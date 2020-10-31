FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Akinfenwa objectives - Dexerto

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has got a pretty nice Rulebreakers card in FIFA 21, and you can get your hands on it by completing four objectives.

The second week of the Rulebreakers promo went live in FIFA 21 on Friday, October 30, bringing plenty of new cards and content for players to dig through.

The Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Marco Reus cards are the standouts from the second team of Rulebreakers players, but they’re so expensive, not everyone is going to have the coins to get them.

Again, last the first week, EA SPORTS have offered up a free card through completing objectives and this time it’s Adebayo Akinfenwa. So, let us run you through his new stats and the objectives you need to complete.

FIFA 21 Akinfenwa Rulebreakers stats & objectives

As you can see, the Wycome Wanderers striker has been given a significant boost to his pace and his shooting – making him an interesting card to use now. Of course, he still has his trademark strength too.

In terms of getting your hands on him, that revolves around the Live FUT Friendly – No Boundaries. This friendly, which requires you team to have at least five leagues in the starting lineup, is played without any rules, so no worrying about fouls or offsides.

So, if your team matches the requirements, simply hop into a game and complete the objectives below to earn the card, some XP, and a few packs as well.

Loving Liverpool: Play 3 games with at least 1 Liverpool in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries

Heading Up: Score a header in 2 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries

Championship Class: Score 3 games with EFL Championship players in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries

Unleash the Beast: Score in 2 separate matches using players with min. 81 Physical in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries

Obviously, the new Akinfenwa card is perfect for Championship teams, but he can also fit in as a bench option for others – say if you have a corner late on and want to cause havoc.

However, you haven’t got too long to get your hands on him. The objective will expire on Tuesday, November 3rd, so you’ll have to get your skates on if you want Akinfenwa.