn’t quite transfer to FIFA 21, as one player claims that the Norwegian rage quit a Division Rivals game against him.

Recently, Haaland’s FIFA Ultimate Team starting XI was revealed, featuring a team full of ICONs alongside his 99-rated pro player card.

We estimated the team to be worth around 20 million coins, which accounts for a serious grind if you’re not just buying packs — but it appears even this team isn’t strong enough.

Despite having arguably the best team possible, especially in these early days of the game, it seems Haaland is just like the rest of us when it comes to FIFA, and isn’t always able to contain his frustration at the game.

Posting proof of his match against the Dortmund ace on TikTok, Alex Stephenson showed himself coming up against Haaland’s intimidating team, as well as clips of the gameplay and, of course, the eventual rage quit.

While Haaland ran a tight ship at the start, keeping scores level at 2-2, it seems he started to let the pressure of the match get to him, conceding once more then giving away a penalty.

By the looks of it, he rage quit as soon as the penalty went in at 4-2 down, giving Stephenson the memorable “You lost connection to your opponent” message, proving that Haaland wasn’t willing to play out the rest of the match.

Obviously, we can’t verify for 100% certainty that this was Haaland playing, but it definitely seems to be. With Stephenson attacking, you can see the players his opponent has at the back, matching up perfectly with Haaland’s team, including Zambrotta, Maldini, and goalkeeper Yashin.

If this really did happen, it’s a little comforting knowing that even the best footballers in the world can relate to FIFA players’ struggles — though we can’t imagine it bothers Haaland too much, as he continues to dominate the Bundesliga and Champions League with 10 games in 9 matches.