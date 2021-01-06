Logo
FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY) predictions: Haaland, Mbappe, Salah, Fernandes

Published: 6/Jan/2021 15:28

by Jacob Hale
The FIFA 21 Team of the Year promo is fast approaching, and we’ve made our predictions for who we expect to be make the cut when it drops, presumably later in January.

2020 was a weird year for everyone, but football managed to overcome the issues blighting the world and, for the most part, put on a show after short delays, keeping fans entertained across the globe.

Some players broke out and made a name for themselves on the world stage, while others we expected great things from went on to exceed our high expectations with incredible performances.

So, who do we expect to make the list this year? Let’s take a look.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year predictions

Expect to see a lot of Liverpool in this year’s TOTY packs.

Team of the Year is reserved only for the best and the best, and grants players huge in-game upgrades to their Ultimate Team cards.

You can check out our FIFA 21 TOTY hub for everything you need to know about the promo, but here’s who we predict to be making the cut:

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Thiago – Liverpool
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • LW: Neymar – PSG
  • LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
Bruno Fernandes has become a breakout star for Manchester United with a truly exceptional 2020.

So, those are our predictions for TOTY in FIFA 21. For the most part, a lot of the players pick themselves. Names like Ronaldo, Messi, Salah and Lewandowski are almost a guarantee for the promo, and would be shocking to not have them included.

Of course, we won’t know until they’re announced, but that should be coming any day now. FIFA 20 saw TOTY cards come out between January 6-14 and, based on that, we expect them to drop at a date around January 11-18.

Regardless of when they come out, we’ll keep you updated with all of the biggest news and updates, so be sure to follow us on Twitter at @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 6/Jan/2021 7:00

by Isaac McIntyre
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 15, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the first in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

After a couple of less than stellar Team of the Weeks to end 2020, it looks like the footy gods have blessed us with a star-studded squad to ring in the new year.

If EA SPORTS don’t wriggle out of picking the best performers of the week, we could see stars like Jadon Sancho (goal, assist, MOTM award), Romelu Lukaku (goal, assist), and Alexander Lacazette (two goals) get upgrades.

Harry Kane may also get a look-in for his performance against Leeds, where he slotted home a penalty in the 29th minute and set up Heung-min Son for another 14 minutes later. The Spurs forwards have now combined for a record 13 goals, already equalling the exploits of Shearer and Sutton from 1994/1995.

Other stars like Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Soucek are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the next mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Jadon Sancho demolished Wolfsburg and was named MOTM last weekend.

Team of the Week 15 start time

On Jan. 6, FIFA publishers EA will release the 15th batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 15 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 15 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 leaks

So far, EA hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 15 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 15 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Harry Kane has been unstoppable for Tottenham in 2020/21 so far.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 15 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • Iago – Augsburg
  • De Marcos – Athletic Bilbao
  • Ben Mee – Burnley
  • Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • Rafa – Benfica
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
  • Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Harry Kane – Spurs
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • Duvan Zapata – Atalanta
Lukaku could collect his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 15.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!