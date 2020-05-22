FIFA 20 Serie A TOTSSF countdown: Release time, predictions, more

EA SPORTS are releasing another major FIFA 20 league as part of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo this weekend, and it’s going to be big! The Serie A lineup is finally set to debut in FUT, but who is making the team?

The end of each FIFA release cycle holds some of the biggest and best teams available: the mega-upgraded Teams of the Season. This year, EA has taken a slightly different route with TOTSSF, but the teams are as impressive as ever.

Players have already been treated to bumper squads from competitions like the Premier League and Bundesliga. Next up is the Serie A and we’ve compiled everything you need to know, including release time, who will be included, and more.

When is FIFA 20’s Serie A TOTSSF coming out?

The Serie A’s Team of the Season So Far squad should arrive on Friday, May 22. If the Italian league TOTS release follows the same formula as other drops, it will land in packs at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The long-standing Italian league’s arrival amidst the TOTSSF hype has also been confirmed by EA themselves too. FUT’s loading screen has now been changed to tease the end-game Serie A lineup, alongside a countdown clock.

Serie A TOTSSF predictions

When world football ground to a halt earlier this year, the Serie A had already ticked off 26 of a planned 38 rounds. Juventus and Lazio had broken away at the top, split by just one point, while the battle for Europe, and to avoid relegation, still raged.

Heroes were littered across the standings. Global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was near the top, and will easily slot into Serie A’s TOTS. The Portuguese striker will likely be joined by a host more stars too, like Luis Alberto, Josip Ilicic, and more.

There’s plenty of shining stars from the Italian league’s 2019/20 season, despite a third of the year still to be played. Here’s our top picks:

FIFA 20 Serie A Team of the Season So Far (TOTS So Far) predictions

Cristiano Ronaldo (99)

Luis Alberto (97)

Ciro Immobile (96)

Paulo Dybala (95)

Lautaro Martinez (96)

Alejandro Gomez (95)

Wojciech Szczęsny (95)

Josip Ilicic (94)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (94)

Theo Hernandez (93)

Chris Smalling (93)

Radja Nainggolan (93)

Samir Handanovic (93)

Francesco Acerbi (92)

Hans Hateboer (91)

Stefan de Vrij (91)

Juan Cuadrado (91)

Robin Gosens (89)

Dejan Kulusevski (88)

Domenico Berardi (88)

The Serie A arrives in FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team as the fourth major league to get a boosted squad so far. The Bundesliga landed last week, and the Premier League and La Liga have come and gone too. Ligue 1 will likely be released next week.

