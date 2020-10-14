FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2 countdown: OTW release time & players - Dexerto

Excitement is building around the release of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2, so let’s take a look at the confirmed player list for the promo and when they will be added to FUT packs in Ultimate Team.

Transferring to another team builds hype for the fans of every football club in the higher divisions, but it also opens up the opportunity of having their OTW special card in FUT 21 as well. These items see their OVR rating improve over time, depending on how many times they feature in Team of the Week.

As usual, by the time Ones to Watch cards have rolled out, only a handful of TOTW sets will have been released.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at when the current set exit packs and when the others – some of which have been confirmed by EA SPORTS already – will replace them.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2 release date & time

Now that Team 1 has had its chance in FUT packs, it’s time for it to make way for Team 2. The confirmed dates for the second rollout of this promo are as follows:

October 16-21: OTW Team 2

OTW Team 2 October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

That means Ones to Watch Team 2 is coming out on October 16, at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT). If you have any packs waiting to be opened, perhaps from Objectives rewards or from buying them with FIFA Points, it will be worth waiting for.

FIFA 21 OTW Team 2 list

Here are a list of confirmed Ones to Watch items, as well as predictions, for Team 2:

Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool (confirmed)

– 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool (confirmed) Kai Havertz – 85 – Leverkusen to Chelsea (confirmed)

– 85 – Leverkusen to Chelsea (confirmed) Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich (prediction)

– 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich (prediction) Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus (prediction)

– 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus (prediction) Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal (prediction)

– 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal (prediction) Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds (prediction)

– 82 – Valencia to Leeds (prediction) Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund (prediction)

– 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund (prediction) Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal (prediction)

– 85 – Valencia to Villarreal (prediction) Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United (prediction)

– 83 – Ajax to Manchester United (prediction) Sergio Reguilon – 82 – Real Madrid to Spurs (prediction)

– 82 – Real Madrid to Spurs (prediction) Thomas Meunier – 81 – PSG to Borussia Dortmund (prediction)

There were a total of 11 players featured in Ones to Watch Team 1, so we’re expecting a similar amount to drop this time. Alongside this will likely be SBC content, so keep an eye out for that.

For more FIFA 21 news and guides, catch us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.