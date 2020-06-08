FIFA 20 Rest of the World TOTSSF revealed | Orsic, David, Cesinha, more

The Rest of the World (ROW) Team of the Season So Far is now available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, as well as a couple of untradeable players that can be unlocked via SBC and Objectives.

The TOTSSF period is slowly but surely coming to an end in FUT 20, as EA SPORTS have released what's likely to be the final best-of-the-best squad this year – Rest of the World.

Typically saved for last, ROW is a category that doesn't get the attention from fans like most of the other major leagues, but it's still a way for the developers to highlight a select group of players that come from all corners of the world.

FIFA 20 ROW TOTS So Far squad

In total, there are 20 players included in the Rest of the World TOTSSF, headlined by a 95-rated Mislav Oršić, 94 Jonathan David, 92 Junior Moraes, and plenty of other heavily-boosted cards.

LM: Mislav Oršić 95 (Dinamo Zagreb)

CAM: Jonathan David 94 (Gent)

ST: Júnior Moraes 92 (Shakhtar Donetsk)

CAM: Cesinha 92 (Daegu FC)

ST: Odsonne Edouard 92 (Celtic)

ST: Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba 91 (Al Ain)

ST: Youssef El Arabi 90(Olympiacos)

CB: Gernot Trauner 90 (LASK Linz)

GK: Ondřej Kolář 89 (Slavia Prague)

ST: Christian Stuani 89 (Girona)

CAM: Magnus Wolff Eikrem 89 (Molde)

LB: Tim Leibold 89 (Hamburger)

LB: Liberato Cacace 88 (Wellington Phoenix)

CDM: Jordi Quintillà 88 (St. Gallen)

LB: Gaetano Letizia 87 (Benevento)

GK: Benjamin Leroy 86 (Ajaccio)

RM: Jack Byrne 86 (Shamrock Rovers)

LM: Kamil Jóźwiak 86 (Lech Poznań)

LW: Florinel Coman 86 (FCSB)

RM: Teruhito Nakagawa 85 (Yokohama F. Marinos)

FIFA 20 ROW TOTSSF SBC & Objectives – Undav & Evander

As per usual, EA have included a couple of untradeable cards as part of the ROW TOTSSF – Deniz Undav, who can be unlocked by completing his new SBC, and Evander da Silva, who is available via Objectives. Undav, a German striker for SV Meppen in Germany's third division, has received a sizable boost, going from a 64-rated bronze to a 92-rated special item with some top-notch stats. Check out our ROW TOTSSF SBC guide for all the requirements and the cheapest solutions.

As for Evander, he's a central midfielder for Danish side Midtjylland who has also gotten the benefit of a massive upgrade, going from a 71-rated silver card to a 92-rated TOTSSF beast. Don't forget to check out our full Evander TOTSSF Objectives guide for all of the challenges, pack rewards, and more.

We will have SBC and Objectives guides for how to unlock both shortly; in the meantime, check out all of the TOTSSF squads that have been released so far, including from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and other top leagues.

