Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa destroys “nervous” fan on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Douglas Costa has a modest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team compared to other professional footballers, but that didn’t stop him from utterly destroying a “nervous” fan in Division 6 Rivals, and he even ripped into him on Twitter.

Douglas Costa’s stellar career has seen him win countless titles and cup trophies with Bayern Munich and Juventus. Now, the Brazilian attacking midfielder has found his way back to The Bavarians on loan, and he continues to shine on in the 2020-2021 season.

However, it seems like footballing isn’t his only talent. The pacey superstar is also a tough opponent in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, at least according to one fan who lost 8 – 3 against him in Division 6 Rivals.

“I could have beat him. I was just so nervous coming up against him,” wrote the fan. “I mean, obviously, he was better, but I’m just [trying to] say that I was super nervous, so [I] made a lot of mistakes.”

However, the brutal beatdown on the pitch wasn’t the only burn. The fan posted about the loss on Twitter, and Douglas Costa responded with some playful banter, adding more salt into his wounds.

Hahahahahahahahaha hahahahaha yeah bro — Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) April 1, 2021

Douglas Costa’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Interestingly, Douglas Costa’s FIFA Ultimate Team isn’t that stacked. It doesn’t feature any icons, which is odd since professional players are offered three right out of the gate in addition to their own 99-rated card.

However, it still packs a punch with some incredible gold quality cards, including Kevin de Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk, and more. Here’s a list of all the players and their corresponding positions.

ST: Kylian Mbappe (91)

CAM: Paul Pogba (86)

CAM: Kevin de Bruyne (91)

LM: Douglas Costa (99)

CM: N’Golo Kante (88)

RM: Mohammad Salah (90)

LB: Alphonso Davies (81)

CB: Virgin Van Dijk (90)

CB: Joe Gomez (83)

RB: Kyle Walker (85)

GK : Kasper Schmeichel (84)

It’s a mighty team even without any icon cards. Plus it sounds like Douglas Costa is pretty good at the game, at least that’s according to the fan. So, it may be no surprise he mopped the floor with him.

The fan copped a lot of downvotes for ‘making excuses’ about his loss. However, it’s fair to say that coming up against a professional player can be nerve-racking.