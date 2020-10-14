 FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2 countdown: OTW release time & players - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 14/Oct/2020 10:09 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 11:20

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2
Excitement is building around the release of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2, so let’s take a look at the confirmed player list for the promo and when they will be added to FUT packs in Ultimate Team. 

Transferring to another team builds hype for the fans of every football club in the higher divisions, but it also opens up the opportunity of having their OTW special card in FUT 21 as well. These items see their OVR rating improve over time, depending on how many times they feature in Team of the Week.

As usual, by the time Ones to Watch cards have rolled out, only a handful of TOTW sets will have been released.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at when the current set exit packs and when the others – some of which have been confirmed by EA SPORTS already – will replace them.

Rodrigo FIFA 21
The speedy Rodrigo would be a popular choice for FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2 release date & time

Now that Team 1 has had its chance in FUT packs, it’s time for it to make way for Team 2. The confirmed dates for the second rollout of this promo are as follows:

  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

That means Ones to Watch Team 2 is coming out on October 16, at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT). If you have any packs waiting to be opened, perhaps from Objectives rewards or from buying them with FIFA Points, it will be worth waiting for.

FIFA 21 OTW Team 2 list

Here are a list of confirmed Ones to Watch items, as well as predictions, for Team 2:

  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool (confirmed)
  • Kai Havertz – 85 – Leverkusen to Chelsea (confirmed)
  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich (prediction)
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus (prediction)
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal (prediction)
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds (prediction)
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund (prediction)
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal (prediction)
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United (prediction)
  • Sergio Reguilon – 82 – Real Madrid to Spurs (prediction)
  • Thomas Meunier – 81 – PSG to Borussia Dortmund (prediction)

There were a total of 11 players featured in Ones to Watch Team 1, so we’re expecting a similar amount to drop this time. Alongside this will likely be SBC content, so keep an eye out for that.

For more FIFA 21 news and guides, catch us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 3 countdown: TOTW release time, predictions

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:10 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 11:11

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 totw 3
FIFA 21 Team of the Week is back for a third week in Ultimate Team after a packed slate of game. Here, we’ll run through TOTW 3 predictions, the promo’s release time, and lay out any leaks that have been revealed. 

Even though many of the world’s top domestic leagues have been taking a break due to international games, that’s not stopping Team of the Week. 

The weekly addition of new cards has been full steam ahead since the launch of FIFA 21, with superstars like Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes receiving a special card already for their real-life performances.

With Team of the Week 3 on the horizon, some FIFA players might assume that it’s going to be a weaker set of cards, but, it could actually surprise you. 

FIFA 21 menus
The TOTW 3 will appear in the FIFA 21 menus, once confirmed. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 3 start time

On October 14, 2020, EA SPORTS will release their third batch of Team of the Week cards for FIFA 21. This promo will start up at 6pm (BST), which is three hours later than last year’s content schedule, so don’t be hovering around on Twitter waiting for it to drop too early.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 3 leaks (October 14)

One thing that we might get early, though, is leaked information on the identity of TOTW 3 cards.

Last week, for the second set, the entire list was leaked ahead of schedule – meaning much of the game’s community knew what was coming before it was even confirmed. If that happens again this time, we’ll be updating this section continually with updates. Don’t you fret.

FIFA 21 TOTW Week 3 predictions

Mason Mount in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Mason Mount features in our FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Rui Patricio – Wolves – GK
  • Brad Guzan – Atlanta United – GK
  • Jere Uronen – Genk – RB
  • Willi Orban – RB Leipzig – CB
  • Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach – CB
  • Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – CB
  • Robert Skov – Hoffenheim – LB
  • Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid – RB
  • Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio – CM
  • Mason Mount – Chelsea – CM
  • Alejandro Bedoya – Philadelphia Union – CM
  • Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow – CAM
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson – Everton – CAM
  • Lee Nguyen – New England Revolution – CAM
  • Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid – RM
  • Gwion Edwards – Ipswich Town – RM
  • Luis Muriel – Atalanta – LW
  • Kamil Grosicki – West Brom – LM
  • Roberto Firmino – Liverpool – CF
  • Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers – ST
  • Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig – ST
  • Michael Olunga – Kashiwa Reysol – ST
  • Jamille Matt – Forest Green Rovers – ST

We’ve got Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos, and Sergej Milinković-Savić as the headline players in our predictions. Firmino has been in fine form Brazil during the international break, all things point towards a card for him. 

Looking up the Premier League table, Firmino’s Merseyside rival Gylfi Sigurdsson also looked likely to grab one.  The Everton midfielder bagged himself two goals and the Man of the Match honors during Iceland’s win over Romania.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount notched home England’s winner against Belgium and a fine performance earns him a nod, while Matthias Ginter got himself on the scoresheet in Germany’s 2-1 Nations League win over Ukraine. 

Be sure to check in with our Twitter account, UltimateTeamUK, on Wednesday, October 14 for the confirmed TOTW squad.

