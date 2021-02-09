Logo
How to complete Pedro Gonçalves Future Stars SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 9/Feb/2021 5:41 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 5:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves
EA Sports

EA SPORTS has released another new FUT 21 squad building challenge for Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Gonçalves as a part of the Future Stars promotion, and we have all the details you need to get it done in the most cost-effective way.

Pedro Gonçalves is had an impressive season for Sporting CP in Portugal’s Primeira League despite only being 22-years-old. He’s netted 14 goals in 15 appearances as a midfielder, which is insane for a youngster.

But while his standard FUT 21 card was pretty average with a mere 76 OVR, he’s been given a well-deserved stats increase in the form of not one but two Future Stars SBC cards. Here’s all the information you need, including stats, requirements, and solutions.

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars in-game stats

The Pedro Gonçalves SBC comes in two versions with different positions.

FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves
FUTBIN
In-game stats for Pedro Gonçalves Future Stars RW SBC card.

The RW version has 90 Pace, 86 Shooting, 82 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 60 Defending, and 76 Physical. It’s a significant improvement on his previous stats, and the pace is great, but it probably falls a little short compared to other FUT 21 wingers.

FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves
FUTBIN
In-game stats for Pedro Gonçalves Future Stars CM SBC card.

The CM version has 82 Pace, 81 Shooting, 83 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 77 Defending, and 72 Physical. Naturally, it’s not as speedy or accurate in front of goal compared to the other version; But what it lacks in attack, it makes up in defense.

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC price & requirements

Pedro Gonçalves card isn’t too expensive.

It’ll only set you back around 138,000 to 162,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which is decent value. You’ll also have to build two squads to complete this SBC, which is quite a bit easier than others.

Here’s a list of all the requirements for them both:

National Duty

  • Number of players from Portugal: Min 1
  • In-Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

  • In-Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC solutions

We’ve found some of the cheapest team solutions to both sets of requirements and listed them below. And don’t worry, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

National Duty

FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves

Top Form

FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves

If you want to add Pedro Gonçalves to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad, you’ll need to figure out which version best suits your needs.

The RW card could be a great addition to your attack, while the CM variant can boost your midfield and defense. Either way, though, both cards are decent value for the price and well worth the time if you have FUT Coins and unwanted players to spare.

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 15. So, if you want to add him to your team, you better get cracking!

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions: Neuer, Varane, Foden

Published: 8/Feb/2021 14:31 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 16:48

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions with a Manuel Neuer card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Future Stars is the newest promo to go live in FIFA 21, but Team of the Week 20 is on the horizon, and it’s looking like a decent squad. So, here are our predictions. 

With Team of the Year cards coming and going, EA SPORTS will start releasing a few different promos in FIFA 21 now.

We’ve already had the start of Future Stars, with the first batch of cards and squad building challenges. Though, you can always rely on Team of the Week to bring some nice cards too. 

This week, Team of the Week 20 is shaping up to be a solid team with a few standout players, so without any further ado, let’s jump into our predictions.

Ibrahimovic fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the difference for Milan at the weekend.

Headlining our predictions this week are Manuel Neuer, Memphis Depay, Raphael Varane, and Phil Foden. 

Foden, who earned man of the match honors in the 4-1 win over Liverpool, beats out teammate Ilkay Gundogan given the German’s nomination for Premier League Player of the Month.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Jonathan David – which would see his One to Watch card boosted – Angelino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Pedro Gonçalves for their match-winning performances during the last few days. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20

  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • RB: Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
  • RWB: Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar
  • CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • CB: Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05
  • CM: Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
  • CM: Joan Jordan – Sevilla
  • CM: Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln
  • CAM: Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United
  • LM: Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
  • LW: Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier
  • LW: Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
  • LW: Noa Lang – Club Brugge
  • RM: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • RW: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon
  • CF: Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • ST: Jonathan David – Lille
  • ST: Donyell Malen – PSV
  • ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
  • ST: Goran Pandev – Genoa

TOTW 20 Silver Stars prediction – Anto Grgic

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with FC Sion midfielder Anto Grgic.

The 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Sion’s 3-2 win over FC ST. Gallen, including his winner which came deep into injury time. A worthy pick for a hefty silver upgrade. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 20 and aren’t official in any way. EA might have plans for Silver Stars cards that affect our choices, so, we’ll just have to wait and see. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 20 will be released on Wednesday, February 10 at 6 pm GMT.