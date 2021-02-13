How to complete Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

EA SPORTS’ next FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC is all about Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and if you want to give it a crack, here are all the details on how to complete it.
It’s hard to believe that Curtis Jones is still only 20 years old. But despite his young age, he’s already impressed fans and other footballers with his composure, movement, and skill.
EA SPORTS has noticed, too, and they’ve decided to give him a decent bump in stats in the form of two FUT 21 Future Stars SBC cards. If you want to add him to your squad, here’s the scoop on the requirements, cost, and solutions.
Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Star SBC
Requirements
You’ll need to create three teams as a part of this challenge. Here’s a list of all the requirements for each one.
Liverpool
- Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
England
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Cost
Curtis Jones’ FIFA 21 Future Star SBC card is a little pricey. It will set you back somewhere between 428,000 to 478,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.
Solutions
Liverpool
England
Premier League
So, there you have it, folks! Those are three of the cheapest possible solutions, one for each team, and none of them require any loyalty.
Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 26, which means there’s still plenty of time to get it done.
But keep in mind that it’s a steep investment and it will take lots of FUT Coins to complete.