FIFA 20 FUT Champs cheating exposed by pro player

EA SPORTS have been urged to look into possible cheating in FIFA 20 Weekend League, as a professional player has uncovered a potential problem with the FUT Champs competition.

As players will know by now, the event takes place every weekend and participants can take part in up to 30 matches during that time. The more games you win, the more rewards you end up with.

However, after seeing his quest to make it into the Top 100 levels scuppered by potential cheaters, pro player Harry 'Honey Badger' Blackmore shed light on one of the tournament's darkest secrets – and has since received the backing of many other members of the community to have it investigated.

After sifting through different accounts on the Champs channel, the New Zealander discovered that user SaLoOoM_14 had 52 match replays instead of 30, and was placed at 14th in the rankings for that particular weekend.

He explains: "I'm not really too sure how you can have this many. A lot of them are DNFs and drawing at like two all, one all, 1-1, and even one of them he's losing, concedes a goal in the 90th minute and he just quits the match. He still finishes as 30-0, with one of the highest skill ratings in the world."

The following clip shows the player at 2-2 in the 40th minutes, where they quit, and another in the dying embers after conceding a well-worked goal.

CHEATING IN WEEKEND LEAGUE COST ME TOP 100!!



A real shame after a crazy stream to see no TOP 100. Ultimate TOTS pack is the most hyped pack of the year and was buzzing to stream it and put on YT.



Hope @EAHelp @EAFIFADirect see this and sort it out.

#EmbraceTheGrind😢 pic.twitter.com/mahCh3ca1i — Honey Badger (@HoneyBadgerFIFA) June 8, 2020

Honey Badger's post has been retweeted by many other players in the time since, including by YouTuber Craig 'NepentheZ' Douglas , who urged EA SPORTS to look into the matter, and those same sentiments have been shared by a number of other members of the community as well.

"This cheat is rampant in WL at the moment, and deserves to be acknowledged and addressed by EA," NepentheZ added.

Please RT / Respond to @EASPORTSFIFA & @EAFIFADirect regarding this matter. This cheat is rampant in WL at the moment, and deserves to be acknowledged and address by EA. #FUT20 https://t.co/hFUjFjioqL — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) June 8, 2020

With cheaters managing to come away with the best possible rewards, even after quitting matches, while others are grinding away all weekend for the same prizes, it does call the online competition into disrepute.

We shall be reaching out to EA about the matter and will update our readers accordingly, should they respond.