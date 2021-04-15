FIFA 21 Premier League TOTS predictions | Team of the Season - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are on the brink of releasing their FIFA 21 TOTS (Team of the Season) in Ultimate Team and with that comes a separate list of promo cards specifically for the Premier League. So, we’ve made some FUT predictions.

The season has been full of narratives. The collapse of champions Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side depleted by long-term injuries. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on the hunt of a quadruple. Manchester United’s rise to second place in the table, and not to mention the likes of West Ham and Leicester looking to break into the Top Four.

With so many standout seasons for various players, some find themselves in the Premier League top scorers charts, and others will be enjoying super defensive form with a long line of clean sheets.

A number of Team of the Season details have been revealed so far, and on April 23 the promo will start. So, let’s take a look at the players we think will feature in the FIFA 21 TOTS for the Premier League.

FIFA 21 TOTS predictions: Premier League

Goalkeepers

In usual circumstances, you may expect to see Liverpool’s Alisson Becker on our list. But, after the collapse of the Anfield club this year there is no place for him in our predictions. Manchester City’s star man between the sticks is a shoo-in, and Emi Martinez has been absolutely sensational for Dean Sith’s side.

(GK) Ederson: Manchester City

Manchester City (GK) Emi Martinez: Aston Villa

Defenders

Heavily dominated by the first and second places, our mix of defenders does include one outsider that’s not from Manchester – and that’s Stuart Dallas of Leeds United. Flexible with his position, Dallas has excelled in his first season of Premier League action and earns his place on our list.

(RB) Joao Cancelo: Manchester City

Manchester City (CB) Ruben Dias: Manchester City

Manchester City (CB) John Stones: Manchester City

Manchester City (LB) Luke Shaw : Manchester United

: Manchester United (LB) Stuart Dallas: Leeds United

Leeds United (CB) Harry Maguire: Manchester United

Midfielders

Naturally, many fans will turn to Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes when talking about the best midfielders in the league. That said, it’s actually been Ilkay Gundogan – who has steered clear of injury troubles that have set him back in previous campaigns – that’s been the star man for the champions in waiting. There’s also room on the FIFA 21 TOTS subs bench for players from West Ham, Chelsea, and Southampton.

(CM) Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City

Manchester City (CM) Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City

Manchester City (CAM) Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United

Manchester United (CAM) Phil Foden: Manchester City

Manchester City (CDM) Tomáš Souček: West Ham

West Ham (CM) Mason Mount: Chelsea

Chelsea (CM) James Ward-Prowse: Southampton

Forwards

Last, but not least, is the forwards. Harry Kane is the top goalscorer in the Premier League which makes him a certain inclusion, but several other wingers and strikers have enjoyed fruitful campaigns. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was a goalscoring machine for the first half of the season. Jack Grealish has forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s EURO 2020 plans and we’ve also included Mohamed Salah, with Patrick Bamford as well.

(ST) Harry Kane: Spurs

Spurs (ST) Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton

Everton (RW) Mohamed Salah: Liverpool

Liverpool (LW) Jack Grealish: Aston Villa

Aston Villa (ST) Patrick Bamford: Leeds United

Honorable mentions

It is always difficult to make predictions for FIFA 21 Premier League TOTS, as there’s been so many outstanding performances during the season. Honorable mentions go to Heung Min-Son at Spurs, Jesse Lingard for his excellent form at the back end of the season, and Everton’s Ben Godfrey as well. Diogo Jota, Marcus Rashford, Wilfred Ndidi, Bukayo Saka, and a few others were considered – but we’re sticking with our predictions for now.

If you think we’ve missed a player out that deserves to be included, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch to let us know!