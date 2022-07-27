New FIFA 23 skill moves revealed with major change

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

EA SPORTS has revealed a few new FIFA 23 skill moves and changes to how skills work. Here, we’re going to run through them all.

As this is the final game of the FIFA series, fans around the world expect to see a series of exciting changes for it to go out with a bang before it becomes EA SPORTS FC.

In dribbling, an overhaul of numerous mechanics have been confirmed by the developers, with a list of new skill moves being announced for the next installment.

One of which is left-footed skills – a major change – meaning a player such as Riyad Mahrez or Lionel Messi can switch directions in a much more flexible way. This has been a fan-requested feature for a number of years.

The changes were revealed on July 27, as part of the official gameplay trailer.

New FIFA 23 skill moves and changes revealed

FIFA 23 players can expect the following skill moves to be included in the game, which they can try out first with EA Play early access:

Left-foot skill moves: For the first time ever, left-footed players can use skill moves on their strongest foot, giving them more flexibility when dribbling than ever.

For the first time ever, left-footed players can use skill moves on their strongest foot, giving them more flexibility when dribbling than ever. Fake shot: Advanced fake shots are coming, available only to “elite” players in FIFA 23. Previously, this could be done by any player.

Advanced fake shots are coming, available only to “elite” players in FIFA 23. Previously, this could be done by any player. Stutter faint: This allows you to faint one way and go the opposite direction, similar to an ankle-breaker in NBA 2K.

This allows you to faint one way and go the opposite direction, similar to an ankle-breaker in NBA 2K. Heel fake to ball roll: This allows the player to use the heel to fake a pass, before ball rolling in another direction. It looks like an ideal way to take on defenders with fast wingers.

Skill moves such as these provide the elite players with an advantage when trying to break through defensive lines – and we anticipate a complete list of controls for each of them will be released in due course. When that happens, we we’ll be sure to update this page.

A full list of controls for all the skill moves carrying over from FIFA 22 can be found here.

