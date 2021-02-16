How to complete FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC

EA SPORTS have dropped a brand-new Party Bag SBC into FIFA 21 for the Future Stars Ultimate Team promo. Here’s how you can complete it cheaply.

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo has come back around, with EA SPORTS putting a spotlight on some young players who tipped for big things.

As always, the promo has brought new cards into packs, Academy Objective players, and a bunch of Squad Building Challenges as well.

That includes the Party Bag SBC that has been popular in previous promos because once you complete the SBC, you’re guaranteed a special card – and it could come at way below its usual cost. It’s just about if you want to take the risk.

Future Stars Party Bag SBC requirements

As mentioned, these Party Bag SBCs have been released in a number of different promos and they are always pretty easy to complete. You just need to give up an in-form or a few rares.

It’s the same story in the Future Stars version where you’re tasked with building an 84-rated squad that contains at least two in-form players. Of course, you need chemistry too. This one clocks in at a minimum of 75 Team Chemistry.

The full requirements for this Squad Building Challenge can be found below:

Future Stars Party Bag SBC:

Min. 2 TOTW cards

Min. 84 Squad Rating

Min. 75 Team Chemistry



FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC cheap solutions

Now, if you’ve got a few fodder cards in your club that you’ve been holding on to, then this SBC could be perfect for you.

If not, and you’re building a team from scratch, then FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 119k and 135k depending on what platform you play FIFA on. Though, we’ve got two solutions that should save you some coins.

Once you’ve completed the SBC, you’ll receive a pack that will give you one card from a selection of promos. This could be a One to Watch, Rulebreakers, Record Breakers, Headliners, or Future Stars card among others.

You haven’t got long left to complete the SBC either. It’ll be out of the SBCs rotation come February 18, so if you’re going to do it, act fast. And let us know who you get by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.