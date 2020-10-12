 FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions: Ramos, Firmino, Trippier - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions: Ramos, Firmino, Trippier

Published: 12/Oct/2020 15:49

by Connor Bennett
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week is back for a third week in Ultimate Team after a packed slate of game. So, here are our predictions for the newest set of cards.

Even though many of the world’s top domestic leagues have been taking a break due to international games, that’s not stopping Team of the Week. 

The weekly addition of new cards has been full steam ahead since the launch of FIFA 21, with superstars like Heung Min Son, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes receiving a special card already for their real-life performances.

With Team of the Week #3 on the horizon, some FIFA players might assume that it’s going to be a weaker set of cards, but, it could actually surprise you. 

Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
We’ve already seen stars like Erling Haaland receive TOTW cards in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 TOTW Week #3 predictions

For example, we’ve got Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos, and Sergej Milinković-Savić as the headline players in our predictions. Firmino, the Liverpool star, has been in fine form Brazil during the international break, and seems nailed on for a card.

Looking up the Premier League table, Firmino’s Merseyside rival Gylfi Sigurdsson also looks nailed on for a card. The Everton midfielder bagged himself two goals and the Man of the Match honors during Iceland’s win over Romania.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount notched home England’s winner against Belgium and a fine performance earns him a nod, while Matthias Ginter got himself on the scoresheet in Germany’s 2-1 Nations League win over Ukraine. 

  • GK: Rui Patricio – Wolves
  • GK: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United
  • RB: Jere Uronen – Genk
  • CB: Willi Orban – RB Leipzig
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Robert Skov – Hoffenheim
  • LB: Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid 
  • CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio
  • CM: Mason Mount – Chelsea
  • CM: Alejandro Bedoya – Philadelphia Union
  • CAM: Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow
  • CAM: Gylfi Sigurdsson – Everton
  • CAM: Lee Nguyen – New England Revolution
  • RM: Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid
  • RM: Gwion Edwards – Ipswich Town
  • LW: Luis Muriel – Atalanta
  • LM: Kamil Grosicki – West Brom
  • CF: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • ST: Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers
  • ST: Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig
  • ST: Michael Olunga – Kashiwa Reysol
  • ST: Jamille Matt – Forest Green Rovers

As for the domestic leagues we’ve given a nod to, Forest Green Rovers’ Jamille Matt bagged himself a hat-trick in a 4-1 triumph over Scunthorpe, while Felipe Mora grabbed two goals for Portland Timbers in their 6-3 win over LA Galaxy.

Of course, these players are purely who we believe will be in the Team of the Week, but EA might have some different ideas.

Be sure to check in with our Twitter account, UltimateTeamUK, on Wednesday, October 14 for the confirmed TOTW squad.

Secret FIFA 21 speed boost controls revealed

Published: 12/Oct/2020 10:15

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 speed boost with suarez
If you have been getting tore open in defence, it might be because you’re not aware of a new FIFA 21 speed boost feature attackers can use to get in behind. So, we’re going to show you how it works. 

In recent seasons, there has always been one or two tricks used by players on Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and even Pro Clubs to get a leg up on opponents. It used to be fake shots a few years back, though this year speed boosting appears to be edging towards the unstoppable.

Well, if you use it right.

YouTube has always been a source of FIFA news for the community, with creators rattling off tips and tricks aplenty during the first few weeks. Among that hype, a video has emerged showing off very easy controls that could be the difference between losses and wins for players.

FIFA 21 aubameyang
This speed boost won’t just help quick players like Aubameyang, and that’s the best part about it.

FIFA 21 secret controls

As seen in a video from YouTuber and esports player BorasLegend, there’s a knack to beating players not everybody will know about.

This speed boost essentially needs to be activated when you can see a defender is about to charge. As they come to press the ball and put pressure on the player in possession, a quick edging of the ball into empty space can take them out of the game.

All you have to do is hit R1/RB twice, in quick succession, and it will move the ball quickly past the charging defender. Just before impact, Boras suggests, is the best time to execute the skill.

There will, of course, be a number of people who are already exploiting this FIFA 21 speed boost. Those who have been wondering why their defending line is being carved open so easily, though, might now have an idea of how to counter the move.

Standing off the runner is obviously a good way to prevent them from taking up space, but when they’re using these controls in particular, it can be hard to stop.

For more FIFA 21 news, guides, and leaks follow us over @UltimateTeamUK. 

