FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY) predictions: Haaland, Mbappe, Salah, Fernandes

The FIFA 21 Team of the Year promo is fast approaching, and we’ve made our predictions for who we expect to be make the cut when it drops, presumably later in January.

2020 was a weird year for everyone, but football managed to overcome the issues blighting the world and, for the most part, put on a show after short delays, keeping fans entertained across the globe.

Some players broke out and made a name for themselves on the world stage, while others we expected great things from went on to exceed our high expectations with incredible performances.

So, who do we expect to make the list this year? Let’s take a look.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year predictions

Team of the Year is reserved only for the best and the best, and grants players huge in-game upgrades to their Ultimate Team cards.

You can check out our FIFA 21 TOTY hub for everything you need to know about the promo, but here’s who we predict to be making the cut:

GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool

GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid

LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

CM: Thiago – Liverpool

CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona

RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool

LW: Neymar – PSG

LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

So, those are our predictions for TOTY in FIFA 21. For the most part, a lot of the players pick themselves. Names like Ronaldo, Messi, Salah and Lewandowski are almost a guarantee for the promo, and would be shocking to not have them included.

Of course, we won’t know until they’re announced, but that should be coming any day now. FIFA 20 saw TOTY cards come out between January 6-14 and, based on that, we expect them to drop at a date around January 11-18.

Regardless of when they come out, we'll keep you updated with all of the biggest news and updates