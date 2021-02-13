Logo
How to complete Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Published: 13/Feb/2021 5:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
EA SPORTS’ next FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC is all about Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and if you want to give it a crack, here are all the details on how to complete it.

It’s hard to believe that Curtis Jones is still only 20 years old. But despite his young age, he’s already impressed fans and other footballers with his composure, movement, and skill.

EA SPORTS has noticed, too, and they’ve decided to give him a decent bump in stats in the form of two FUT 21 Future Stars SBC cards. If you want to add him to your squad, here’s the scoop on the requirements, cost, and solutions.

Future Stars is shaping up to be one of the best promos so far.

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Star SBC

Requirements

You’ll need to create three teams as a part of this challenge. Here’s a list of all the requirements for each one. 

Liverpool

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

England

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost

Curtis Jones’ FIFA 21 Future Star SBC card is a little pricey. It will set you back somewhere between 428,000 to 478,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

Solutions

Liverpool

England

Premier League

So, there you have it, folks! Those are three of the cheapest possible solutions, one for each team, and none of them require any loyalty.

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 26, which means there’s still plenty of time to get it done. 

But keep in mind that it’s a steep investment and it will take lots of FUT Coins to complete.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 2 revealed: Dias, Saka, Ansu Fati, Antony

Published: 12/Feb/2021 17:39 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 18:10

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo is back again with Team 2, after EA confirmed position change cards for Gio Reyna, Reece James, and Diogo Dalot. Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

FIFA Ultimate Team’s Future Stars promo celebrates some of Football’s rising talents. Those players who tipped to do big things are graced with a superbly boosted card.

Like other promos, EA have decided to drop two teams for Future Stars, with Team 1 containing the likes of Camavinga, Sergino Dest, and Steven Bergwijn.

Team 2 has now been confirmed, with position change cards.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 was full of good cards.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 2 release date & time

Just as EA announced when Team 1 was released, the content around Team 2 will be available on Friday, February 12 at 6 PM GMT.

That means new players in packs, new squad building challenges, new objectives, and potentially even some nice new packs as well in the store.

Just like last time, to be eligible, the players have to be 23-years-old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet broken out as a superstar. They’re just tipped as the next big things, for now.

FIFA 21 Future Stars 2 cards revealed

EA confirmed the entire Future Stars Team 2 set, including Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, and more.

Here’s Team 2 of FIFA 21 Future Stars.

Future Stars Team 2 leak

On February 12, around an hour before the start of the promo, the Future Stars team was leaked by Futpomp. Seen below, they’ve revealed a number of names before their time.

  • Ruben Dias
  • Jonathan David
  • Bukayo Saka (RM)
  • Ansu Fati (92 ST)
  • Edmond Tapsoba
  • Antony
  • Florin Neuhaus
  • Alessandro Bastoni
  • Estupinan
  • Oscar Diego Lainez

Academy Players

EA have also confirmed that the Academy players will return as well.

These are Future Stars players who can be upgraded through a series of objectives. They won’t be as high-rated cards as the ones found in packs, but if you put the work in, you’ll get there.

Academy Future Stars are returning.

Future Stars Team 2 SBCs

In terms of an SBC, seeing as they’ll be back, a French center-back won the vote on that front.

All signs point towards either William Saliba from Arsenal or Wesley Fofana of Leicester City. The pair are tipped for big things, and Fofana has performed mightily in his Premier League appearances so far.

As mentioned, we should get objectives too, so once that’s all announced, we’ll be sure to update this post.

In the meantime, be sure to check @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch on Twitter for any leaks or confirmed players ahead of the Future Stars Team 2 release.