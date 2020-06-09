FIFA 20 TOTSSF: How to complete Undav SBC & Evander Objectives

Along with the Rest of World TOTS So Far squad in FUT 20, EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for Deniz Undav and Objectives for Evander da Silva Ferreira, and we've got the cheapest solutions, challenge guide, in-game stats, and everything else you need to easily unlock both.

Untradeable cards like these are one of the biggest reasons so many players participate in the annual Team of the Season promo. This didn't change with the ROW TOTS, which added two more top players that users can unlock in-game.

First we have a 92-rated card for German forward Deniz Undav, available via SBC, then for Objectives we get a 92 Evander, a Brazilian midfielder who currently plays for FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga.

Advertisement

Undav & Evander TOTSSF in-game stats

Undav sees a massive upgrade from his last FUT incarnation, which was a particularly unremarkable 64 rated bronze. His Pace, Shooting, Dribbling, and Physical have all been bumped up into the mid-90s, which should make him a more-than-decent attacking option.

Read More: FIFA 20 FUT Champs cheating exposed by pro player

The only areas of real concern include his skill moves, which are at only three stars, as well as his 80 stamina and medium/low work rates, both which are not ideal for a striker.

Advertisement

Evander's Objective card is also a massive upgrade giving the Brazilian highly decent Shooting, Dribbling, and Passing skills. His stats have all the makings of a great box-to-box midfielder, one that can put in work at both ends of the pitch.

Undav TOTSSF SBC: requirements, solutions, cost

For what you get out of this card, the overall cost of unlocking it honestly isn't too outrageous. There's only one squad building component to do, and FUTBIN estimates it to currently cost around 90,000 coins on PS4, 88,000 on Xbox One, and 99,000 on Origin PC.

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Advertisement

Here is the cheapest solution for Undav's SBC, not requiring any loyalty or position-change cards. We've offered additional solutions as well, in case the suggested TOTSSF/MOTM cards in the first squad become too expensive and/or difficult to obtain.

Advertisement

Evander TOTSSF Objectives

Like usual, there are four Objectives that players need to finish in order to unlock Evander's Team of the Season So Far card. These can all be completed in squad battles, so you don't have to worry about facing any truly challenging opponents as in Division Rivals.

Danish Delight - Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Danish Superliga players. Reward: Two Players Pack + 300 XP.

- Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Danish Superliga players. Two Players Pack + 300 XP. Brazilian Brilliance - Score 5 Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Brazilian players. Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP.

World Class Weak Foot - Assist a goal in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Midfielders with min. 4* Weak Foot. Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP.

Skillful Samba - Score and Assist in 5 Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Brazilian players with min. 4* Skill Moves. Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isZmUY0aTRo

It's important to note that you won't have too much time to unlock either card, as the Undav SBC is only in the game for three days and will expire on Thursday, June 11. As for Evander, his Objectives are around for a little longer, until Monday, June 15.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.