FIFA 20 Bundesliga TOTSSF countdown: Release time, predictions, more

EA SPORTS are on the verge of unveiling the next premium FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far (TOTS So Far) squad, and it’s a big one. The upgraded Bundesliga lineup will finally arrive this week, but who’s making the team?

The end of each FIFA release cycle holds some of the biggest and best teams available: the mega-upgraded Teams of the Season. This year, EA has taken a slightly different route with TOTSSF, but the teams are as impressive as ever.

Players have already been treated to bumper squads from the competitions like the Premier League and La Liga. Now, next up is the Bundesliga. We’ve put together everything you need to know, including the release time, which stars will be included, and more.

When is FIFA 20’s Bundesliga TOTSSF coming out?

FIFA 20 Bundesliga TOTSSF release time

The Bundesliga’s Team of the Season So Far squad will be the next to land in FIFA Ultimate Team, according to fifauteam.com. That means the team should arrive at the end of this week on Friday, May 15, at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The premier German league’s arrival amidst the TOTSSF hype has also been confirmed by EA themselves with a loading screen in FUT’s loading screen. The teaser ⁠— which boasts a few hints ⁠— confirms that same May 15 release.

Bundesliga TOTS So Far predictions

The current Bundesliga season may not have been entirely played out yet, but there have still been standout players across the board. After languishing in the top eight for much of their campaign, Bayern Munich has surged into first.

Dortmund, Leipzig, and Mönchengladbach are close behind, and with them has come a host of heroes. From breakout stars Erling Braut Håland and Timo Werner, to strike stalwart Robert Lewandowski, there’s plenty of picks — and here's ours:

FIFA 20 Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) predictions

Yann Sommer (94)

Achraf Hakimi (92)

Dayot Upamecano (94)

Joshua Kimmich (96)

Kai Havertz (94)

Marco Reus (98)

Serge Gnabry (96)

Erling Braut Håland (97)

Jadon Sancho (96)

Timo Werner (97)

Robert Lewandowski (98)

Péter Gulácsi (92)

Christian Günter (91)

Christopher Nkunku (89)

Alphonso Davies (91)

Marcel Sabitzer (91)

Filip Kostić (92)

Thomas Muller (93)

Robin Quaison (93)

Thorgan Hazard (94)

Bundesliga’s impending release is far from the first TOTSSF lineup to land in FUT so far too. The Premier League, La Liga, Süper Lig, and more have already been released, while major competitions like Ligue 1, Serie A, and more are still waiting on the horizon.

For all Team of the Season So Far and FIFA news, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to get the team lists and news as soon as it's made available.