How to complete Pedro Gonçalves Future Stars SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released another new FUT 21 squad building challenge for Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Gonçalves as a part of the Future Stars promotion, and we have all the details you need to get it done in the most cost-effective way.

Pedro Gonçalves is had an impressive season for Sporting CP in Portugal’s Primeira League despite only being 22-years-old. He’s netted 14 goals in 15 appearances as a midfielder, which is insane for a youngster.

But while his standard FUT 21 card was pretty average with a mere 76 OVR, he’s been given a well-deserved stats increase in the form of not one but two Future Stars SBC cards. Here’s all the information you need, including stats, requirements, and solutions.

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars in-game stats

The Pedro Gonçalves SBC comes in two versions with different positions.

The RW version has 90 Pace, 86 Shooting, 82 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 60 Defending, and 76 Physical. It’s a significant improvement on his previous stats, and the pace is great, but it probably falls a little short compared to other FUT 21 wingers.

The CM version has 82 Pace, 81 Shooting, 83 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 77 Defending, and 72 Physical. Naturally, it’s not as speedy or accurate in front of goal compared to the other version; But what it lacks in attack, it makes up in defense.

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC price & requirements

Pedro Gonçalves card isn’t too expensive.

It’ll only set you back around 138,000 to 162,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which is decent value. You’ll also have to build two squads to complete this SBC, which is quite a bit easier than others.

Here’s a list of all the requirements for them both:

National Duty

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC solutions

We’ve found some of the cheapest team solutions to both sets of requirements and listed them below. And don’t worry, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

National Duty

Top Form

If you want to add Pedro Gonçalves to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad, you’ll need to figure out which version best suits your needs.

The RW card could be a great addition to your attack, while the CM variant can boost your midfield and defense. Either way, though, both cards are decent value for the price and well worth the time if you have FUT Coins and unwanted players to spare.

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 15. So, if you want to add him to your team, you better get cracking!