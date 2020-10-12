FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions: Ramos, Firmino, Trippier - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week is back for a third week in Ultimate Team after a packed slate of game. So, here are our predictions for the newest set of cards.

Even though many of the world’s top domestic leagues have been taking a break due to international games, that’s not stopping Team of the Week.

The weekly addition of new cards has been full steam ahead since the launch of FIFA 21, with superstars like Heung Min Son, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes receiving a special card already for their real-life performances.

With Team of the Week #3 on the horizon, some FIFA players might assume that it’s going to be a weaker set of cards, but, it could actually surprise you.

FIFA 21 TOTW Week #3 predictions

For example, we’ve got Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos, and Sergej Milinković-Savić as the headline players in our predictions. Firmino, the Liverpool star, has been in fine form Brazil during the international break, and seems nailed on for a card.

Looking up the Premier League table, Firmino’s Merseyside rival Gylfi Sigurdsson also looks nailed on for a card. The Everton midfielder bagged himself two goals and the Man of the Match honors during Iceland’s win over Romania.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount notched home England’s winner against Belgium and a fine performance earns him a nod, while Matthias Ginter got himself on the scoresheet in Germany’s 2-1 Nations League win over Ukraine.

GK: Rui Patricio – Wolves

GK: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United

RB: Jere Uronen – Genk

CB: Willi Orban – RB Leipzig

CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach

CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid

LB: Robert Skov – Hoffenheim

LB: Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid

CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio

CM: Mason Mount – Chelsea

CM: Alejandro Bedoya – Philadelphia Union

CAM: Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow

CAM: Gylfi Sigurdsson – Everton

CAM: Lee Nguyen – New England Revolution

RM: Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid

RM: Gwion Edwards – Ipswich Town

LW: Luis Muriel – Atalanta

LM: Kamil Grosicki – West Brom

CF: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool

ST: Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers

ST: Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig

ST: Michael Olunga – Kashiwa Reysol

ST: Jamille Matt – Forest Green Rovers

As for the domestic leagues we’ve given a nod to, Forest Green Rovers’ Jamille Matt bagged himself a hat-trick in a 4-1 triumph over Scunthorpe, while Felipe Mora grabbed two goals for Portland Timbers in their 6-3 win over LA Galaxy.

Of course, these players are purely who we believe will be in the Team of the Week, but EA might have some different ideas.

Be sure to check in with our Twitter account, UltimateTeamUK, on Wednesday, October 14 for the confirmed TOTW squad.