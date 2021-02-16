EA SPORTS are all set to release FIFA 21 Title Update #10 on Steam and Origin this week, with plans to add the February 16 patch to Xbox and PlayStation soon too ⁠— here’s all the update details, patch notes, and more.

The new FIFA 21 patch, Title Update #10, isn’t as gameplay-heavy as the last few have been, but there’s still some important changes rolling out in the Feb. 16 download.

First and foremost, Career Mode fans are getting some love from EA SPORTS ⁠— finally ⁠— with a small stamina boost. Substitute players who were added into the match were “losing high amounts of Stamina” every game. This issue has now been resolved, with the devs adding power back to the game-changing bench stars.

Eight new ‘Starheads’ and one legacy ‘Starhead’ were also added in update #10.

A major issue in Division Rivals, where no match could be found, has now also been resolved, EA SPORTS reported in their February 16 patch notes.

As far as Dexerto can tell, EA hasn’t touched any FIFA 21 gameplay features in update #10, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t jump in and have a fiddle with the game code.

Read More: Our FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions

The FIFA publishers have been notorious for mucking around ⁠— secretly, that is ⁠— with gameplay, even if they don’t list it in the notes. If you notice any unannounced changes or tweaks, be sure to flag it with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

The new FIFA 21 update should be deployed onto Steam and Origin by the end of Feb. 16; once EA unveils planned changes, it’s not long until they send them live. The update will then drop on Xbox and PlayStation in the next few weeks.

Here’s the full patch notes, courtesy of EA SPORTS on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #10: full patch notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, an initializing message could display, and no match could be found.

In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.

The Compare Price function did not return any results when used for Stadium Items.

Adjusted the color of the timer present on the Squad screen for Live Squad Building Challenges to make it easier to see.

After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.

Sometimes, messages could take longer than expected to display in the News panels.

An “X” UI symbol could display over Player Items that were actually eligible for the Squad Requirements of the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly. This was a visual issue only.

The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.

Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.

The Sharpshooter Achievement did not unlock when its conditions were met. A stability issue could occur when viewing News items in the CONMEBOL Libertadores tournament.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change: