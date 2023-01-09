How to vote for FIFA 23’s 12th Man in TOTY

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year promo is almost upon and that means we’ll be getting a bumper new set of cards. The 12th Man should also be a part of that, so here’s everything we know.

Whenever the calendar turns to January and a new year is rung in, there’s one only thing on FIFA Ultimate Team players’ minds – the release of the annual Team of the Year promo.

It’s the promo that delivers the highest-rated cards of the year – well, before Team of the Season comes around – with just a select XI that is voted on by FIFA players. On top of that, EA also drops some nice new packs and objectives as additional content around the promo.

Alongside all that, we also have the 12th Man. It’s an additional Team of the Year card that EA releases from a handful of top vote-getters and it should make a return in FIFA 23. Here’s what we know.

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man: Is there a release date?

As of writing, we don’t have a confirmed release date for the 12th Man promo, but we can make a bit of an educated guess based on this year’s TOTY release, as well as previous 12th Man cards.

EA have confirmed that voting for FIFA 23’s Team of the Year will begin on January 11th, with the full team being revealed on January 19th.

Last year’s 12th Man was released on January 24th, and that could make sense again this year given it’s a Tuesday, and EA, at times, will refresh things on a Tuesday. It’ll likely come at some point during that week anyway, with TOTY most likely ending on January 27.

EA SPORTS The 12th Man vote is pretty simple and is done in the Ultimate Team menus.

How to vote for TOTY 12th Man in FIFA 23

In terms of voting for the 12th Man card, that’ll likely be done in-game once EA has announced the three finalists for the upgrade.

Once those players have been confirmed, you’ll simply have to go into Ultimate Team, pick one of the three players when prompted, and you’ll have registered your vote!

Load up FIFA 23 Launch Ultimate Team Pick one of the three players that appear as a part of the TOTY 12th Man vote Collect your loan player and your vote will be cast!

There are 100 nominees for Team of the Year this year, so there will be a big name that misses out and appears as a part of the 12th Man voting.

Just keep your eyes peeled as EA reveals more details!