FIFA 23 TOTW 18 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 18

Team of the Week 18 will be dropping into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and it could be a bit of a banger. Here are our predictions for TOTW 18.
The end of February is here, which, in FIFA Ultimate Team terms, means we’re almost close to celebrating FUT Birthday. The annual promo isn’t too far away now, and it should be a big one given it’s the last under the FIFA umbrella.
As the calendar gives way to March, it also means we’ve got the return of the MLS as it kickstarts its season at this point. So, that’ll make Team of the Week a little more interesting going forward.
Team of the Week 18 is the next one to drop in FIFA 23, and yes, we’ve got an MLS player featuring in our predictions. So, let’s get into who we think will get into TOTW 18.
FIFA 23 TOTW 18 Predictions | Team of the Week 18
Headlining our predictions this week are Kylian Mbappe, Phil Foden, Theo Hernandez, Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, and Jose Gimenez. So, there should be something on offer for everyone.
We expected Mbappe to make it last week, and gave him a nod in our predictions, but EA surely can’t ignore him two weeks in a row. The French forward bagged another two goals for PSG against Marseille and deserves an upgrade. Similarly, Foden was in fantastic form for Manchester City, scoring once against Bournemouth and setting up another.
AC Milan’s Hernandez should get his second TOTW upgrade of the season after back-to-back clean sheets. Likewise, RB Leipzig’s Werner grabbed a goal and assist against Eintracht Frankfurt and deserves another bump up in rating.
- GK: Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg
- GK: Albero Brignoli – Panathinaikos
- LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
- LB: Junior Firpo – Leeds United
- CB: Jose Gimenez – Atletico Madrid
- CB: Attila Szalai – Fenerbache
- CM: Gabriel Veiga – Celta Vigo
- CM: Oliver Skipp – Spurs
- CM: Antonio Candreva – Torino
- CM: Lee Jae Song – FSV Mainz
- RM: Phil Foden – Manchester City
- RM: Junya Ito – Stade Reims
- LM: Luka Ivanusec – Dinamo Zagreb
- CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
- CAM: Thiago Almada – Atlanta United
- CAM: Franco Vazquez – Parma
- ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
- ST: Timo Werner – RB Leipzig
- ST: M’Bala Nzola – Spezia
- ST: Danny Ings – West Ham United
- ST: Martin Braithwaite – Espanyol
- ST: Terem Moffi – OGN Nice
- ST: Eamonn Brophy – Ross County
- ST: Max Mata – Sligo Rovers
FIFA 23 TOTW 18 release date & time
We haven’t seen a change to the Team of the Week release slot yet in FIFA 23, and we’re not expecting that to change this week. So, TOTW 18 will be released on Wednesday, March 1.
If EA decides to change things up for one reason or another, we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter.