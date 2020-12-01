When is FUTMAS in FIFA 21? Promo countdown, start date, SBC & Objectives

FUTMAS in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is just around the corner, so, it’s time to take a look at what we can expect and when it should be releasing.

Throughout the year in FIFA, EA SPORTS releases a number of holiday-themed promos into Ultimate Team so that fans can get their hands on new content – be it a new set of cards, cosmetics, or SBCs.

Already in FIFA 21, we’ve had Black Friday and Halloween – with the latter being represented by Rulebreakers instead of the usual Scream cards. Next, it’ll be the turn of FUTMAS – EA’s yearly Christmas event, where there are plenty of rewards up for grabs.

This year could be a little different, seeing how the next-gen upgrade for FIFA 21 goes live on December 4 – but that shouldn’t impact things too much. It should still, for the most part, be the FUTMAS promo fans have come to know and love.

When does FUTMAS start in FIFA 21?

In recent years, FUTMAS has released around the first and second weeks of December – running all the way through until around New Year’s Eve.

Read More: 7 best players to buy for FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League

So, with that in mind, and knowing that EA typically releases their new content on a Friday, it seems as if Friday, December 11 is the ideal day for them to release this year’s FUTMAS content.

However, they could switch things up and opt for a different day – just like how TOTY cards were released on a Friday and Monday in FIFA 20. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what EA does.

FIFA 21 FUTMAS cards and rewards

In years past, FUTMAS has followed an advent calendar system, so, there are new rewards each day.

Typically, these have been based around a team standing in a league table and how a nation stacks up in the FIFA rankings. So, for the first day, we’d get someone from a team who finished 12th last season, and a Belgium player – given they are, currently, the #1 team in FIFA’s national rankings.

Plus, we should also get a new card design as well. Hopefully, EA doesn’t stray from the usual designs, but a spruced-up look would be welcome.

FUTMAS SBCs and Objectives in FIFA 21

If EA keeps with tradition, and there’s nothing to say that they won’t, these cards will be released through daily SBCs. You’ll have 24 hours to complete them, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

Additionally, there will also be objectives to complete. These won’t always reward you with cards, and there should be kits, badges, tifos, and the likes in there. Though, these objectives should refresh every few days.

FIFA 21 FUTMAS packs

Plus, we should also get some lightning rounds when it comes to packs.

Don’t expect any new pack types, just the ones we’ve come to know and open each and every year.

As we get closer and closer to FIFA 21’s FUTMAS promo, we’ll be updating this article with new info, so be sure to check back in with us.

Also, be sure to check our FIFA Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK – where we’ll also provide updates on what to expect with regards to FUTMAS.