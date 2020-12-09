Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Freeze promo teaser potentially leaks: Is FUTMAS canceled?

Published: 9/Dec/2020 17:09

by Alex Garton
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21

A mysterious Freeze promo teaser has FIFA 21 players concerned that the fan-favorite Christmas event FUTMAS has been canceled for 2021.

Since FIFA 21 ‘s release on October 6, the game has hosted a range of exciting promos including Halloween, Black Friday, and Rulebreakers. These FUT events give players a chance to get their hands on new and unique content with exclusive SBC’s.

However, no promo is quite as popular as EA’s yearly FUTMAS event that runs over the entire Christmas period.

Well, a Freeze promo teaser circulating online has FIFA fans worried that FUTMAS may be replaced this time around.

EA SPORTS
The FUTMAS promo is usually announced in the second week of December.

FIFA 21: Has FUTMAS been canceled?

FIFA’s annual FUTMAS event is loved by fans of the game and the possibility that it may not return this year won’t be a popular prospect.

Those who believe the new teaser is actually real may think such an eventuality is plausible, as FIFA mobile’s Christmas event is called the Freeze promo and has been since its release. This transition to a new name could be EA attempting to rebrand the promo and potentially add new features – or, it’s totally fake.

Some fans have suggested that EA may have simply changed the name but the features of FUTMAS will remain the same: “I think it’s the same thing but with a different name because some people don’t celebrate Christmas.”

Other FIFA players have proposed that FUTMAS may still be on its way and that the Freeze promo could just be a build-up event. FUTRORY on Twitter pointed out that FUTMAS could potentially start on December 18, leaving enough room for a quick Freeze.

It’s worth taking this Freeze promo with a pinch of salt as we’ve had no confirmation from EA that FUTMAS will not be returning.

However, it’s not too much of a stretch to believe that with the release of FIFA 21 onto next-gen that EA may be trying something new.

We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that an update comes soon on what to expect from the Christmas promo. Until then, really, there’s no reason to suspect anything other than a FUTMAS return.

FIFA

FIFA 21 unsaveable shot exploit discovered in Ultimate Team

Published: 9/Dec/2020 11:15

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 shooting
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

A simple FIFA 21 exploit has been found in Ultimate Team that makes shots unsaveable, leaving FUT Champs players worried about how many times they might see this in the Weekend League. 

Some members of the community probably aren’t as clinical in front of goal as they would like to be. Sometimes, you miss shots that you know should have put you in the lead, and it’s always a demoralizing feeling losing a match where you had plenty of opportunities to take the lead.

This broken shot exploit — albeit a little poor on the sportsmanship side of things — makes almost every shot perfect, and it’s not even that hard to do.

So, whether you’ve been affected by this or are desperate to get more goals, this exploit is definitely going to pique your interest.

FIFA 21 aubameyang shot arsenal v man city
EA SPORTS
Everybody wants to put away their chances in FIFA 21.

In case you’re not already aware: chip shots are very powerful in FIFA 21. They’re humiliating, but there’s a way to make them even worse for your opponent.

As demonstrated below by FIFA content creator NepentheZ, chip shots are good… but if you flick the ball in the air first, it makes it so they can almost never miss.

As long as the ball is in the air, the chip shot should easily be out of reach of the goalkeeper and hit the back of the net, and it looks like this has been an issue for a while now.

Back in October, mr_kap_ on Reddit showcased that this is a very regular occurrence, calling the exploit “stupidly broken” and in need of a patch.

Compilation of CHIP SHOTS being STUPIDLY BROKEN and NEEDING a patch. (I usually score 1 of these style chips a game) -div1/2 from FIFA

Obviously, it hasn’t yet been fixed, and it’s not yet clear whether EA SPORTS are even aware of it. There’s no sign of it on their official Trello board, which would suggest a patch isn’t yet on the way.

Hopefully they will pick up on it soon and fix the issue, as this is most definitely something that should not be happening, especially with the insane consistency and accuracy it has.