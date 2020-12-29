EA SPORTS has dropped a trio of new ICON SBCs, including ever-popular Spanish star Fernando Hierro, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock the Real Madrid defender’s 91-rated card cheaply. Here’s everything you need to know.

You won’t find many footballers with a more illustrious career than Fernando Hierro. The Madrid captain pocketed five La Liga campaign wins and thrice lifted the Champions League trophy in his glittering march through Spanish football at home and abroad.

Hierro, now 52, made nearly 500 appearances for Madrid across his 18-year playing career. He also turned out 89 times for Spain, and played in four World Cups.

The star placed 43rd in Empire’s list of “hardest footballers” in history.

The Spaniard centerback has been immortalized in the FIFA series in recent times, and now EA SPORTS has made Hierro’s prime card available through an Icon SBC in FIFA 21. Here’s all the details on how to unlock Madrid’s famous general.

Hierro Icon SBC in-game stats

Fernando Hierro should slot into the FIFA 21 meta just as easily as he did in the Madrid backline all those years ago. This year, defenders need just three things: pace, defense, and a hefty helping of key dribbling stats. Hierro has them all in spades.

The most obvious stat on the card is his defense. Hierro’s prime ICON has a whopping 93 defending, boosted by 94 standing tackles and 95 awareness.

The Spaniard’s defensive acumen is only boosted by his quick pace. He clocks in at 73 in both acceleration and sprint speed, which can be lifted all the way up to a whopping 83 ⁠— one of the best you can get on a CB this year ⁠— with a rare Shadow chem-style.

Finally, Hierro’s dribbling stats (85 balance, 85 reactions, 88 composure) make him a defensive general that will boost any high-level Ultimate Team this year.

Hierro Icon SBC requirements & cost

Born a Legend

Rare players: 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Team chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare players: 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

Team chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 80

Team chemistry: Min. 80

Players in the squad: 11

Galácticos

Players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 84

Team chemistry: Min. 75

Players in the squad: 11

National Idol

Players from Spain: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 85

Team chemistry: Min. 70

Players in the squad: 11

League Finesse

Players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 86

Team chemistry: Min. 65

Players in the squad: 11

Hierro Icon SBC cheapest solutions

Born a Legend

Rising Star

Top-Notch

Galácticos

National Idol

League Finesse

