EA SPORTS respond as FIFA 21 players find big problem with Future Stars cards

EA SPORTS responded to an issue causing FIFA 21 players to receive incorrect versions of Giovanni Reyna’s and Reece James’ Future Stars cards.

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promotion has been a smash hit among players. The Future Stars SBCs are fun and challenging, but the decent rewards and player cards make it worthwhile.

Just recently, players have been able to get their hands on two different versions of Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. They’ve even had a chance to get a special card in a Future Stars Party Bag.

However, some players have been running into problems with Giovanni Reyna’s and Reece James’ Future Stars Cards. They’ve received incorrect versions of those cards with different positions and stats to the one they chose. Fortunately, EA SPORTS has acknowledged the issue and responded accordingly.

“We are investigating reports of some players having received an incorrect version of FUT Future Stars Player Items Giovanni Reyna & Reece James,” they wrote.

“We’ll provide updates on our EASF Tracker with more information when it becomes available in the coming days.”

But even though they’re working on a solution, FIFA 21 players vented about their dissatisfaction in the comments section. Some even claimed to experience the issue with other Future Stars Cards, including AC Milan’s Diogo Dalot and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna.

FIFA 21 players are disappointed with the issue. They feel like such an issue shouldn’t exist in the first place. However, the good news is that it should be resolved sometime soon.

We’ll have to wait for more information in the next few days.