FIFA 20 Ligue 1 TOTSSF Predictions | Team of the Season So Far

The 2019/20 Ligue 1 season may have been officially ended, but with a third of the season still in the books, EA SPORTS have more than enough to pick from for the upcoming Ligue 1 Team of the Season — so who will they choose?

At the moment, all hype in Ultimate Team is geared towards the new Team of the Season So Far format ⁠— the first of which was a fan-voted team. Next came the Premier League squad, complete with Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Aguero, and more.

It stands to reason Ligue 1 wouldn't be far off, either. Some predictions have put the potential Bundesliga team up next in the order, but others have tipped the French league’s all-star performers to be the next to receive boosts.

In the past, EA have had it relatively easy in choosing the season-ending team. Most of their past TOTS releases have been based around lineups chosen by journalists and fans around the world. This year, some seasons still look to continue, and others have been scrapped.

There is still a clear picture in regards to the best performers in Ligue 1, though, including stars from pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain. The French capital’s deadly strike force of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, and Angel Di Maria will make it in.

Read more: EA reveal TOTW Moments plan after FIFA 20 TOTSSF launch

Close behind PSG sit Marseille, Lille, and surprise package Rennes, all of whom boast their own season heroes too. Dimitri Payet, Boubacar Kamara, Hamari Traoré, and Victor Osimhen all have a chance. Here are our predictions.

FIFA 20 Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) predictions

Keylor Navas (95)

Juan Bernat (90)

Marquinhos (93)

Thiago Silva (94)

Dimitri Payet ⁠(93)

Idrissa Gueye (94)

Angel Di Maria (95)

Neymar Jr (99)

Moussa Dembélé (93)

Wissam Ben Yedder (95)

Kylian Mbappe (98)

Steve Mandanda (90)

Hamari Traore (88)

Hassane Kamara ⁠(89)

Jordan Amavi (90)

Téji Savanier ⁠(87)

Morgan Sanson (90)

Houssem Aouar (93)

Islam Slimani (91)

Victor Osimhen (92)

There’s a stack of top-class talent lining up in this potential Team of the Season, that is for sure. With regular stars like Thiago Silva and Payet ⁠— as well as FIFA 20’s terror Wissam Ben Yedder ⁠— there’s plenty of representation.

There have also been a few breakout stars etching their names in the history books, too. Lyon’s young striker Moussa Dembélé 16 goals this season, just two off Ben Yedder and Mbappe, while Islam Slimani notched a hefty eight assists.

Veteran shot-stopper Steve Mandanda books his place in our Ligue 1 TOTSSF predictions, with a league-high 12 clean sheets. He may be joined in the defensive picks by other French stars from this season like Jordan Amavi and Houssem Aouar too.

So there you have it ⁠— our predictions for FIFA 20’s 2019/20 Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far. EA have not released any kind of clear schedule for these teams, so there’s no solid way to know when upgraded cards are coming – or if any of our picks will be included!

This is just who we believe gets the tip for a spot in the illustrious end-of-year stat-hiking lineup. Think we missed someone big, or have slotted a player too high in the rankings? Let us know at @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.