EA SPORTS respond as FIFA 21 players find big problem with Future Stars cards

Published: 17/Feb/2021 3:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Future Stars promo
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS responded to an issue causing FIFA 21 players to receive incorrect versions of Giovanni Reyna’s and Reece James’ Future Stars cards.

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promotion has been a smash hit among players. The Future Stars SBCs are fun and challenging, but the decent rewards and player cards make it worthwhile.

Just recently, players have been able to get their hands on two different versions of Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. They’ve even had a chance to get a special card in a Future Stars Party Bag.

FIFA 21 Future stars sbc
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Future Stars SBCs offer two versions of a player’s Future Stars card.

However, some players have been running into problems with Giovanni Reyna’s and Reece James’ Future Stars Cards. They’ve received incorrect versions of those cards with different positions and stats to the one they chose. Fortunately, EA SPORTS has acknowledged the issue and responded accordingly.

“We are investigating reports of some players having received an incorrect version of FUT Future Stars Player Items Giovanni Reyna & Reece James,” they wrote.

“We’ll provide updates on our EASF Tracker with more information when it becomes available in the coming days.”

But even though they’re working on a solution, FIFA 21 players vented about their dissatisfaction in the comments section. Some even claimed to experience the issue with other Future Stars Cards, including AC Milan’s Diogo Dalot and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna.

FIFA 21 players are disappointed with the issue. They feel like such an issue shouldn’t exist in the first place. However, the good news is that it should be resolved sometime soon.

We’ll have to wait for more information in the next few days.

FIFA 21 ICON Moments images refresh in new Ultimate Team update

Published: 16/Feb/2021 14:14

by Connor Bennett
Torres fifa 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

ICON cards in FIFA 21 are getting some dynamic images after players found a host of iconic moments in the files from Title Update 10.

For the past few years, FIFA Ultimate Team has given fans the chance to mix current footballing superstars with those legendary players who came before them.

It’s always a big talking point when EA teases that new ICONs are coming, and FIFA 21 has given us the biggest number of legends in Ultimate Team yet.

There are 100 of the game’s greatest players in the ICON program, each having a different card to represent a different point in their career, as well as stats and a player profile to show how they were doing at that time.

David Beckham fifa 21 ICON
EA SPORTS
Icons like David Beckham are all the rage in FIFA Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 ICON dynamic images

Apart from the gold card design and ridiculous rating, one other thing that separates ICONs from the rest of FIFA 21’s special cards are the images that are used on the cards.

These, currently, are just headshots of players – typically taken from when they’ve been lined up for a big game alongside their club teammates or fellow countrymen. FIFA fans have wanted dynamic images for a while, and it looks like they’re coming in FIFA 21.

FIFA streamer Haber pointed out that each icon had a new dynamic image added to the game’s files following the tenth update for FIFA 21, which went live on February 16.

Just like normal players, the images show a few iconic goal celebrations as well as others that include trophies like the World Cup and FA Cup.

Just to highlight a few, Ian Wright’s record-breaking Arsenal goal celebration is there, as is Roy Keane wearing a Nottingham Forest kit from his early days. They’re nice but there’s no topping Schweinsteiger kissing the World Cup.

These images won’t appear on cards just yet, and will likely come later down the line – likely through ICON swap SBCs or maybe even objectives. It’ll just be a case of waiting and seeing.