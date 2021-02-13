How to complete Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

EA SPORTS’ next FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC is all about Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and if you want to give it a crack, here are all the details on how to complete it.

It’s hard to believe that Curtis Jones is still only 20 years old. But despite his young age, he’s already impressed fans and other footballers with his composure, movement, and skill.

EA SPORTS has noticed, too, and they’ve decided to give him a decent bump in stats in the form of two FUT 21 Future Stars SBC cards. If you want to add him to your squad, here’s the scoop on the requirements, cost, and solutions.

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Star SBC

Requirements

You’ll need to create three teams as a part of this challenge. Here’s a list of all the requirements for each one.

Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost

Curtis Jones’ FIFA 21 Future Star SBC card is a little pricey. It will set you back somewhere between 428,000 to 478,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

Solutions

Liverpool

England

Premier League

So, there you have it, folks! Those are three of the cheapest possible solutions, one for each team, and none of them require any loyalty.

Read More: How to complete Pedro Goncalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 26, which means there’s still plenty of time to get it done.

But keep in mind that it’s a steep investment and it will take lots of FUT Coins to complete.