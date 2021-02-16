Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 ICON Moments images refresh in new Ultimate Team update

Published: 16/Feb/2021 14:14

by Connor Bennett
Torres fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

ICON cards in FIFA 21 are getting some dynamic images after players found a host of iconic moments in the files from Title Update 10.

For the past few years, FIFA Ultimate Team has given fans the chance to mix current footballing superstars with those legendary players who came before them.

It’s always a big talking point when EA teases that new ICONs are coming, and FIFA 21 has given us the biggest number of legends in Ultimate Team yet.

There are 100 of the game’s greatest players in the ICON program, each having a different card to represent a different point in their career, as well as stats and a player profile to show how they were doing at that time.

David Beckham fifa 21 ICON
EA SPORTS
Icons like David Beckham are all the rage in FIFA Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 ICON dynamic images

Apart from the gold card design and ridiculous rating, one other thing that separates ICONs from the rest of FIFA 21’s special cards are the images that are used on the cards.

These, currently, are just headshots of players – typically taken from when they’ve been lined up for a big game alongside their club teammates or fellow countrymen. FIFA fans have wanted dynamic images for a while, and it looks like they’re coming in FIFA 21.

FIFA streamer Haber pointed out that each icon had a new dynamic image added to the game’s files following the tenth update for FIFA 21, which went live on February 16.

Just like normal players, the images show a few iconic goal celebrations as well as others that include trophies like the World Cup and FA Cup.

Just to highlight a few, Ian Wright’s record-breaking Arsenal goal celebration is there, as is Roy Keane wearing a Nottingham Forest kit from his early days. They’re nice but there’s no topping Schweinsteiger kissing the World Cup.

These images won’t appear on cards just yet, and will likely come later down the line – likely through ICON swap SBCs or maybe even objectives. It’ll just be a case of waiting and seeing.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC

Published: 16/Feb/2021 11:56

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Fuutre Stars Party Bag SBC promo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have dropped a brand-new Party Bag SBC into FIFA 21 for the Future Stars Ultimate Team promo. Here’s how you can complete it cheaply. 

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo has come back around, with EA SPORTS putting a spotlight on some young players who tipped for big things.

As always, the promo has brought new cards into packs, Academy Objective players, and a bunch of Squad Building Challenges as well.

That includes the Party Bag SBC that has been popular in previous promos because once you complete the SBC, you’re guaranteed a special card – and it could come at way below its usual cost. It’s just about if you want to take the risk. 

EA SPORTS
Future Stars is back, and its shining a light on some of football’s brightest talents.

Future Stars Party Bag SBC requirements

As mentioned, these Party Bag SBCs have been released in a number of different promos and they are always pretty easy to complete. You just need to give up an in-form or a few rares.

It’s the same story in the Future Stars version where you’re tasked with building an 84-rated squad that contains at least two in-form players. Of course, you need chemistry too. This one clocks in at a minimum of 75 Team Chemistry. 

The full requirements for this Squad Building Challenge can be found below:

Future Stars Party Bag SBC:

  • Min. 2 TOTW cards
  • Min. 84 Squad Rating
  • Min. 75 Team Chemistry

FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC cheap solutions

Now, if you’ve got a few fodder cards in your club that you’ve been holding on to, then this SBC could be perfect for you. 

If not, and you’re building a team from scratch, then FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 119k and 135k depending on what platform you play FIFA on. Though, we’ve got two solutions that should save you some coins. 

Solution for FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC Solution for FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC

Once you’ve completed the SBC, you’ll receive a pack that will give you one card from a selection of promos. This could be a One to Watch, Rulebreakers, Record Breakers, Headliners, or Future Stars card among others. 

You haven’t got long left to complete the SBC either. It’ll be out of the SBCs rotation come February 18, so if you’re going to do it, act fast. And let us know who you get by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.