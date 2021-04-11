FIFA 21 Team of the Season: TOTS Start date, leaks, cards & more - Dexerto

With the end of the football season drawing near, FIFA 21 Team of the Season will soon be upon us as EA SPORTS release some of the best Ultimate Team cards of the year.

Just like every year of FIFA, FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has seen the return of some classic promos, as well as some new ones that have been pretty clever.

EA SPORTS have passed over promos like Winter Refresh, but the staples of Team of the Year, Player Days, and FUT Birthday have already been and gone.

With the calendar winding down on the real-world football season, it’ll soon be time for Team of the Season, and it’s looking like it’ll return in its usual slot and not the June/July release that we had in FIFA 20. So, here’s everything we know.

FIFA 21 TOTS start date

Given that the usual weekly Friday promos haven’t come around too often recently, some Ultimate Team players have theorized that EA could be working on something big.

Well, according to leaks from FUTInvestLeaks, Team of the Season looks to be that big new promo, as we’ve got a supposed release date of Friday, April 23.

The leaker nailed everything in regards to FUT Birthday, and the Friday release would line up with EA usually does. It’ll just be a case of waiting for the hints and loading screens to see if the leaker gets things spot on.

No promo next week TOTS starts 23rd April ✅ — FUT Invest Leaks (@FUTInvestLeaks) April 11, 2021

What’s included in FIFA 21 TOTS?

Team of the Season is all about players getting recognized for their form over the course of their league campaign, but aside from the new cards, EA should bring other content.

That includes the following:

New TOTS cards (Leagues & Ultimate TOTS)

TOTS Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)

Team of the Season objectives

Lightning rounds for packs

Will FIFA 21 TOTS have voting?

Last year, when Team of the Season So Far was released, fans were able to vote on the Community TOTS through FUTHead and FUTWiz.

That voting process, according to leaks, should return this year as well, but it’s known if those two sites will be used, or if EA will just throw up a page as they do for Player of the Month and Team of the Year.

The 23- highest-vote recipients from whatever crop of players EA put into the vote would then be used in the Community TOTS and be the first set of new cards released.

FIFA 21 TOTS release calendar

In terms of a release calendar for the different Team of the Season squads, it should resemble something like last year given that EA rarely deviates from what they’ve done before.

That would mean the Community TOTS goes first, followed by the English Football League squad, the Premier League, and then so on until we hit the Ultimate Team of the Season release.

Community TOTS

EFL Team of the Season

Premier League TOTS

Saudi Pro League TOTS

La Liga Team of the Season

Turkish Super Lig TOTS

Bundesliga Team of the Season

Liga NOS TOTS

Serie A Team of the Season

Chinese Super League TOTS

Eredivisie TOTS

Ligue 1 Team of the Season

Latin America TOTS

MLS Team of the Season

Ultimate Team TOTS

Rest of the World Team of the Season

As new details come to light about the cards, content, and more, we’ll update this post, so be sure to check back in as we get closer to Team of the Season.

