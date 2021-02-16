Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC

Published: 16/Feb/2021 11:56

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Fuutre Stars Party Bag SBC promo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have dropped a brand-new Party Bag SBC into FIFA 21 for the Future Stars Ultimate Team promo. Here’s how you can complete it cheaply. 

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo has come back around, with EA SPORTS putting a spotlight on some young players who tipped for big things.

As always, the promo has brought new cards into packs, Academy Objective players, and a bunch of Squad Building Challenges as well.

That includes the Party Bag SBC that has been popular in previous promos because once you complete the SBC, you’re guaranteed a special card – and it could come at way below its usual cost. It’s just about if you want to take the risk. 

EA SPORTS
Future Stars is back, and its shining a light on some of football’s brightest talents.

Future Stars Party Bag SBC requirements

As mentioned, these Party Bag SBCs have been released in a number of different promos and they are always pretty easy to complete. You just need to give up an in-form or a few rares.

It’s the same story in the Future Stars version where you’re tasked with building an 84-rated squad that contains at least two in-form players. Of course, you need chemistry too. This one clocks in at a minimum of 75 Team Chemistry. 

The full requirements for this Squad Building Challenge can be found below:

Future Stars Party Bag SBC:

  • Min. 2 TOTW cards
  • Min. 84 Squad Rating
  • Min. 75 Team Chemistry

FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC cheap solutions

Now, if you’ve got a few fodder cards in your club that you’ve been holding on to, then this SBC could be perfect for you. 

If not, and you’re building a team from scratch, then FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 119k and 135k depending on what platform you play FIFA on. Though, we’ve got two solutions that should save you some coins. 

Solution for FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC Solution for FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC

Once you’ve completed the SBC, you’ll receive a pack that will give you one card from a selection of promos. This could be a One to Watch, Rulebreakers, Record Breakers, Headliners, or Future Stars card among others. 

You haven’t got long left to complete the SBC either. It’ll be out of the SBCs rotation come February 18, so if you’re going to do it, act fast. And let us know who you get by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA 21 Title Update #10: patch notes, release time

Published: 16/Feb/2021 4:47 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 4:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Red Bull Leipzeg player standing over FIFA 21 Title Update 10 patch notes.
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS are all set to release FIFA 21 Title Update #10 on Steam and Origin this week, with plans to add the February 16 patch to Xbox and PlayStation soon too ⁠— here’s all the update details, patch notes, and more.

The new FIFA 21 patch, Title Update #10, isn’t as gameplay-heavy as the last few have been, but there’s still some important changes rolling out in the Feb. 16 download.

First and foremost, Career Mode fans are getting some love from EA SPORTS ⁠— finally ⁠— with a small stamina boost. Substitute players who were added into the match were “losing high amounts of Stamina” every game. This issue has now been resolved, with the devs adding power back to the game-changing bench stars.

Eight new ‘Starheads’ and one legacy ‘Starhead’ were also added in update #10.

A major issue in Division Rivals, where no match could be found, has now also been resolved, EA SPORTS reported in their February 16 patch notes.

As far as Dexerto can tell, EA hasn’t touched any FIFA 21 gameplay features in update #10, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t jump in and have a fiddle with the game code.

The FIFA publishers have been notorious for mucking around ⁠— secretly, that is ⁠— with gameplay, even if they don’t list it in the notes. If you notice any unannounced changes or tweaks, be sure to flag it with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

Eden Hazard would get an 89-rated card if he gets picked for TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS
It doesn’t look like EA SPORTS shipped any gameplay changes in Title Update #10.

The new FIFA 21 update should be deployed onto Steam and Origin by the end of Feb. 16; once EA unveils planned changes, it’s not long until they send them live. The update will then drop on Xbox and PlayStation in the next few weeks.

Here’s the full patch notes, courtesy of EA SPORTS on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #10: full patch notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

  • Sometimes, when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, an initializing message could display, and no match could be found.
  • In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.
  • The Compare Price function did not return any results when used for Stadium Items.
  • Adjusted the color of the timer present on the Squad screen for Live Squad Building Challenges to make it easier to see.
  • After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.
  • Sometimes, messages could take longer than expected to display in the News panels.
  • An “X” UI symbol could display over Player Items that were actually eligible for the Squad Requirements of the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.
    • This was a visual issue only.
  • The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.
  • Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

  • Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.
  • The Sharpshooter Achievement did not unlock when its conditions were met. A stability issue could occur when viewing News items in the CONMEBOL Libertadores tournament.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

  • Updated some kits, adboards, balls, stadiums, and 2D portraits.
  • Added 8 Starheads, and 1 legacy Starhead.