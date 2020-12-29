Logo
How to complete Fernando Hierro Icon SBC in FIFA 21: cost, solutions

Published: 29/Dec/2020 6:41 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 6:53

by Isaac McIntyre
Fernando Hierro 91-rated ICON SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team requirements cost.
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS has dropped a trio of new ICON SBCs, including ever-popular Spanish star Fernando Hierro, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock the Real Madrid defender’s 91-rated card cheaply. Here’s everything you need to know.

You won’t find many footballers with a more illustrious career than Fernando Hierro. The Madrid captain pocketed five La Liga campaign wins and thrice lifted the Champions League trophy in his glittering march through Spanish football at home and abroad.

Hierro, now 52, made nearly 500 appearances for Madrid across his 18-year playing career. He also turned out 89 times for Spain, and played in four World Cups.

The star placed 43rd in Empire’s list of “hardest footballers” in history.

The Spaniard centerback has been immortalized in the FIFA series in recent times, and now EA SPORTS has made Hierro’s prime card available through an Icon SBC in FIFA 21. Here’s all the details on how to unlock Madrid’s famous general.

Hierro has long since taken off the boots in real life, but in-game he's as deadly as ever.
Hierro Icon SBC in-game stats

Fernando Hierro should slot into the FIFA 21 meta just as easily as he did in the Madrid backline all those years ago. This year, defenders need just three things: pace, defense, and a hefty helping of key dribbling stats. Hierro has them all in spades.

The most obvious stat on the card is his defense. Hierro’s prime ICON has a whopping 93 defending, boosted by 94 standing tackles and 95 awareness.

The Spaniard’s defensive acumen is only boosted by his quick pace. He clocks in at 73 in both acceleration and sprint speed, which can be lifted all the way up to a whopping 83 ⁠— one of the best you can get on a CB this year ⁠— with a rare Shadow chem-style.

Finally, Hierro’s dribbling stats (85 balance, 85 reactions, 88 composure) make him a defensive general that will boost any high-level Ultimate Team this year.

In-game stats for Hierro's Prime Icon card in FIFA 21.
Hierro Icon SBC requirements & cost

Born a Legend

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Silver
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 80
  • Team chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in the squad: 11

Galácticos

  • Players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 84
  • Team chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in the squad: 11

National Idol

  • Players from Spain: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 85
  • Team chemistry: Min. 70
  • Players in the squad: 11

League Finesse

  • Players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 86
  • Team chemistry: Min. 65
  • Players in the squad: 11

Hierro Icon SBC cheapest solutions

Born a Legend

Fernando Hierro "Born a Legend" SBC solution.
Rising Star

Fernando Hierro "Rising Star" SBC solution.
Top-Notch

Fernando Hierro "Top Notch" SBC solution.
Galácticos

Fernando Hierro "Galácticos" SBC solution.
National Idol

Fernando Hierro "National Idol" SBC solution.
League Finesse

Fernando Hierro "League Finesse" SBC solution.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out. If you do unlock Hierro, send us a clip and let us know how he worked out!

How to complete John Barnes Icon SBC in FIFA 21: cost, solutions

Published: 29/Dec/2020 4:16 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 5:02

by Isaac McIntyre
John Barnes 89-rated ICON SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team requirements cost.
EA SPORTS has dropped a trio of new ICON SBCs, including retired Liverpool superstar John Barnes, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock the English winger’s 89-rated card cheaply. Here’s everything you need to know.

Before there was Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, there was John Barnes.

The English winger carved out his name in Watford before making the £900k transfer to Merseyside in 1987. There he made 407 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 108 goals and lifting the English first division trophy twice.

The star also won two FA Cups, and played nearly 100 games for England.

His legacy has translated into a fantastic looking 89-rated left-wing card, which is now available as an Icon SBC in FIFA 21. Here’s all the details on how to unlock the pacey English superstar, and add him to the ranks of your Ultimate Team.

John Barnes was given his first Icon cards in FIFA 20.
Barnes Icon SBC in-game stats

There’s only one way to describe Barnes’ 89-rated winger card: “Wow.” He’s an ICON, so of course, his stats are going to be pretty juicy, but the now 57-year-old’s historic player card is one of the best left-sided forwards available in FIFA 21 right now.

In fact, he even holds a candle to FIFA’s meta star, Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian beats Barnesy out on pace (by just one) and dribbling, but the Englishman has the PSG winger edged on shooting, defensive, and boasts 26 more physical to boot.

Barnes also has one thing Neymar doesn’t: Finesse Shot. This in-game flair can be the difference between a beautiful soaring goal, or a shot that pings the crossbar and Barnes certainly has it. That alone gives him the edge in Ultimate Team.

In-game stats for Barnes’ Prime Icon card in FIFA 21.
Barnes Icon SBC requirements & cost

The Englishman’s puzzle set has six SBCs to solve. These include challenges based around Barnes’ rising stardom in England in the early 1980s, as well as his legendary stint at Anfield, and his 79 appearances for England from ’83 to ’95.

To buy Barnes, you’re going to have to fork out a fair few coins. Xbox and PlayStation players are facing a 460k outlay, while Origin PC players will have to pay around 700k.

Here’s all the requirements for the Barnes ICON SBCs.

Born a Legend

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Silver
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 82
  • Team chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in the squad: 11

Digger

  • Players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 84
  • Team chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in the squad: 11

National Idol

  • Players from England: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 85
  • Team chemistry: Min. 70
  • Players in the squad: 11

League Finesse

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 86
  • Team chemistry: Min. 65
  • Players in the squad: 11

Barnes Icon SBC cheapest solutions

Born a Legend

John Barnes "Born a Legend" SBC solution.
Rising Star

John Barnes "Rising Star" SBC solution.
Top-Notch

John Barnes "Top Notch" SBC solution.
Digger

John Barnes "Digger" SBC solution.
National Idol

John Barnes "National Idol" SBC solution.
League Finesse

John Barnes "League Finesse" SBC solution.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out. If you do unlock Barnes, send us a clip and let us know how he worked out!