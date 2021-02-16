FIFA 21 Title Update #10: full patch notes

Logo
FIFA 21 Title Update #10: patch notes, release time

Published: 16/Feb/2021 4:47 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 4:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Red Bull Leipzeg player standing over FIFA 21 Title Update 10 patch notes.
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS are all set to release FIFA 21 Title Update #10 on Steam and Origin this week, with plans to add the February 16 patch to Xbox and PlayStation soon too ⁠— here’s all the update details, patch notes, and more.

The new FIFA 21 patch, Title Update #10, isn’t as gameplay-heavy as the last few have been, but there’s still some important changes rolling out in the Feb. 16 download.

First and foremost, Career Mode fans are getting some love from EA SPORTS ⁠— finally ⁠— with a small stamina boost. Substitute players who were added into the match were “losing high amounts of Stamina” every game. This issue has now been resolved, with the devs adding power back to the game-changing bench stars.

Eight new ‘Starheads’ and one legacy ‘Starhead’ were also added in update #10.

A major issue in Division Rivals, where no match could be found, has now also been resolved, EA SPORTS reported in their February 16 patch notes.

As far as Dexerto can tell, EA hasn’t touched any FIFA 21 gameplay features in update #10, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t jump in and have a fiddle with the game code.

The FIFA publishers have been notorious for mucking around ⁠— secretly, that is ⁠— with gameplay, even if they don’t list it in the notes. If you notice any unannounced changes or tweaks, be sure to flag it with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

Eden Hazard would get an 89-rated card if he gets picked for TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS
It doesn’t look like EA SPORTS shipped any gameplay changes in Title Update #10.

The new FIFA 21 update should be deployed onto Steam and Origin by the end of Feb. 16; once EA unveils planned changes, it’s not long until they send them live. The update will then drop on Xbox and PlayStation in the next few weeks.

Here’s the full patch notes, courtesy of EA SPORTS on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #10: full patch notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

  • Sometimes, when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, an initializing message could display, and no match could be found.
  • In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.
  • The Compare Price function did not return any results when used for Stadium Items.
  • Adjusted the color of the timer present on the Squad screen for Live Squad Building Challenges to make it easier to see.
  • After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.
  • Sometimes, messages could take longer than expected to display in the News panels.
  • An “X” UI symbol could display over Player Items that were actually eligible for the Squad Requirements of the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.
    • This was a visual issue only.
  • The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.
  • Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

  • Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.
  • The Sharpshooter Achievement did not unlock when its conditions were met. A stability issue could occur when viewing News items in the CONMEBOL Libertadores tournament.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

  • Updated some kits, adboards, balls, stadiums, and 2D portraits.
  • Added 8 Starheads, and 1 legacy Starhead.
FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions: Aubameyang, Lukaku, Mendy

Published: 15/Feb/2021 14:31 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 14:35

by Connor Bennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a FIFA 21 TOTW Card in TOTW 21 predictions
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS will soon be dropping Team of the Week 21 into FIFA 21 and after some flying performances, it’s looking like one of the best teams yet. 

The annual Future Stars promo is underway in FIFA 21, shining a light on some of the rising talents in world football. The promo has provided some nice cards, Squad Building Challenges, and brought back the Academy Objectives too. 

Though, the bedrock of FIFA promos that is Team of the Week is on the horizon once again. And again, EA have got a tricky job with who they’re picking given there have been some stellar performances across the globe.

Though, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions for this week’s set of new cards. 

Lukaku could collect his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.
EA SPORTS
Lukaku could collect another FIFA 21 in-form this week.

Headlining our predictions this week are Ilkay Gundogan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferland Mendy, and Romelu Lukaku. It’s not all about the attacking talent this week, but there are some decent forwards who could make it. 

Gundogan was named January Player of the Month in the Premier League but continued his red hot form for Manchester City while Aubameyang tore Leeds apart with a hat-trick on his return to action.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Emi Martinez for his heroics for Aston Villa, Trincao for bagging two goals for Barcelona, as well as a shout for Watford’s Ismalia Sarr who run riot in a 6-0 win over Bristol City. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 Predictions | Team of the Week 21

  • GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • GK: Alex Meret – Napoli
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid
  • RB: Matt Lowton – Burnley
  • CB: Diego Carlos – Sevilla
  • CB: Shakodran Mustafi – Schlalke 
  • CB: Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon
  • CDM: Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid
  • CDM: Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City
  • CM: Jordan Veretout – Roma
  • CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • CM: Josh Dasilva – Brentford
  • CAM: Kyoung Rok Choi – Karlsruher SC
  • CAM: Éver Banega – Al Shabab
  • LM: Aiden McGeady – Sunderland
  • RM: Ismaïla Sarr – Watford
  • RW: Trincao – Barcelona
  • CF: Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
  • ST: Josh Maja – Fulham 
  • ST: Youssouf Niakate – Al Wehda
  • ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

TOTW 21 Silver Stars prediction – Gelson Dala

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone for Angolan winger Gelson Dala.

The 24-year-old, who is a 74-rated silver in FIFA 21, helped Rio Ave to a 3-1 win over Guimaraes, bagging a goal, an assist, and won Man of the Match honors. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 21 and aren’t official. Just like last week, EA might scupper some of our predictions by including them in the Future Stars promo. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 21 will be released on Wednesday, February 17 at 6 pm GMT.