When is FUTMAS in FIFA 21? Promo countdown, start date, SBC & Objectives

Published: 1/Dec/2020 12:43

by Connor Bennett
FUTMAS in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is just around the corner, so, it’s time to take a look at what we can expect and when it should be releasing. 

Throughout the year in FIFA, EA SPORTS releases a number of holiday-themed promos into Ultimate Team so that fans can get their hands on new content – be it a new set of cards, cosmetics, or SBCs. 

Already in FIFA 21, we’ve had Black Friday and Halloween – with the latter being represented by Rulebreakers instead of the usual Scream cards. Next, it’ll be the turn of FUTMAS – EA’s yearly Christmas event, where there are plenty of rewards up for grabs. 

This year could be a little different,  seeing how the next-gen upgrade for FIFA 21 goes live on December 4 – but that shouldn’t impact things too much. It should still, for the most part, be the FUTMAS promo fans have come to know and love. 

Plenty of clues are left in FUTMAS loading screens for whats coming to FIFA.

When does FUTMAS start in FIFA 21?

In recent years, FUTMAS has released around the first and second weeks of December – running all the way through until around New Year’s Eve. 

So, with that in mind, and knowing that EA typically releases their new content on a Friday, it seems as if Friday, December 11 is the ideal day for them to release this year’s FUTMAS content. 

However, they could switch things up and opt for a different day – just like how TOTY cards were released on a Friday and Monday in FIFA 20. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what EA does. 

FIFA 21 FUTMAS cards and rewards

In years past, FUTMAS has followed an advent calendar system, so, there are new rewards each day.

Typically, these have been based around a team standing in a league table and how a nation stacks up in the FIFA rankings. So, for the first day, we’d get someone from a team who finished 12th last season, and a Belgium player – given they are, currently, the #1 team in FIFA’s national rankings. 

Plus, we should also get a new card design as well. Hopefully, EA doesn’t stray from the usual designs, but a spruced-up look would be welcome.

FIFA FUTMAS cards
EA SPORTS
In the past, FUTMAS cards have been red and green with a pinch of snow on top.

FUTMAS SBCs and Objectives in FIFA 21

If EA keeps with tradition, and there’s nothing to say that they won’t, these cards will be released through daily SBCs. You’ll have 24 hours to complete them, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

Additionally, there will also be objectives to complete. These won’t always reward you with cards, and there should be kits, badges, tifos, and the likes in there. Though, these objectives should refresh every few days. 

FIFA 21 FUTMAS packs

Plus, we should also get some lightning rounds when it comes to packs.

Don’t expect any new pack types, just the ones we’ve come to know and open each and every year. 

As we get closer and closer to FIFA 21’s FUTMAS promo, we’ll be updating this article with new info, so be sure to check back in with us.

Also, be sure to check our FIFA Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK – where we’ll also provide updates on what to expect with regards to FUTMAS.

EA SPORTS hit with FIFA 21 scripting lawsuit for “dictating outcomes”

Published: 1/Dec/2020 2:36 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 2:39

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS has been hit with a new United States federal lawsuit, which alleges Electronic Arts “unlawfully increases game difficulty” ⁠— dubbed ‘scripting’ by a number of FIFA 21 fans ⁠— in a deliberate effort to sell more Ultimate Team packs.

The lawsuit, Zajonc v. Electronic Arts, was brought to Californian court by three FIFA 21 gamers, Jason Zajnoc, Danyael Williams, and Pranko Lozano. In the suit, they claimed EA SPORTS uses “deceptive practices” and “false advertising” to drive sales in their FUT mode.

The lawsuit suggests EA willingly and “unlawfully” tricks FIFA players into buying Ultimate Team loot boxes by “utilizing artificial intelligence technologies that adjust game difficulty dynamically.” As mentioned, this is known as ‘scripting’ by fans.

EA SPORTS
Zajonc v. Electronic Arts alleges FIFA 21 alters matches to sell loot boxes.

The main charge laid by the plaintiffs is based around EA’s failure to alert FIFA 21 customers about ‘scripting’ features, which are having a direct impact on matches.

“Unbeknownst to most… EA utilizes technologies like ‘Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment’ and ‘Adaptive Difficulty.’ These technologies use heuristic prediction and intervention to dictate or even influence outcomes, thereby keeping gamers more engaged,” the suit, filed in November, reads.

These features, DDA and AD, are designed to adjust player stat points ⁠— both on the front of the card, and in-game ⁠— in an effort to influence the result. This can lead to bad passes, poor shots, and wildly varying pace for FIFA players.

All of this, the plaintiffs allege, is designed to do one thing: sell more FIFA 21 Ultimate Team packs, dubbed “loot boxes” in similar cases. “This [triggers] a self-perpetuating cycle,” the complaint charges, “leading them to purchase additional player packs in hopes of receiving better players and being more competitive.”

According to the plaintiffs, EA SPORTS has violated Californian consumer protection laws, has conducted false advertising and unjust enrichment through their practices.

The case, which has not yet been certified as a class action, also regards EA’s other juggernaut franchises, including Madden and NHL. The NFL and hockey titles are two more games in EA’s stables that utilize an ‘Ultimate Team’ mode.

EA has responded to the Zajonc v. Electronic Arts lawsuit. The FIFA 21 publishers wrote, “We believe the claims are baseless and misrepresent our games.”

This is far from the first time EA SPORTS has come under fire for Ultimate Team packs either. The publishers have been accused of operating an “illegal” gambling system in Canada, and are facing $11.7m worth of fines in the Netherlands and France for similar reasons.

Earlier this year, EA hit an “all-time high” in FIFA microtransactions. The company made nearly $1 billion through in-game sales alone in Sep-Dec 2019. A slice of this was then used to lure David Beckham into an exclusive £40m rights deal.