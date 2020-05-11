All FIFA 20 TOTSSF cards: Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, PL & more

The Team of the Season So Far event is well underway in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and here's everything you need to know about each team confirmed so far – as well as some information on those coming soon.

For some time now, we have known that EA would never be able to release TOTS cards as they have in recent years. Instead, with football all across the world having been suspended due to the ongoing global situation, a new in-game event called Team of the Season So Far has launched.

With this, they will be rating players season based on what they have achieved right up to the point of competitions being put on hold, or in some cases, canceled. All of the top leagues will get a TOTSSF and we have put the confirmed and upcoming Leagues below.

So, here's everything you need to know about many of the game's major leagues.

Advertisement

FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far: Confirmed and Predictions

Community TOTSSF

EA showcased the Community TOTSSF to kick things off, with fans being given the chance to make their own selections right off the bat. The confirmed team, once voting closed, included some of the season's top performers, including Joe Gomez, Casemiro, and Fernandinho.

Premier League TOTSSF

EA have revealed the Premier League TOTSSF, too, which includes Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne and, Adama Traoré. At the time, these were available in packs for players to get their hands on and many will have been played with by content creators by now. It was released on May 2.

The benefit of that, of course, is that you can see how they play in-game and work out which is the best buy from the set. Clearly, as seen below, there are some standouts.

Advertisement

La Liga TOTSSF

The developers showed us the La Liga TOTSSF on May 9, and it didn't disappoint. With names such as Lionel Messi, Raphaël Varane, and Jan Oblak, clearly fans of those clubs and the league as a whole will be delighted.

There was a distinct lack of Getafe players, though, which was quite surprising given they were flying high in the table.

Advertisement

EFL TOTSSF

The EFL TOTSSF is also here! We have Aleksandr Mitrović, Kalvin Phillips, and Matheus Pereira!

A number of resulting SBCs were released with the promo, which kicked things off alongside the Community picks on April 25. Weeks later, the event is unfolding and while Championship fans have got their fill already, the same can't be said for many other top leagues in Europe.

Advertisement

Saudi Pro League TOTSSF

EA have also released a shortened team for the Saudi Pro League, with a few gems such as Sebastian Giovinco, Nordin Amrabat and, Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Amrabat had previously been one of the most skillful players in Ultimate Team, as players from previous years will remember, with Giovinco one of the fastest the MLS has ever seen. So, will you be bringing them back into your FUT this year?

Bundesliga TOTSSF

The German league might be restarting on May 16, but we still haven't seen the official Team of the Season So Far just yet. We have, though, put together some predictions including Robert Lewandowski, Timo Werner and, Erling Braut Håland.

Whether or not they will be included remains to be seen, but it's fair to say that it is highly likely.

Turkish Süper Lig TOTSSF

This one still hasn't been confirmed, but according to the content plan from last year we should be expecting it anytime now. In the absence of a confirmed set, however, we have thrown together some predictions of our own, which can be seen here.

This projected team includes such names as Alexander Sørloth, Max Kruse and, Ricardo Quaresma.

Ligue 1 TOTSSF

Unfortunately, the Ligue 1 TOTSSF hasn't been released just yet, but we should be getting it soon! We have made a few predictions here as to what the team could be including players like Neymar Jr, Wissam Ben Yedder and, Kylian Mbappe.

Eredivisie TOTSSF

This team is also yet to be released but we are eagerly waiting for the announcement to get out hands on some of the players. Check out our predictions for this TOTSSF here, including Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek, and Quincy Promes.

MLS TOTSSF

While the North American league is one of the competitions to have actually finished their season, we are still yet to receive any news from EA regarding their TOTSSF cards.

We have made some predictions that you might be interested in here, including players like Josef Martinez, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Ike Opara. Hopefully, the wait won't last much longer.

Serie A TOTSSF

The Italian league was the first league stopped short due to the global crisis and we are still waiting for its TOTSSF to be confirmed. We have created some predictions you may be interested in here including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lautaro Martinez and, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

So, there you have it! Those are the official and predicted Team of the Season So Far squads for FIFA 20. If the league you're looking for isn't up just yet, just know we'll be the first to report it on @UltimateTeamUK when it does roll out.