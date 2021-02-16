FIFA 21 ICON Moments images refresh in new Ultimate Team update

ICON cards in FIFA 21 are getting some dynamic images after players found a host of iconic moments in the files from Title Update 10.

For the past few years, FIFA Ultimate Team has given fans the chance to mix current footballing superstars with those legendary players who came before them.

It’s always a big talking point when EA teases that new ICONs are coming, and FIFA 21 has given us the biggest number of legends in Ultimate Team yet.

There are 100 of the game’s greatest players in the ICON program, each having a different card to represent a different point in their career, as well as stats and a player profile to show how they were doing at that time.

FIFA 21 ICON dynamic images

Apart from the gold card design and ridiculous rating, one other thing that separates ICONs from the rest of FIFA 21’s special cards are the images that are used on the cards.

These, currently, are just headshots of players – typically taken from when they’ve been lined up for a big game alongside their club teammates or fellow countrymen. FIFA fans have wanted dynamic images for a while, and it looks like they’re coming in FIFA 21.

FIFA streamer Haber pointed out that each icon had a new dynamic image added to the game’s files following the tenth update for FIFA 21, which went live on February 16.

The Fifa 21 Icon Moments dynamic images got added to the game! Here's a link to them: https://t.co/s6Puudo6jW And here's my 4 personal favourites! They should add more dynamic images of icons kissing trophies, really nice touch! pic.twitter.com/pnCaL5tfMz — Haber (@Itshaber) February 16, 2021

Just like normal players, the images show a few iconic goal celebrations as well as others that include trophies like the World Cup and FA Cup.

Just to highlight a few, Ian Wright’s record-breaking Arsenal goal celebration is there, as is Roy Keane wearing a Nottingham Forest kit from his early days. They’re nice but there’s no topping Schweinsteiger kissing the World Cup.

These images won’t appear on cards just yet, and will likely come later down the line – likely through ICON swap SBCs or maybe even objectives. It’ll just be a case of waiting and seeing.