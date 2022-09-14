Every FIFA 23 player with 5-star skills revealed in ratings leak

Stringing together elaborate skill-move combinations in FIFA requires hours of practice, but having a 5-star skill player makes it less daunting. Here are all the rumored 5-star skill players in FIFA 23.

As FIFA 23’s September 30 release date inches closer, EA has released daily player ratings. The developers announced the top 23 ratings from La Liga, Premier League, and more.

High-rated players draw attention from Ultimate Team and Career Mode players, but 5-star weak foot and 5-star skill move players garner the most attention in FUT.

Every FIFA player item has a weak foot and skill move rating on a scale of one to five stars. Players with a higher weak foot rating can convert chances easier on their weak foot, and some skill moves require a specific skill move rating.

For example, only 5-star skill players can use the Sombrero Flick. FIFA 23 introduces three new skill moves; the fake shot, stutter faint, and heel fake to ball roll. Let’s take a look at all of the rumored 5-star skill players in FIFA 23.

Who has 5-star skills in FIFA 23

EA Mbappe is one of the rumored players to have 5-star skills in FIFA 23.

A FIFA player shared all of the 5-star skill players they discovered in FIFA 23. The user also asked the comment section for players that should have been included.

Some popular recommendations for players left out include Raphael Leao, Luis Diaz, Raphina, and Jamal Musiala.

Here are a few of the standout 5-star skill players.

Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

Rashford (Manchester United)

Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Paqueta (West Ham)

Antony (Manchester United)

Cuadrado (Juventus)

Firmino (Liverpool)

Ziyech (Chelsea)

Di Maria (PSG)

Dembele (Barcelona)

Odegaard (Arsenal)

Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Sancho (Manchester United)

Pogba (Juventus)

Depay (Barcelona)

Mahrez (Manchester City)

Thiago (Liverpool)

Coman (Bayern Munich)

Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

CR7 (Manchester United)

Mbappe (PSG)

All leaks must be taken with a grain of salt, but there are some exciting, rumored 5-star skill players. We will provide an update once EA provides an official list.