FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Akinfenwa objectives - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Akinfenwa objectives

Published: 31/Oct/2020 10:58

by Connor Bennett
Akinfenwa card with the Rulebreakers promo background and logo
EA SPORTS

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has got a pretty nice Rulebreakers card in FIFA 21, and you can get your hands on it by completing four objectives. 

The second week of the Rulebreakers promo went live in FIFA 21 on Friday, October 30, bringing plenty of new cards and content for players to dig through. 

The Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Marco Reus cards are the standouts from the second team of Rulebreakers players, but they’re so expensive, not everyone is going to have the coins to get them. 

Again, last the first week, EA SPORTS have offered up a free card through completing objectives and this time it’s Adebayo Akinfenwa. So, let us run you through his new stats and the objectives you need to complete. 

Screenshot of Akinfenwa's in-game stats
Screenshot via FUTBIN
The Wycombe striker receives significant boosts to pace, shooting, and even physical.

FIFA 21 Akinfenwa Rulebreakers stats & objectives

As you can see, the Wycome Wanderers striker has been given a significant boost to his pace and his shooting – making him an interesting card to use now. Of course, he still has his trademark strength too. 

In terms of getting your hands on him, that revolves around the Live FUT Friendly – No Boundaries. This friendly, which requires you team to have at least five leagues in the starting lineup, is played without any rules, so no worrying about fouls or offsides. 

So, if your team matches the requirements, simply hop into a game and complete the objectives below to earn the card, some XP, and a few packs as well.

  • Loving Liverpool: Play 3 games with at least 1 Liverpool in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
  • Heading Up: Score a header in 2 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
  • Championship Class: Score 3 games with EFL Championship players in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
  • Unleash the Beast: Score in 2 separate matches using players with min. 81 Physical in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
Screenshot of Akinfenwa's rulebreakers objectives in FIFA
Screenshot via EA Sports
There are only four objectives needed for Akinfenwa.

Obviously, the new Akinfenwa card is perfect for Championship teams, but he can also fit in as a bench option for others – say if you have a corner late on and want to cause havoc. 

However, you haven’t got too long to get your hands on him. The objective will expire on Tuesday, November 3rd, so you’ll have to get your skates on if you want Akinfenwa.

How to complete Mollet League Player objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 31/Oct/2020 0:27

by Bill Cooney
Dexerto/EA Sports

EA Sports have added a new Ligue 1 League Player card for Florent Mollet of Montpellier, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

The best part about completing FUT 21 objectives is that they don’t necessarily need to cost you any coins at all, though you might need to spend something to make things go a bit easier.

Unlike SBCs — which require you to build a team and, more likely than not, purchase the players you need from the marketplace — objectives simply require you to complete certain tasks.

If you can put together a workable full starting 11 of all Ligue 1 players from cards you already own, then you could actually grab this card completely free.

Florent Molet stats

Florent Mollet stats FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Stats for Florent Mollet’s Ligue 1 card.

An 86 OVR, Mollet’s Ligue 1 card is pretty decent, especially if you’re able to get it on the cheap. Pace, Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling are all in the mid to high 80s, making this CAM worthy of consideration if you need some help at midfield.

Remember he is an attacking midfielder, so don’t rely on his 55 Defense to stop more than the weakest of attacks. The defending we can look past, but a low 69 Physicality is also another factor to consider.

League Player Objectives

There are five objectives to complete in order to unlock this card, and all of them have to be done with a full starting 11 of Ligue 1 players as well:

  • Ligue 1 wins: Win 15 matches using only Ligue 1 players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Finesse touch: Score a finesse goal using Ligue 1 players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Ligue 1 range: Score an outside of the box goal using Ligue 1 players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
Dexerto/EA Sports
The top 10 Ligue 1 players from FIFA 20.

If you’re still looking for inspiration on how to build the ideal Ligue 1 squad to make these objectives as easy as possible (no matter how many FUT coins it takes), be sure to check out Dexerto’s list of the best players from the French top-flight right here.

As far as time goes, you should have plenty of it to get these finished up, as they’ll be in the game for three weeks until November 20.

As always stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, and updates.