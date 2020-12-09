 FIFA 21 unsaveable shot exploit discovered in Ultimate Team - Dexerto
FIFA 21 unsaveable shot exploit discovered in Ultimate Team

Published: 9/Dec/2020 11:15

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 shooting
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

A simple FIFA 21 exploit has been found in Ultimate Team that makes shots unsaveable, leaving FUT Champs players worried about how many times they might see this in the Weekend League. 

Some members of the community probably aren’t as clinical in front of goal as they would like to be. Sometimes, you miss shots that you know should have put you in the lead, and it’s always a demoralizing feeling losing a match where you had plenty of opportunities to take the lead.

This broken shot exploit — albeit a little poor on the sportsmanship side of things — makes almost every shot perfect, and it’s not even that hard to do.

So, whether you’ve been affected by this or are desperate to get more goals, this exploit is definitely going to pique your interest.

FIFA 21 aubameyang shot arsenal v man city
EA SPORTS
Everybody wants to put away their chances in FIFA 21.

In case you’re not already aware: chip shots are very powerful in FIFA 21. They’re humiliating, but there’s a way to make them even worse for your opponent.

As demonstrated below by FIFA content creator NepentheZ, chip shots are good… but if you flick the ball in the air first, it makes it so they can almost never miss.

As long as the ball is in the air, the chip shot should easily be out of reach of the goalkeeper and hit the back of the net, and it looks like this has been an issue for a while now.

Back in October, mr_kap_ on Reddit showcased that this is a very regular occurrence, calling the exploit “stupidly broken” and in need of a patch.

Compilation of CHIP SHOTS being STUPIDLY BROKEN and NEEDING a patch. (I usually score 1 of these style chips a game) -div1/2 from FIFA

Obviously, it hasn’t yet been fixed, and it’s not yet clear whether EA SPORTS are even aware of it. There’s no sign of it on their official Trello board, which would suggest a patch isn’t yet on the way.

Hopefully they will pick up on it soon and fix the issue, as this is most definitely something that should not be happening, especially with the insane consistency and accuracy it has.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.