EA FC 24 pros overjoyed as devs ban 3 & 5-back formations

Electronic Arts has stepped in and banned all professional EA FC 24 players from using 3 and 5-back formations at competitive tournaments amidst concerns about their overall strength.

FIFA 23 saw the rise of 5-back formations in pro play. This was because it was possible to effectively have nine attackers and nine defenders by making smart use of the in-game instructions.

The result was several incredibly strong tactics that were great going forward but also had very few holes defensively. It was hard to break down and was not an overly popular meta amongst pro players or viewers.

They were extremely strong and became the most prominent formations among professional players. Heading into EA FC 24 there were concerns the same would happen again but EA has stepped in.

EA FC 24 pros forced to play 4-back formations in future tournaments

Following concerns that both 3 and 5-back formations were too strong in EA FC 24, the sports game’s developer has stepped in and banned them from professional play.

This was confirmed by EAFC 24 News who tweeted: “EA have BANNED all 5-back and 3-back formations in pro tournaments!”

The reaction from the pro community has been overwhelmingly positive. These formations have caused issues in pro play as they are exploitable with it being possible to create both a lethal attacking and almost unbeatable defensive setup if you understand their intricacies.

“EA decided to ban all 3 and 5 back formations for the upcoming tournaments. Biggest dub in a long time! Big Big W,” Ollelito posted reacting to the news.

FUTWIZ player Tom Stokes was equally pleased: “EA have banned all 3 and 5 back formations from upcoming tournaments, phenomenal scenes after that 541 disgrace we’ve been seeing for the last 12 months…”

“EA SPORTS has just banned 5 and 3 back formations from the competitive scene. It’s time to start flipping burgers for half the PRO scene. Big step in the right direction. Massive W EA,” 2020 eMLS Cup Champion George Adamou expressed on Twitter.

The result of the ban is that 5-2-2-1, 5-2-3, 5-4-1, 5-1-2-2, 3-5-2, 3-4-1-2-, 3-4-2-1, 3-1-4-2, and 3-4-3 are all no longer an option for EA FC 24 pro players. Those reliant on such setups will be forced to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new tactic.

